Real Madrid are back home and looking to get back on track Thursday when they host Cadiz in a Spanish La Liga match. Los Blancos (10-2-1) suffered their first loss of the season Monday, falling 3-2 to Rayo Vallecano, and have dropped two points behind league leader Barcelona in the La Liga table. They have one victory from their past four matches in all competitions, but that was a 5-1 thumping of Celtic in the Champions League. In addition to their 35th league title last year, they also are the reigning European champions. Cadiz (2-5-6) have lost once in their past eight matches after dropping five straight to start the season. The teams played to draws in both La Liga matchups last season.

1 DAY AGO