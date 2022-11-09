Read full article on original website
KPBS
Roundtable: Reaction to early election results in San Diego County
Votes continue to be counted in the days following the 2022 general election, but the early numbers give us an idea of how voters will decide major offices and issues around San Diego County. Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion about the 2022 general election and the first few days of...
NBC San Diego
Midterm Election Results Drop: Tight San Diego County Races Come Closer
When the last poll closed on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m., much of San Diego County's 2022 midterm election ballot counting took off. Some races -- like the measure on solid waste management and the Midway height limit -- were too close to call during the first election results drop, which came down on Tuesday, election night.
Deceased candidate strengthens lead in Chula Vista city attorney race
The late Simon Silva, who passed away from cancer unexpectedly in September, is leading opponent Dan Smith in the race for Chula Vista city attorney.
San Diegans rejecting trash fees hold narrow lead as vote count continues
With votes still out, champions and opponents of Measure B — a ballot initiative that could give the city authority to charge for garbage pickup — are nearly split on the issue, according to votes tallied through Thursday evening. In unofficial results after Tuesday’s election, “no” votes held...
Kent Lee Declares ‘We Did It!’ – Claims Victory in San Diego’s District 6 Council Race
Kent Lee on Thursday declared victory over fellow Democrat Tommy Hough for the open seat in San Diego’s District 6 race. Nonprofit director Lee and environmental activist Hough squared off in a bid to replace termed-out Councilman Chris Cate, the only Republican currently on the San Diego City Council.
NBC San Diego
San Diegans Voted on Trash Pickup, Height Limits, Marijuana Taxes & More. Here's the 2022 Election Results
Here are the election results for some of San Diego County's biggest local ballot measures:. Early returns are trending favorable for the passage of this ballot measure. If passed, this would support a cannabis sales tax of 6% for retail, 3% for distribution, 2% for testing, cultivation at 3% or $10 (inflation adjustable) per canopy square foot, and 4% for other businesses.
chulavistatoday.com
McCann continues to lead in the Chula Vista Mayoral race
Chula Vista Councilman John McCann leads the unofficial general election results by nearly 10% against businessman Ammar Camp-Najjar, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters in their most recent update. The most recent projections show that McCann received 21,303 votes, or 54.93% of the votes, leading businessman...
NBC San Diego
What's Open, Closed for Veterans Day 2022 in San Diego County
Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will close on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region for this holiday:. Closed. All administrative offices in both the city and...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Will Likely See Rent Hikes in Next Two Years, USC Study Finds
Renting an apartment in San Diego County will be getting more expensive, according to a USC Casden Economics Forecast released Thursday that predicts continuing rent increases over the next two years. San Diego is projected to have a rent increase of $250 by October 2024, outpacing Los Angeles and Orange...
San Diego Humane Society Assists Horse After Fall in Escondido
A 23-year-old horse was doing well Saturday after falling in her stall in Escondido, which required an assist from the San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team. The team deployed at 9 a.m. in response to a request for assistance by the Department of Animal Services. Because there was a roof over the stall, the team’s Technical Rescue Unit had to pull the horse, Dharma, out of her stall, in order to place her in a harness and lift her with a bipod to help her stand.
48,000 UC academic workers poised to strike, including at UCSD, affecting classes, labs and research
Four union bargaining units representing teaching assistants, postdoctoral scholars, academic and graduate student researchers, tutors, fellows and others are set to picket Monday, Nov. 14, at all 10 UC campuses.
Coast News
Blackburn wins Carlsbad mayor’s race in landslide, Bhat-Patel headed to second term
CARLSBAD — Voters have elected Councilman Keith Blackburn as the city’s next mayor in a landslide victory over challenger Mike Curtin, early returns show. Blackburn garnered 22,586 votes, or 70% of ballots returned, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. Curtin has received 9,910 votes or 30%, as of Friday morning.
NBC San Diego
Low Clouds, Cooler Weather Predicted for San Diego County
Low clouds were covering much of the San Diego County inland valleys Sunday morning as well as portions of the coast with most clouds expected to scatter out Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. It will be cooler than normal again Sunday, forecasters said. Beginning Monday and continuing through...
Candidates declare victory in San Diego Unified school board races
Two union-backed San Diego Unified school board candidates have declared victory in races where they hold sizable leads, but one of their opponents isn’t giving up yet. Late Thursday, Shana Hazan, an organizational consultant and former teacher, and Cody Petterson, an environmental aide to a county supervisor, declared victory over their competitors in a conversation with inewsource. However, Becca Williams, a Texas charter school founder competing against Petterson, said votes are still outstanding and she’s not calling the race yet.
eastcountymagazine.org
ALL FIVE SAN DIEGO CONGRESSIONAL MEMBERS CRUISE TO REELECTION
November 8, 2022 (San Diego) – The balance of power in Congress hangs in the balance this election, with Republicans currently looking likely to take back a majority in the House of representatives by a few seats – a narrower margin than pundits forecast; control of the Senate remains too close to call. But in San Diego County, all five incumbent Congressional members have solid leads and appear set to hold onto their sets.
KPBS
San Diego's COVID-19 hospitalizations tick upward to 156 patients
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County has increased by three people to 156, according to the latest state numbers released Friday. Of those patients, 23 were being treated in intensive care, also an increase of three from the previous day's total. Some of...
Found: At-risk Vista man
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said a Vista man who was reported missing last Thursday has been found.
App turns San Diego County yards into private dog parks
App turns San Diego County yards into private dog parks; local resident earning extra money by renting out their yards.
Election 2022: Results of key local races
Here are running vote totals in races and issues in the Nov. 8 general election of key local interest in the La Jolla area.
Complete Election Results for Nov. 8 General Election in San Diego County
Here are where the key races stand with 29.1% of outstanding San Diego County ballots counted. Scroll down in the chart above to see all San Diego County results. Governor — Gov. Gain Newsom was re-elected to a second term with 59.1% of the vote to Republican challenger Brian Dahle’s 40.9%. That compares with arch-rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election victory with 59.4% of the Sunshine State’s vote.
