Paula Leopold
2d ago
So so sorry to hear this!!! Loved all of your music for years!!! RIP! Condolences to the family and the rest of Alabama!!!😢💐🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Reply
6
Guest
1d ago
Alabama music was one of a kind. It really did come from the heart!! Love ya Jeff!! My condolences to the family and the band. You guys are Close Enough To Perfect For Me!!!!
Reply
2
Joan Bowyer
2d ago
Rest In Peace. You and your band mates brought us much joy with your awesome music.
Reply
5
Popculture
Jeff Cook's Death Sparks Tributes From Alabama Fans
Country music fans are in mourning Tuesday following the death of Jeff Cook, one-third of the band Alabama. Cook was a founding member of the band, alongside his cousins, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry. Cook died on Monday at 73, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. The guitarist lived...
Alabama Co-Founder and Guitarist Jeff Cook Dies
Alabama co-founder Jeff Cook has died. He was 73. Cook passed away “peacefully” at his home in Destin, Florida, on Monday (Nov. 7) surrounded by family and close friends, a representative for Cook confirmed. Cook died after a 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was diagnosed with the disease 2012, but didn’t disclose it publicly until 2017.
Alabama’s Jeff Cook Dead at 73
Alabama co-founder Jeff Cook has died. The guitarist and vocalist for the Country Music Hall of Fame group died on Monday (Nov. 7) at age 73. Cook died at his home in Destin, Fla., with family by his side, according to a note from his publicity team. For a decade he'd battled Parkinson's disease, going public with the diagnosis in 2017. At that time, the group announced he’d pull back from touring with Alabama, but they’d keep a microphone on stage for him for whenever he was able to make a tour stop.
