Yardbarker
“I’m not impressed” – Cameroon star criticises Mohamed Salah and says he is just as good as Liverpool star
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is regarded as one of the best footballers in the world but his performances over the last five years don’t seem to have impressed Al-Nassr and Cameroon star, Vincent Aboubakar. The former Porto striker previously gave his opinion on the Liverpool star earlier this year...
Manchester City Will Face Liverpool In The Carabao Cup
After beating Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City have set up a Carabao Cup tie against another 'Big Six' rival in Liverpool with the fixture set to be played a day after the World Cup final.
Soccer-Croatia's Dalic mixes youth and experience in bid for World Cup success
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic named a 26-man squad with a blend of new and experienced players for this month's World Cup in Qatar, pairing the expertise of veterans like Luka Modric and Domagoj Vida with younger talent like Josko Gvardiol.
BBC
Transfer news: United want Napoli's Osimhen
Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 23, is on Manchester United's radar as they look for options for next season. (Manchester Evening News, external) However, United face competition from Real Madrid with manager Carlo Ancelotti trying to persuade the Spanish champions' president Florentino Perez to sign Osimhen, as well as AC Milan and Portugal attacker Rafael Leao, 23, in January. (Sport via Mail, external)
thenationalnews.com
Manchester City v Chelsea player ratings: Ortega 9, Grealish 8; Hall 7, Kovacic 4
MANCHESTER CITY RATINGS: GK: Stefan Ortega – 9. Pep Guardiola’s No 2 made some crucial saves throughout. A clean sheet and a player of the match performance. Reuters. Manchester City negotiated a heavyweight League Cup tie with Chelsea as second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez secured a 2-0 home win on Wednesday to send them into the fourth round.
Juventus beats Verona 1-0 to move into top 4 in Serie A
Juventus could end the year in the top four in Serie A despite a bad start to the season
Erik Ten Hag Explains Why Cristiano Ronaldo Does Not Play v Aston Villa
Erik Ten Hag has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo misses tonights game against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.
Yardbarker
Journalist names “struggling” Chelsea star who couldn’t deal with Manchester City
Chelsea boss Graham Potter ringed the changes as he took his side to the Etihad to face Manchester City. With an important Premier League fixture coming up at the weekend away to in-form Newcastle, Potter opted to rotate his squad. As usual in a Carabao Cup fixture, Pep Guardiola did...
Yardbarker
Juventus trio called up for Brazil World Cup squad
With the World Cup just around the corner, the participating national teams are gradually announcing their squads. For his part, Brazil manager Tite preferred not to wait any longer, revealing his 26-man squad on Monday. The final cut included three Juventus players who will travel to Qatar to bolster the...
Report: Chelsea Target Benjamin Pavard Admits He Could Leave Bayern Munich
Chelsea target Benjamin Pavard has admitted he could leave Germany and Bayern Munich soon.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United and Liverpool chase Dortmund's Moukoko
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man United and Liverpool...
Leverkusen wins Rhine derby to ease pressure on Xabi Alonso
BERLIN (AP) — Moussa Diaby scored again as Bayer Leverkusen came from behind to beat Cologne 2-1 in their Rhine derby on Wednesday, giving coach Xabi Alonso his second successive Bundesliga win. The French winger, who wasn’t included in Didier Deschamps’ 25-man squad for the World Cup, scored Leverkusen’s...
Unai Emery wants Aston Villa to show same attitude against Manchester United
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has challenged his squad to take the same attitude from the Premier League win over Manchester United into their Carabao Cup tie at Old Trafford on Thursday night.Villa delivered a fine display to beat United 3-1 on Sunday and give Emery the perfect start to his new job.The former Arsenal boss is expected to freshen up his team for the trip to Manchester, where both Leander Dendoncker and defender Jan Bednarek will be unavailable as they are cup tied.Focused on the next challenge. pic.twitter.com/QN26OjAEgm— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 9, 2022Whatever side Emery sends out, though,...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Lyon plays Nice; Borussias meet in Germany
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Two Borussias with plenty to prove get the Bundesliga’s 15th round underway when Borussia Dortmund visits Borussia Mönchengladbach. Dortmund’s title challenge is already looking shaky following its 2-0 loss in Wolfsburg on Tuesday. It means Edin Terzić’s team is already six points behind 10-time defending champion Bayern Munich after 14 rounds. Gladbach is in an even worse predicament after its 2-1 loss at relegation-threatened Bochum on Wednesday. Daniel Farke’s team has now lost four of its last five games across all competitions. Gladbach’s bad luck continued with Alassane Plea testing positive for the coronavirus. The French forward has set up more goals for Gladbach than any other player this season, but he’ll miss Dortmund’s visit.
Yardbarker
Another potential owner worth $10.1billion rules out buying Liverpool after failing to get Chelsea
Britain’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe has announced that he is not interested in trying to buy Liverpool or Manchester United following the news that the former is up for sale. The INEOS owner has stated that he is currently focusing on improving the fortunes of his Ligue 1...
England expects but can Gareth Southgate’s stuttering side deliver at World Cup?
England expects but doubts over Gareth Southgate’s ability to lead the country to World Cup glory have never been greater than in the build-up to Qatar.Four years ago the waistcoat-clad head coach led the national team on a run to the semi-finals in Russia that was as remarkable as it was surprising.The following summer England won bronze at the inaugural Nations League finals in Portugal and last year the men’s national team got closer to glory than at other any time since 1966.A solid base provided the platform for a run to the European Championship final against Italy at Wembley,...
FOX Sports
Ronaldo to lead talented Portugal squad in Qatar World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo will enter his fifth World Cup with a Portugal squad filled with talented players but that will be missing some national team regulars. Ronaldo will team up with Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and João Félix, but among those not included in the list of 26 players selected by coach Fernando Santos on Thursday were João Moutinho, José Fonte and Renato Sanches. Also not going to Qatar is Liverpool’s Diogo Jota because of an injury.
Verona 0-1 Juventus: Massimiliano Allegri's side move up to third place in Serie A after Moise Kean's second-half strike secures a narrow victory over struggling hosts
A lacklustre Juventus needed Moise Kean's second-half goal to secure a 1-0 win at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Thursday as they struggled to create clearcut chances. The first half was almost devoid of attacking action, with Verona the more impressive side but lacking the final touch to open the scoring.
Manchester City vs Chelsea: Predicted Line-Ups
The predicted line-ups for Manchester City and Chelsea ahead of their clash in the Carabao Cup.
Yardbarker
Manchester United duo could leave in the summer with clubs circling
Manchester United duo Fred and Harry Maguire could leave in the summer transfer window. With Erik ten Hag brought in earlier this year, Manchester United are at the beginning of a complete rebuild after a disappointing few seasons by their standards. The Dutch manager has started to bring in some...
