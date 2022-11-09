Pelosi says a 'massive disinformation campaign' funded by 'people who are still fighting the Civil War' is keeping Biden from getting credit for his accomplishments

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Zagreb, Croatia on October 24, 2022. Damir Sencar/AFP via Getty Images

Pelosi was asked if she thinks the Biden administration has done a good job with political messaging.

She said that Biden's had to deal with a "massive disinformation campaign" that "confuses people."

She says it's funded by people who "don't want to pay taxes" and "are still fighting the Civil War."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered a colorful description of what she deems to be a "massive disinformation campaign" complicating the White House's political messaging during an Election Night interview on PBS NewsHour on Tuesday.

Asked by host Judy Woodruff whether she believed President Joe Biden and his administration had done a sufficient job getting the message out about his administration's accomplishments, Pelosi said she had "no complaint whatsoever" about the White House.

"What I will say is that there is a massive disinformation campaign that's going on in our country. It's repeated again and again on TV," said Pelosi. "The clicks on it are formidable."

She went on to say that the disinformation is funded by "endless deep, dark, special interest money."

"People who don't want to pay taxes, people who are still fighting the Civil War, or some combination of those people," she added.

She added that Biden "doesn't get the credit he deserves" and that the "American people are certainly better off than they were two years ago."

"Again, it's because of disinformation," she said. "They suffocate the airwaves with disinformation, and that confuses people."

Her remarks came on an election night where Democrats are widely expected to lose their House majority as Pelosi's own political future hangs in the balance.

It was the second sit-down interview she gave since her husband, Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer in their San Francisco home by a man motivated by right-wing conspiracy theories about Pelosi.