San Diego County, CA

Applicants sought for 2023/24 SD County Grand Jury

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego County court officials were seeking applicants Tuesday to serve on the 2023/24 San Diego County Grand Jury.

Seats on the grand jury are available to eligible, qualified county residents who apply by Jan. 20, according to the San Diego Superior Court.

The 2023/24 grand jury will work four days a week, about six hours per day, from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024, at the Grand Jury office in downtown San Diego. Members receive a small stipend per day, plus mileage, with downtown parking provided.

According to a superior court statement, the grand jury does not conduct criminal investigations, but does investigate citizen complaints, as well as perform "its traditional function as a `watchdog' over government agencies."

Applications can be downloaded from the San Diego Superior Court's website at sdcourt.ca.gov or the Grand Jury's website at sdcounty.ca.gov/grandjury. Applications can also be obtained by calling 619-450- 7272 or at the courthouses in downtown San Diego, El Cajon, Vista or Chula Vista.

Qualified candidates will be nominated for a random drawing tentatively scheduled for June 2. According to a Superior Court statement, the drawing gives each supervisorial district equal representation by population.

Applicants must:

-- be a U.S. citizen;

-- be at least 18 years old;

-- have sufficient knowledge of the English language;

-- have lived in San Diego County for at least one year prior to selection; and

-- pass a criminal background check.

