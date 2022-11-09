Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Why Pa. Democrats being inches from controlling the state House is significant — win or lose
Pennsylvania Democrats are inches from taking control of the state House for the first time in 12 years and even if they fall short, strategists and officials say, the party defied political gravity. That’s because Harrisburg observers didn’t expect 2022 to be the year. With inflation at generational highs and...
The biggest local takeaways from a tense 2022 midterm election | Armchair Lehigh Valley
How John Fetterman — and his campaign — recovered from the candidate’s stroke
It could have ended the Democrat's Senate hopes. Instead, it allowed him to connect to voters on a new level. The post How John Fetterman — and his campaign — recovered from the candidate’s stroke appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
thevalleyledger.com
Republicans Retain Majority in Pennsylvania State Senate
Harrisburg, PA – Republicans in Pennsylvania’s State Senate will retain their majority for the 2023-24 legislative session. As of today, election returns indicate that Republicans will return 28 Members to the Senate, resulting in a 28-22 majority. Contributing to that majority was Senate Republicans sweeping three key swing...
WFMZ-TV Online
Democrats say they will rule state House, Republicans urge caution
Democrats think they won a majority of state House seats, but Republicans say not so fast. In politically divided Pennsylvania, complications are certainly possible, even as history hangs in the balance. As of Friday, Democratic candidates led in 102 House races, Republicans in 101. The House has 203 seats. If...
erienewsnow.com
Republican Candidate for Pennsylvania's Governor, Doug Mastriano, has yet to Concede Defeat
Still no word of the Republican in Pennsylvania's race for Governor, conceding defeat, three days after the election. There were still votes being counted in some spots here in Pennsylvania Thursday, but the latest unofficial returns show Democrat Josh Shapiro beat Republican election denier Doug Mastriano by 14 percentage points, the biggest margin in decades.
Balance of power in Pa. House rides on 2 Philadelphia suburban races that are too close to call
The majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm election. The races for the final two seats, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, are too close to call.
therecord-online.com
Election 2022: Republicans keep Pennsylvania Senate; House too close to call
HARRISBURG, PA – Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remains unclear amid claims to the contrary, and a much-watched U.S. House race has ended with an incumbent Democrat’s victory. In northeast Pennsylvania, the 7th Congressional District was won again by Democrat Susan Wild against Republican Lisa Scheller...
Shapiro vows to be ‘a governor for all,’ claims ‘mandate’ to unite Pennsylvanians
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro said he has “a mandate and a responsibility” to bring people together as he previewed how his administration will take shape during a radio tour Friday. “I’ll be a governor for all 13 million Pennsylvanians, whether you voted for me or not,” Shapiro said on...
Pa. voters sent the GOP a message on Tuesday. They need to listen | Thursday Morning Coffee
Pennsylvania voters soundly rejected the toxic extremism poisoning our politics. The post Pa. voters sent the GOP a message on Tuesday. They need to listen | Thursday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Control of Pa. House comes down to two excruciatingly close contests
There was no finality today in the battle for majority control of the Pennsylvania state House of Representatives.
Washington Examiner
Hooked on a feeling: How John Fetterman won Pennsylvania
BRADDOCK, Pennsylvania — It didn’t matter to voters John Fetterman had exaggerated his claims of rebuilding the borough Braddock, held an innocent man at gunpoint for jogging while black, barely showed up for his current job as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, and has not been transparent about his heart health before or after his stroke. In the end, the York native won big in Pennsylvania on three things: the relationships he had built before his stroke in Republican areas of Pennsylvania, his smack talk against his opponent's carpetbagging, and Donald J. Trump.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
Only Two Votes Separate These Bucks County Candidates in Recent Race
In a strange turn of events, there are only two votes between two Bucks County candidates, both of whom ran for local positions in government. Emily Rizzo wrote about the two politicians for WHYY. Democrat Mark Moffa and Republican Joe Hogan, both of whom are running for portions in the142nd...
Black Man Makes History as Pennsylvania’s First African American Lt. Governor
Some historic news was announced for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as the state will have its first African American lieutenant governor. Austin Davis will receive this honor as Pennsylvania’s first African American lieutenant governor after Democrat Attorney General Josh Shapiro declared victory Tuesday night in the race to become Pennsylvania’s 48th governor. The gubernatorial nominee, Shapiro, endorsed Davis, who received 63% support in the three-candidate primary race, according to ABC’s affiliate station WHTM (ABC27).
Chris Deluzio Declares Himself Winner Of US House Seat Representing Pennsylvania
The Democratic candidate to represent Pennsylvania's 17th District, Christopher Deluzio has declared himself the winner of his race against Republican Jeremy Shaffer. He posted the announcement on Twitter shortly after 11 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. "I am honored and grateful that the people of #PA17 have elected me as...
UPDATED: Here Are the 2022 Election Results in Chester County
U.S. Senator – 252,461 total votes cast. Democrat John Fetterman – 142,788 (56.55%) Republican Mehmet Oz – 102,967 (40.79%) Libertarian Erik Gerhardt – 3,532 (1.40%) Green Party Richard L. Weiss – 1,546 (0.61%)
How did Erie County vote in statewide races?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With Attorney General Josh Shapiro declaring victory in his race for governor, and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman declaring victory in his race for US Senate, Erie County voters mostly aligned with the statewide results but by different margins. (The following totals are as of about 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.) In the race […]
Why Rep. Amen Brown is wrong about the National Guard
This article appears ahead of ‘Brokering Peace: The House of Umoja & a Safer Philadelphia,” a WHYY Community Conversation on Nov. 30 focused on improving public safety by revisiting lessons learned from the past. Register here. State Rep. Amen Brown has called on the outgoing governor, Tom Wolf,...
Election Day results across Pennsylvania, NJ and Delaware
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Election results are coming in after polls in our region closed, the part we've all waited for on this Election Day 2022.Pennsylvania's Election Day was closely watched around the nation, with all eyes on the race for an open Senate seat and the governor's seat.CBS News projects Democrat John Fetterman has defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race to replace former U.S. Senator Pat Toomey in the Pennsylvania Senate. In the Pennsylvania governor's race, CBS News projects Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro, the commonwealth's attorney general, has beaten Republican Doug Mastriano, a state senator from central Pennsylvania. Mastriano is not conceding.Click here to view our election results live updates blog.
