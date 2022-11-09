ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea To Reignite Interest For Romeo Lavia In January

Romeo Lavia may not have thought he would have interest from one of the big six clubs so soon after leaving Manchester City in the summer, but the Belgian midfielder has really attracted the interest of Chelsea. The Blue's need midfielders, and showed how much they appreciated the talent of...
lastwordonsports.com

Manchester United Have Plans to Replace £50 Million Defender

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s future at Manchester United has been under question ever since the arrival of Erik ten Hag earlier this year. The 24-year-old has struggled for game time this season, and James Ducker of The Telegraph has reported that “Ten Hag will look to sign a right back in January if Manchester United are able to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka”.
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: United want Napoli's Osimhen

Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 23, is on Manchester United's radar as they look for options for next season. (Manchester Evening News, external) However, United face competition from Real Madrid with manager Carlo Ancelotti trying to persuade the Spanish champions' president Florentino Perez to sign Osimhen, as well as AC Milan and Portugal attacker Rafael Leao, 23, in January. (Sport via Mail, external)
Daily Mail

LaLiga president Javier Tebas put a proposal to Barcelona which would have allowed them to KEEP Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp in 2021... but president Joan Laporta rejected it, leading to the Argentina star's departure for PSG

LaLiga bosses put a proposal to Barcelona that would have allowed them to keep Lionel Messi beyond 2021, only for the Catalan giants to reject it out of hand. Messi was forced to end his 21-year association with Barcelona 18 months ago after financial restrictions prevented the club from offering him a new deal.
BBC

Scotland to play first under-23 international against Panama in Spain

Scotland women will field their maiden under-23 side in Saturday's friendly with Panama in Spain. Pedro Martinez Losa's squad are in Cadiz for a training camp and two matches, with the latter a game for the senior side against Venezuala on Monday. Rangers' Brogan Hay, 23, has been given a...
Yardbarker

Watch: Carragher questions the motives behind FSG’s timing on selling the club

You may have heard that FSG released a statement regarding the possible sale and/or search for investors for Liverpool Football Club and this has led to comments from Jamie Carragher on his thoughts about the news. Speaking on The Overlap, the former Anfield defender said: “I am surprised. Will the...
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo dazzles in training as he shows off his ball-juggling skills in front of team-mates... with the Man United forward in good spirits ahead of Portugal's World Cup squad announcement

Cristiano Ronaldo looked in good spirits as he showed off his fancy footwork in training ahead of Manchester United's Carabao Cup tie with Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Thursday. The 37-year-old has endured a difficult campaign to date for United, starting just four league games for Erik Ten Hag's...
Yardbarker

Liverpool star set to be offered a new contract after dream week

Liverpool youngster Ben Doak recently made his Liverpool debut in the Carabao Cup after signing during the summer transfer window. 16-year-old Doak signed for Liverpool during the summer from Scottish side Celtic. Despite his age, Doak was handed his debut by Jurgen Klopp on Wednesday night, as Liverpool defeated Derby County in the Carabao Cup.

Comments / 0

Community Policy