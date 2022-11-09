Read full article on original website
Gerard Pique Sent Off In Final Act As Barcelona Player After Verbal Assault On Referee
Pique is alleged to have told Manzano: "You are the referee that has f****d us the most by a distance. You are a f***ing disgrace, go f*** yourself."
BBC
World Cup 2022: Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni asks clubs not to pick unfit players
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has asked clubs not to field players who are not fully fit in the final weekend of domestic games before the World Cup. This weekend sees the final matches in the Premier League and other European competitions before Qatar. "We are talking to the clubs so...
Kaka’s Soccer GOAT Isn’t Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo
The former Brazil star named his “greatest of all time” in the sport on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Juventus trio called up for Brazil World Cup squad
With the World Cup just around the corner, the participating national teams are gradually announcing their squads. For his part, Brazil manager Tite preferred not to wait any longer, revealing his 26-man squad on Monday. The final cut included three Juventus players who will travel to Qatar to bolster the...
Juventus beats Verona 1-0 to move into top 4 in Serie A
Juventus could end the year in the top four in Serie A despite a bad start to the season
CBS Sports
Real Madrid vs. Cadiz prediction, odds: 2022 La Liga picks, best bets for Nov. 10 from proven soccer expert
Real Madrid are back home and looking to get back on track Thursday when they host Cadiz in a Spanish La Liga match. Los Blancos (10-2-1) suffered their first loss of the season Monday, falling 3-2 to Rayo Vallecano, and have dropped two points behind league leader Barcelona in the La Liga table. They have one victory from their past four matches in all competitions, but that was a 5-1 thumping of Celtic in the Champions League. In addition to their 35th league title last year, they also are the reigning European champions. Cadiz (2-5-6) have lost once in their past eight matches after dropping five straight to start the season. The teams played to draws in both La Liga matchups last season.
Yardbarker
Gerard Pique rips Florentino Perez to shreds over Superleague
Gerard Pique has admitted that he although Florentino Perez might have hit on some important points in his speeches about the Superleague, but did not hold back about the way the Real Madrid President had done it. Now retired, Pique seemed to be enjoying himself on Twitch with Ibai Llanos,...
World Cup 2022: 10 best players competing in Qatar, from Messi to Mané
World Cup 2022 will be the biggest sporting event in the world this year. A major reason for this is
Yardbarker
Carlo Ancelotti admits to Real Madrid fatigue but pleased with season so far
Real Madrid secured a victory over Cadiz on Thursday night, which allows them to breathe. After Barcelona’s win on Tuesday, it was incumbent on Los Blancos to end a tricky run with just a two-point gap at the top of the table. Following a draw at home to Girona...
LaLiga president Javier Tebas put a proposal to Barcelona which would have allowed them to KEEP Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp in 2021... but president Joan Laporta rejected it, leading to the Argentina star's departure for PSG
LaLiga bosses put a proposal to Barcelona that would have allowed them to keep Lionel Messi beyond 2021, only for the Catalan giants to reject it out of hand. Messi was forced to end his 21-year association with Barcelona 18 months ago after financial restrictions prevented the club from offering him a new deal.
Cristiano Ronaldo dazzles in training as he shows off his ball-juggling skills in front of team-mates... with the Man United forward in good spirits ahead of Portugal's World Cup squad announcement
Cristiano Ronaldo looked in good spirits as he showed off his fancy footwork in training ahead of Manchester United's Carabao Cup tie with Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Thursday. The 37-year-old has endured a difficult campaign to date for United, starting just four league games for Erik Ten Hag's...
Yardbarker
“Impossible not to love that scoundrel” – the Kosovan cult hero seducing Spain
Few players are enjoying themselves as much as Vedat Muriqi this season and few fanbases are enjoying a player as much as Mallorca are their giant target man. The 28-year-old now has five goals in his last five games after scoring the winner against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night, shooting him to joint-second in the goalscoring charts, behind only Robert Lewandowski.
Yardbarker
Barcelona close to agreeing new long-term deal with rising star
Barcelona are close to agreeing a new deal with Alejandro Balde, according to Sport. The 19-year-old has been the revelation of the season for Barcelona so far, winning a spot at left-back despite strong competition from Marcos Alonso and Jordi Alba. In recent weeks, he has even been used as a right-back ahead of Hector Bellerin.
FOX Sports
Ronaldo to lead talented Portugal squad in Qatar World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo will enter his fifth World Cup with a Portugal squad filled with talented players but that will be missing some national team regulars. Ronaldo will team up with Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and João Félix, but among those not included in the list of 26 players selected by coach Fernando Santos on Thursday were João Moutinho, José Fonte and Renato Sanches. Also not going to Qatar is Liverpool’s Diogo Jota because of an injury.
Yardbarker
Manchester United duo could leave in the summer with clubs circling
Manchester United duo Fred and Harry Maguire could leave in the summer transfer window. With Erik ten Hag brought in earlier this year, Manchester United are at the beginning of a complete rebuild after a disappointing few seasons by their standards. The Dutch manager has started to bring in some...
Yardbarker
France names Juventus man in their World Cup squad
France has named Adrien Rabiot in their squad for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after he missed out on the 2018 edition. The midfielder has been in superb form for Juve this season after adding goals to his game at the club. The Bianconeri will be represented by several...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: USMNT announce squad as France and Wales name players for Qatar
The 2022 World Cup is now less than two weeks away from starting and the confirmed squads are coming quickly now, with Wales and France among those to name theirs today, and the US have now named their 26-man squad too.Wales manager Rob Page has called up the experienced Gareth Bale and Joe Allen despite fitness concerns as he announced the country’s first World Cup squad in 64 years. Bale, Wales’s all-time top scorer with 40 goals in 108 internationals, admitted he was still not 100% despite his crucial late goal in Los Angeles FC’s MLS Cup final victory...
Yardbarker
Opinion: Three takeaways from Juve’s slim win in Verona
On Thursday, Juventus collected their fifth win on the trot while maintaining a clean sheet when they visited Verona for their penultimate encounter of 2022. While it was neither pretty nor impressive, this win will certainly do, as the Bianconeri now find themselves fourth in the table, and will have the chance to overtake Lazio for the third spot when they host Maurizio Sarri’s team on Sunday.
World Cup fitness fears steal Premier League spotlight
With the World Cup just days away, the Premier League pauses after this weekend's action, leaving international managers a bag of nerves as they anxiously await fitness reports on their stars. No wonder World Cup managers with players in action this weekend will be watching through their fingers whenever one of them takes a tumble.
Verona 0-1 Juventus: Massimiliano Allegri's side move up to third place in Serie A after Moise Kean's second-half strike secures a narrow victory over struggling hosts
A lacklustre Juventus needed Moise Kean's second-half goal to secure a 1-0 win at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Thursday as they struggled to create clearcut chances. The first half was almost devoid of attacking action, with Verona the more impressive side but lacking the final touch to open the scoring.
