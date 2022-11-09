HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The current detour around the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) rebuilding project on US-41 in Houghton will be lifted Friday, November 11. Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, normal traffic will resume on northbound and southbound US-41. Temporary stoplights on the Sharon Avenue detour will be deactivated and go to flash mode. The signals will be replaced by flashing beacons at Military Road and Gundlach Road as these intersections return to four-way stop conditions, which existed previously.

HOUGHTON, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO