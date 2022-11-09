Read full article on original website
'Done' - FSG Reach Agreement To Sell Liverpool FC
New reports have been released that claim FSG have agreed to a deal to sell Liverpool FC to an unnamed party from Qatar.
Manchester United Youngster Is Determined To Leave Club After World Cup
A Manchester United youngster is said to be determined to leave Old Trafford after the Qatar World Cup.
Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham eliminated from League Cup
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Just how important Nick Pope’s penalty shootout saves prove to be for Newcastle may not be known until February. But this was a very good night to stay in the English League Cup for a team looking to make a statement with a trophy.
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea To Reignite Interest For Romeo Lavia In January
Romeo Lavia may not have thought he would have interest from one of the big six clubs so soon after leaving Manchester City in the summer, but the Belgian midfielder has really attracted the interest of Chelsea. The Blue's need midfielders, and showed how much they appreciated the talent of...
lastwordonsports.com
Manchester United Have Plans to Replace £50 Million Defender
Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s future at Manchester United has been under question ever since the arrival of Erik ten Hag earlier this year. The 24-year-old has struggled for game time this season, and James Ducker of The Telegraph has reported that “Ten Hag will look to sign a right back in January if Manchester United are able to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka”.
Report: Aaron Wan-Bissaka Closing In On Manchester United Exit
Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka is closing in on his exit from Manchester United claims a new report.
Report: Manchester City Join Liverpool In Race For Benfica Midfielder With Eye-Watering Release Clause
With many top European clubs said to be interested in Enzo Fernandez, a recent report from the Portuguese newspaper Record (via Sport Witness) has said Manchester City and Liverpool have joined the race for the Benfica midfielder.
BBC
Transfer news: United want Napoli's Osimhen
Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 23, is on Manchester United's radar as they look for options for next season. (Manchester Evening News, external) However, United face competition from Real Madrid with manager Carlo Ancelotti trying to persuade the Spanish champions' president Florentino Perez to sign Osimhen, as well as AC Milan and Portugal attacker Rafael Leao, 23, in January. (Sport via Mail, external)
SkySports
Premier League clubs agree new financial rules, with EFL sides to be offered increased payments
Premier League clubs have agreed a brand new set of financial rules that will fundamentally change the way England's top division is run and how the richest clubs will help to fund the rest of the football pyramid. It is understood the most controversial areas of debate were centred around...
Yardbarker
Another potential owner worth $10.1billion rules out buying Liverpool after failing to get Chelsea
Britain’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe has announced that he is not interested in trying to buy Liverpool or Manchester United following the news that the former is up for sale. The INEOS owner has stated that he is currently focusing on improving the fortunes of his Ligue 1...
Britain's richest man rules out making bid for Liverpool
Ineos have ruled out making a bid to takeover at Liverpool, who have been put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group.
Tony Mowbray admits Sunderland 'can't compete' with top Championship clubs on wages
Sunderland boss gives honest appraisal of where the club stand in their development.
Yardbarker
Watch: “Harry Kane needs to go” – Alan Shearer calls for England captain to leave Tottenham
Former Newcastle star Alan Shearer has called for Harry Kane to make a switch to Bayern Munich and Erling Haaland to move to Real Madrid. The reason being is to protect the former striker’s goalscoring record in the Premier League. Shearer sits top of the all-time Premier League scoring...
LaLiga president Javier Tebas put a proposal to Barcelona which would have allowed them to KEEP Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp in 2021... but president Joan Laporta rejected it, leading to the Argentina star's departure for PSG
LaLiga bosses put a proposal to Barcelona that would have allowed them to keep Lionel Messi beyond 2021, only for the Catalan giants to reject it out of hand. Messi was forced to end his 21-year association with Barcelona 18 months ago after financial restrictions prevented the club from offering him a new deal.
Manchester United And Liverpool Interested In 'Wonderkid' Striker Youssoufa Moukoko
Manchester United and Liverpool are both reportedly interested in striker Youssoufa Moukoko who is being branded as a wonderkid at his current club.
BBC
Scotland to play first under-23 international against Panama in Spain
Scotland women will field their maiden under-23 side in Saturday's friendly with Panama in Spain. Pedro Martinez Losa's squad are in Cadiz for a training camp and two matches, with the latter a game for the senior side against Venezuala on Monday. Rangers' Brogan Hay, 23, has been given a...
Manchester United Remain Interested In Porto Goalkeeper Diogo Costa
Despite the news that Diogo Costa has signed a new deal at Porto, Manchester United are still said to be interested.
Yardbarker
Watch: Carragher questions the motives behind FSG’s timing on selling the club
You may have heard that FSG released a statement regarding the possible sale and/or search for investors for Liverpool Football Club and this has led to comments from Jamie Carragher on his thoughts about the news. Speaking on The Overlap, the former Anfield defender said: “I am surprised. Will the...
Cristiano Ronaldo dazzles in training as he shows off his ball-juggling skills in front of team-mates... with the Man United forward in good spirits ahead of Portugal's World Cup squad announcement
Cristiano Ronaldo looked in good spirits as he showed off his fancy footwork in training ahead of Manchester United's Carabao Cup tie with Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Thursday. The 37-year-old has endured a difficult campaign to date for United, starting just four league games for Erik Ten Hag's...
Yardbarker
Liverpool star set to be offered a new contract after dream week
Liverpool youngster Ben Doak recently made his Liverpool debut in the Carabao Cup after signing during the summer transfer window. 16-year-old Doak signed for Liverpool during the summer from Scottish side Celtic. Despite his age, Doak was handed his debut by Jurgen Klopp on Wednesday night, as Liverpool defeated Derby County in the Carabao Cup.
