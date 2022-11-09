Gary Neville believes one Liverpool star is ‘back to his best’ – explains why it may be a ‘worry’ for his teammates

Read full article on original website
Liverpool consider transfer for World Cup winner who never played a single minute in five years at Man United
Liverpool are reportedly considering a surprise transfer swoop for Hannover 96 goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler. The 33-year-old, who formed part of Germany’s 2014 World Cup winning squad, is being eyed by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as a backup option in goal, according to a report from Bild. It would be...
Fred To Be Offered New Manchester United Contract
Manchester United midfielder Fred is reportedly set to be offered a new deal at Old Trafford.
England Announce World Cup Squad, Manchester United Trio Included
England have announced their squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and a Manchester United trio has been selected
'Done' - FSG Reach Agreement To Sell Liverpool FC
New reports have been released that claim FSG have agreed to a deal to sell Liverpool FC to an unnamed party from Qatar.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Derby - Carabao Cup
Predicting Liverpool's lineup for Carabao Cup clash with Derby at Anfield.
Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham eliminated from League Cup
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Just how important Nick Pope’s penalty shootout saves prove to be for Newcastle may not be known until February. But this was a very good night to stay in the English League Cup for a team looking to make a statement with a trophy.
Jurgen Klopp reacts to Caoimhin Kelleher breaking Liverpool record
Jurgen Klopp has paid tribute to Caoimhin Kelleher after the goalkeeper won Liverpool a penalty shoot-out yet again.
‘Standout performer’ – BBC pundit in awe of 19-year-old Liverpool star; could give Klopp food for thought
Stephen Warnock labelled Calvin Ramsay the ‘standout performer’ of the first-half for Liverpool after going in goalless at the half-time break in their meeting with Derby County. The young Scot looked an assured presence on the right-flank for the Reds, being defensively reliable and providing some output higher...
Watch: Mo Salah sent into fit of laughter after Tsimikas spots and calls over Klopp lookalike
Several Liverpool stars did a present run earlier this year courtesy of the club’s sponsor Standard Chartered and left-back Kostas Tsimikas spotted a man that looks like a certain Reds manager whilst out and about. The footballers were challenged with handing out 1,000 gifts to Liverpool fans within the...
Watch: Konate had Van Dijk applauding him over what he did to Harry Kane v Tottenham
Ibrahima Konate was a breath of fresh air in the Liverpool backline as the Reds secured a rare away victory this season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It was the Frenchman’s physicality and willingness to battle for possession that had Virgil van Dijk applauding his centre-half partner as the former toppled Harry Kane.
Watch: “Harry Kane needs to go” – Alan Shearer calls for England captain to leave Tottenham
Former Newcastle star Alan Shearer has called for Harry Kane to make a switch to Bayern Munich and Erling Haaland to move to Real Madrid. The reason being is to protect the former striker’s goalscoring record in the Premier League. Shearer sits top of the all-time Premier League scoring...
Liverpool vs Derby County team news – Jurgen Klopp hands first start to Calvin Ramsay
Liverpool host Derby County in the Carabao Cup as the latter look to cause an upset at Anfield. Due to the congested fixture list that comes with the World Cup being held in the winter, Jurgen Klopp has opted to heavily rotate his squad to face Derby County. It’s no...
Why FSG are looking to sell Liverpool now – key reasons and why it makes sense for them
Liverpool's owners have committed to a 'moneyball'-style approach – but does that make sense when rivals are state-owned?
Brazil World Cup 2022 squad: Roberto Firmino misses out but Gabriel Martinelli included for Qatar
Arsenal forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus have been included in Brazil’s World Cup squad, but there is no place for Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino in manager Tite’s 26-man group.Martinelli has been rewarded for his excellent start to the season for the Premier League leaders and joins a star-studded group of forwards that includes Neymar and Vinicius Junior, as well as Richarlison, Antony and Raphinha.Jesus and Martinelli had both missed out on Brazil’s previous squad in September, despite Arsenal’s strong start to the campaign. Firmino, who was included in Brazil’s 2018 squad, has scored eight times for Liverpool this season...
Liverpool star set to be offered a new contract after dream week
Liverpool youngster Ben Doak recently made his Liverpool debut in the Carabao Cup after signing during the summer transfer window. 16-year-old Doak signed for Liverpool during the summer from Scottish side Celtic. Despite his age, Doak was handed his debut by Jurgen Klopp on Wednesday night, as Liverpool defeated Derby County in the Carabao Cup.
Transfer news: United want Napoli's Osimhen
Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 23, is on Manchester United's radar as they look for options for next season. (Manchester Evening News, external) However, United face competition from Real Madrid with manager Carlo Ancelotti trying to persuade the Spanish champions' president Florentino Perez to sign Osimhen, as well as AC Milan and Portugal attacker Rafael Leao, 23, in January. (Sport via Mail, external)
Ex-Manchester United Star Says Jadon Sancho Could Be 'Worst Buy Ever'
Ex-Manchester United star Paul Parker has said Jadon Sancho could be the club's "Worst but ever" after arriving from Borussia Dortmund.
Liverpool team news confirmed: Teenage gems Calvin Ramsay & Stefan Bajcetic start among wholesale changes v Derby
Liverpool are set to take their first steps in defending their League Cup crown following a dramatic penalty shootout finale against Chelsea last term. The Merseysiders’ have shown signs of getting back to their best following a big three points gained in North London courtesy of a 2-1 win over Tottenham.
Derby boss 'starstruck' by Klopp
Derby County boss Paul Warne admits he was "starstruck" by Jurgen Klopp and distracted by the Liverpool manager's smile as he shared advice after the Reds ended the Rams' Carabao Cup run. League One Derby held the Premier League giants to a goalless draw before going out 3-2 on penalties...
‘I like that’ – Jurgen Klopp now drops huge statement on FSG’s potential Liverpool sale
Caoimhin Kelleher was a man possessed between the sticks, saving three spot-kicks on the night before Harvey Elliott’s effort secured the victory. It’s a big statement from the German tactician amid ongoing fears that a petrostate with dubious human rights concerns could take over the club, forcing the manager into a rethink over his future at the Anfield helm.
