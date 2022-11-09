ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock, MI

WLUC

2022 TV6 Canathon begins

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual TV6 Canathon has helped feed, countless families, in need since 1982. Upper Michigan residents have donated over 4.67 million lbs. of food in that time. “It’s a U.P.-wide effort and tradition for over 40 years to come together and collect food, non-perishable items...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

US-41 detour in Houghton to be lifted Friday

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The current detour around the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) rebuilding project on US-41 in Houghton will be lifted Friday, November 11. Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, normal traffic will resume on northbound and southbound US-41. Temporary stoplights on the Sharon Avenue detour will be deactivated and go to flash mode. The signals will be replaced by flashing beacons at Military Road and Gundlach Road as these intersections return to four-way stop conditions, which existed previously.
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

Finlandia Women stung at the end by UW-Superior Basketball

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - It was a battle down to the wire as the Finlandia University women’s basketball team (0-1) lost 69-68 to UW-Superior (1-0), Tuesday night at the Paavo Nurmi Center. In the second period, UW-Superior pushed the lead to nine, 25-16 at the 7:01 mark. Finlandia began...
HANCOCK, MI
WLUC

Holiday business begins to roll out in Houghton storefronts

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton storefronts are preparing for massive amounts of business from the community in the coming weeks. Supply chain concerns remain an issue, however, at stores such as Surplus Outlet on Shelden Ave. The owners have been doing their best to keep prices from going up amid...
HOUGHTON, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Copper Country Man Arrested On Meth, Cocaine Distribution Charges

On November 5th, 2022, following a year long investigation, detectives from UPSET (Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team) arrested a 55 year old, male from Pelkie, MI., for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Cocaine. UPSET detectives had developed information that the suspect had been bringing in large quantities of...
BARAGA COUNTY, MI

