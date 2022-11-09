Read full article on original website
Gerard Pique Sent Off In Final Act As Barcelona Player After Verbal Assault On Referee
Pique is alleged to have told Manzano: "You are the referee that has f****d us the most by a distance. You are a f***ing disgrace, go f*** yourself."
lastwordonsports.com
Manchester United Suffer Blow as ‘Unbelievable’ Defender Ruled Out for Barcelona Clash
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will not be available to play in the first leg of their Europa League playoff clash against Barcelona in February. This is due to him being suspended for the game after picking up a booking in his side’s final group stage game, the 1-0 win over Real Sociedad.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni asks clubs not to pick unfit players
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has asked clubs not to field players who are not fully fit in the final weekend of domestic games before the World Cup. This weekend sees the final matches in the Premier League and other European competitions before Qatar. "We are talking to the clubs so...
World Cup 2022: 10 best players competing in Qatar, from Messi to Mané
World Cup 2022 will be the biggest sporting event in the world this year. A major reason for this is
Yardbarker
Juventus trio called up for Brazil World Cup squad
With the World Cup just around the corner, the participating national teams are gradually announcing their squads. For his part, Brazil manager Tite preferred not to wait any longer, revealing his 26-man squad on Monday. The final cut included three Juventus players who will travel to Qatar to bolster the...
Yardbarker
Coco Gauff catches heavy criticism for behavior at WTA Finals
Coco Gauff is one of the most likeable players on the WTA Tour, but during the 2022 WTA Finals, she didn't notice a young fan that waited for an autograph and she was heavily criticized on social media by the mother of the fan. Due to her lack of success...
ESPN
World Cup Stock Watch: Maddison, Neuer rise; Camavinga, Pique fall
The days are counting down to the start of the World Cup in Qatar, with the host nation kicking it all off on Nov. 20 when they take on Ecuador. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) All 32 finalists are making their closing plans for the tournament,...
Ronaldo to lead talented Portugal squad in Qatar World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo will enter his fifth World Cup with a Portugal squad filled with talented players but that will be missing some national team regulars. Ronaldo will team up with Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and João Félix, but among those not included in the list of 26 players selected by coach Fernando Santos on Thursday were José Fonte, Gonçalo Guedes, Renato Sanches and João Moutinho, the player with the second-most appearances with the national team behind Ronaldo.
BBC
Watch: GB lead doubles v Spain as they seek to reach BJK semis
Great Britain v Australia in the BJK Cup semi-finals. Winnable for the home side? Why not. More pressure on the servers. The Brits threaten at 30-30 before Masarova lands a first serve which can only be looped wide. But we go to another deciding point and Nicholls pounces at the...
Cristiano Ronaldo dazzles in training as he shows off his ball-juggling skills in front of team-mates... with the Man United forward in good spirits ahead of Portugal's World Cup squad announcement
Cristiano Ronaldo looked in good spirits as he showed off his fancy footwork in training ahead of Manchester United's Carabao Cup tie with Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Thursday. The 37-year-old has endured a difficult campaign to date for United, starting just four league games for Erik Ten Hag's...
Leverkusen wins Rhine derby to ease pressure on Xabi Alonso
BERLIN (AP) — Moussa Diaby scored again as Bayer Leverkusen came from behind to beat Cologne 2-1 in their Rhine derby on Wednesday, giving coach Xabi Alonso his second successive Bundesliga win. The French winger, who wasn’t included in Didier Deschamps’ 25-man squad for the World Cup, scored Leverkusen’s...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Hakim Ziyech in Morocco squad with selection row settled
Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has been included in Morocco's squad for the World Cup in Qatar, two months after ending his 15-month exile from the national team. The 29-year-old had announced his international retirement in February after falling out with former Atlas Lions boss Vahid Halilhodzic, who was dismissed in August.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Lyon plays Nice; Borussias meet in Germany
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Two Borussias with plenty to prove get the Bundesliga’s 15th round underway when Borussia Dortmund visits Borussia Mönchengladbach. Dortmund’s title challenge is already looking shaky following its 2-0 loss in Wolfsburg on Tuesday. It means Edin Terzić’s team is already six points behind 10-time defending champion Bayern Munich after 14 rounds. Gladbach is in an even worse predicament after its 2-1 loss at relegation-threatened Bochum on Wednesday. Daniel Farke’s team has now lost four of its last five games across all competitions. Gladbach’s bad luck continued with Alassane Plea testing positive for the coronavirus. The French forward has set up more goals for Gladbach than any other player this season, but he’ll miss Dortmund’s visit.
Yardbarker
Gerard Pique ends career with red card after spat with referee
Barcelona are struggling up in Pamplona after going a goal down and a man down to Osasuna. At half-time, they likely thought that matters could not get any worse, but they received a second red card. Gerard Pique did not start his final game as a professional, warming the bench...
Yardbarker
Six La Liga players in France World Cup squad but Real Madrid star snubbed
France have announced their 25-man squad for the World Cup, perhaps the strongest in the world in terms of depth. Didier Deschamps elected to take six players from La Liga with him; three from Real Madrid, two from Barcelona and one from Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos will wave goodbye to...
LaLiga president Javier Tebas put a proposal to Barcelona which would have allowed them to KEEP Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp in 2021... but president Joan Laporta rejected it, leading to the Argentina star's departure for PSG
LaLiga bosses put a proposal to Barcelona that would have allowed them to keep Lionel Messi beyond 2021, only for the Catalan giants to reject it out of hand. Messi was forced to end his 21-year association with Barcelona 18 months ago after financial restrictions prevented the club from offering him a new deal.
Yardbarker
Barcelona close to agreeing new long-term deal with rising star
Barcelona are close to agreeing a new deal with Alejandro Balde, according to Sport. The 19-year-old has been the revelation of the season for Barcelona so far, winning a spot at left-back despite strong competition from Marcos Alonso and Jordi Alba. In recent weeks, he has even been used as a right-back ahead of Hector Bellerin.
SkySports
World Cup 2022: Gareth Southgate's England squad in Qatar analysed for goals, experience and style
Gareth Southgate has revealed his 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar - but how experienced, how clinical and how defensive are his selections?. Leicester midfielder James Maddison and Newcastle striker Callum Wilson made the final 26-man squad - despite last playing for England in 2019. Conor Gallagher also...
Tony Mowbray admits Sunderland 'can't compete' with top Championship clubs on wages
Sunderland boss gives honest appraisal of where the club stand in their development.
Verona 0-1 Juventus: Massimiliano Allegri's side move up to third place in Serie A after Moise Kean's second-half strike secures a narrow victory over struggling hosts
A lacklustre Juventus needed Moise Kean's second-half goal to secure a 1-0 win at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Thursday as they struggled to create clearcut chances. The first half was almost devoid of attacking action, with Verona the more impressive side but lacking the final touch to open the scoring.
