CBS Sports
Oilers' Evander Kane out three to four months after opponent's skate gashes his wrist
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss significant time after suffering a gash on his wrist Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers announced that Kane has been placed on long-term injured reserve and will be sidelined for three to four months as he recovers from the serious wrist injury.
ESPN
Oilers' Kane cut on wrist by skate blade, taken to hospital
TAMPA, Fla. -- — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was cut on the left wrist by a skate blade Tuesday night and taken to the hospital with a frightening injury during the Oilers' 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers said Kane was in stable condition and scheduled...
FOX Sports
Penguins lose 2 D-men, beat Caps to end 7-game losing streak
WASHINGTON (AP) — Already down two defensemen to injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in desperation mode when Jeff Petry skated off in pain and left them with just three healthy players at the position. Veteran forward Jeff Carter to the rescue. Carter skated a shift on defense in his...
CBS Sports
Oilers' Evander Kane taken to hospital, in stable condition after suffering deep gash on wrist from skate
Oilers winger Evander Kane suffered a severe cut on his left wrist in the second period of Tuesday night's game against the Lightning. According to Oilers GM Ken Holland, Kane was stabilized and then taken to the hospital, where he will undergo surgery, per reports. Here's the video. As a...
markerzone.com
EDMONTON OILERS RELEASE UPDATE ON EVANDER KANE + TEAMMATES' POST-GAME REACTIONS
The Edmonton Oilers have released the following update on forward Evander Kane:. "After suffering a wrist injury early in the second period, Evander Kane is stable and has been transported to hospital for a procedure later this evening." Kane has his wrist slashed accidentally by the skate of Patrick Maroon...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks
Due to a splendid three-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings currently sport a 7-3-2 record and are second in the deep Atlantic Division. Although the season is still quite young, this is promising, as this could finally be the year that we see them back in the postseason. If they maintain this excellent stretch of play as the year progresses, expect them to be buyers at this year’s trade deadline.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Fuels comeback win
Smith scored two goals -- one short-handed, the other the overtime winner -- and added five hits and four shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs. Smith's offense is starting to sizzle -- he's scored five times in the last three games, including two on the power play and his shortie Tuesday. His overtime tally was also his second game-winner of the campaign. The 31-year-old winger has seven goals, five assists, 48 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-7 rating through 14 contests, and he's thriving on the Golden Knights' second line.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Anders Lee: Misses morning skate
Lee did not participate in morning skate Thursday for an undisclosed reason, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports. While no reason was given for his absence, Lee is not expected to miss the game Thursday versus the Coyotes. Lee could've missed the skate due to a personal reason, maintenance, or a nagging injury. If Lee is unable to play Thursday, Ross Johnston is expected to take his place in the lineup.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Resumes skating
Oshie (lower body) was on the ice prior to Wednesday's morning skate, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie has not played since exiting early in a 3-0 win over the Predators on Oct. 29, but his return to the ice is a welcome sight for a Capitals team besieged by injuries at every position. The 35-year-old remains on IR for now. and there isn't a clear timeline for his return, but he's making some progress in his recovery.
Yardbarker
Winnipeg Jets Can Maintain Top-5 TSN Power Ranking
There’s no question the Jets have turned some heads and raised some eyebrows through their first 11 games. A team most pundits labelled as cellar dwellers has turned things around, and their play has caught the eye of more than just the local Jets fan. However, it bears reason to ask, can they maintain their current level of play throughout the remaining 87% of the season? Here are three reasons why they can.
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Continues to elevate game
Pastrnak scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over Calgary. He set up Connor Clifton's goal in the first period and then popped in an empty-net mark with 33 seconds left in the game. Pastrnak sits third in NHL scoring with 22 points and has elevated his game to an entirely new level. He's on pace for almost 130 points, and while we expect him to cool a little, Pasta is 26 and just entering his prime.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: San Jose Sharks – 11/10/22
Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the St. Louis Blues have another regulation defeat. This time, it was at the hands of the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 8 by a score of 5-1. In the loss, they were defeated by backup goalie Felix Sandstrom, who stopped 27 of 28 shots on his way to his first career NHL victory. The Blues’ lone goal was scored by Ryan O’Reilly in the third period. As a result, they remain in the cellar of the Western Conference at 3-8-0 and just six points.
ESPN
Caufield, Suzuki score in shootout, Canadiens beat Red Wings
DETROIT -- — Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki scored in the shootout and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Tuesday night. David Perron was the only Red Wings player to score during the shootout. Detroit captain Dylan Larkin shot wide on the third attempt to give Montreal the victory.
CBS Sports
Blues' Josh Leivo: Brought up to big club
Leivo was recalled by the Blues on Wednesday. At this point it isn't clear if Leivo will draw into the lineup immediately Thursday against San Jose. If he does, look for him to occupy a bottom-six role against the Sharks. Leivo's gone scoreless through three top-level appearances this year.
CBS Sports
Rays' Nick Anderson: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Rays reinstated Anderson (foot) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and designated him for assignment, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Tampa Bay didn't plan on tendering Anderson a contract for 2023 after injuries cost him most of the past two seasons, so he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster and will now be available to MLB's other 29 teams via waivers. Anderson is arbitration-eligible for the next three years and likely won't be in store for a major salary increase after earning $845,000 in 2022, potentially making him an appealing flier for a team with less bullpen depth than the Rays. Anderson is just two years removed from collecting six saves and six holds while pitching to an 0.55 ERA and 0.49 WHIP over 16.1 innings in relief during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.
ESPN
Vilardi, Quick carry Kings to 1-0 win over Wild
LOS ANGELES -- — Gabe Vilardi scored his second consecutive game-winning goal, Jonathan Quick made 21 saves and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Minnesota Wild 1-0 on Tuesday night. It was a much different game than back in October, when the Kings won 7-6 at Minnesota. “The last...
The Hockey Writers
Anaheim Ducks Game Day: 11/9/22 vs. Minnesota Wild
The Anaheim Ducks (4-8-1, 9 points) will continue the search for their first regulation win this season tonight against the Minnesota Wild (5-6-1, 11 points). The Wild will be playing their second game in as many days after being shut out by Jonathan Quick and the Los Angeles Kings last night.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 10
* The Devils are among a group of top-performing clubs who will look to keep their recent hot streaks going during a 10-game Thursday in the NHL. * A 40-save shutout by 21-year-old Spencer Knight allowed Eric Staal to skate away with a victory in his 1,300th NHL game. It also put Florida head coach Paul Maurice ahead of a legendary name on the League's all-time wins list.
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ Anderson Suspension Provides Youth an Opportunity
The Montreal Canadiens have surpassed expectations so far this season, thanks in large part to the inspirational coaching of Martin St. Louis but also because of the excellent play of the rookies, led by the young core of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield . Several veteran players haven’t been able to keep up with the speed or production of the team’s youthful core, but that hasn’t stopped the team from trying to get the veterans to produce by providing them with opportunities in all situations in the hopes that they can find their games. One veteran whose level of play has been inconsistent so far this season has been Josh Anderson. This seems to have caused some frustration to boil over as he hit Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo from behind, leading to a two-game suspension.
The Hockey Writers
Manitoba Moose Weekend Series Highlighted by Oskari Salminen
The Manitoba Moose just wrapped up another up-and-down series against the Texas Stars, dropping the first game 4-1 and then bouncing back in the next game with a 2-1 overtime win. Oskari Salminen stole the show in game two with a 32-save performance in which he made multiple “grade-A” saves, including a 2-on-0 in overtime to keep the game tied.
