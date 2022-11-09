ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

NBC San Diego

San Diegans Voted on Trash Pickup, Height Limits, Marijuana Taxes & More. Here's the 2022 Election Results

Here are the election results for some of San Diego County's biggest local ballot measures:. Early returns are trending favorable for the passage of this ballot measure. If passed, this would support a cannabis sales tax of 6% for retail, 3% for distribution, 2% for testing, cultivation at 3% or $10 (inflation adjustable) per canopy square foot, and 4% for other businesses.
chulavistatoday.com

McCann continues to lead in the Chula Vista Mayoral race

Chula Vista Councilman John McCann leads the unofficial general election results by nearly 10% against businessman Ammar Camp-Najjar, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters in their most recent update. The most recent projections show that McCann received ​ 21,303 votes, or 54.93% of the votes, leading businessman...
Times of San Diego

San Diego Humane Society Assists Horse After Fall in Escondido

A 23-year-old horse was doing well Saturday after falling in her stall in Escondido, which required an assist from the San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team. The team deployed at 9 a.m. in response to a request for assistance by the Department of Animal Services. Because there was a roof over the stall, the team’s Technical Rescue Unit had to pull the horse, Dharma, out of her stall, in order to place her in a harness and lift her with a bipod to help her stand.
NBC San Diego

Low Clouds, Cooler Weather Predicted for San Diego County

Low clouds were covering much of the San Diego County inland valleys Sunday morning as well as portions of the coast with most clouds expected to scatter out Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. It will be cooler than normal again Sunday, forecasters said. Beginning Monday and continuing through...
inewsource

Candidates declare victory in San Diego Unified school board races

Two union-backed San Diego Unified school board candidates have declared victory in races where they hold sizable leads, but one of their opponents isn’t giving up yet. Late Thursday, Shana Hazan, an organizational consultant and former teacher, and Cody Petterson, an environmental aide to a county supervisor, declared victory over their competitors in a conversation with inewsource. However, Becca Williams, a Texas charter school founder competing against Petterson, said votes are still outstanding and she’s not calling the race yet.
eastcountymagazine.org

ALL FIVE SAN DIEGO CONGRESSIONAL MEMBERS CRUISE TO REELECTION

November 8, 2022 (San Diego) – The balance of power in Congress hangs in the balance this election, with Republicans currently looking likely to take back a majority in the House of representatives by a few seats – a narrower margin than pundits forecast; control of the Senate remains too close to call. But in San Diego County, all five incumbent Congressional members have solid leads and appear set to hold onto their sets.
Times of San Diego

Complete Election Results for Nov. 8 General Election in San Diego County

Here are where the key races stand with 29.1% of outstanding San Diego County ballots counted. Scroll down in the chart above to see all San Diego County results. Governor — Gov. Gain Newsom was re-elected to a second term with 59.1% of the vote to Republican challenger Brian Dahle’s 40.9%. That compares with arch-rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election victory with 59.4% of the Sunshine State’s vote.
