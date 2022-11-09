Read full article on original website
WLUC
Secretary of State announces 2022 midterm surpasses 2018 as highest midterm voter turnout in Michigan’s history
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Newly re-elected Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson reports this Tuesday’s midterm voter turnout will surpass 2018′s as the highest in Michigan’s history. “I am really excited about that. Yesterday, and throughout this election cycle, more than 4.3 million Michiganders cast a...
WLUC
Hancock City Council looking to replace council seat after candidate resignation
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hancock City Council is looking to fill a vacant seat post-election day. Hancock Board of Education Secretary Michael Lancour was one of four new members elected to the council. In third place, he earned 778 votes, 17% of total votes. However, during Wednesday’s meeting, he...
WLUC
2022 TV6 Canathon begins
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual TV6 Canathon has helped feed, countless families, in need since 1982. Upper Michigan residents have donated over 4.67 million lbs. of food in that time. “It’s a U.P.-wide effort and tradition for over 40 years to come together and collect food, non-perishable items...
WLUC
US-41 detour in Houghton to be lifted Friday
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The current detour around the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) rebuilding project on US-41 in Houghton will be lifted Friday, November 11. Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, normal traffic will resume on northbound and southbound US-41. Temporary stoplights on the Sharon Avenue detour will be deactivated and go to flash mode. The signals will be replaced by flashing beacons at Military Road and Gundlach Road as these intersections return to four-way stop conditions, which existed previously.
WLUC
Finlandia Women stung at the end by UW-Superior Basketball
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - It was a battle down to the wire as the Finlandia University women’s basketball team (0-1) lost 69-68 to UW-Superior (1-0), Tuesday night at the Paavo Nurmi Center. In the second period, UW-Superior pushed the lead to nine, 25-16 at the 7:01 mark. Finlandia began...
WLUC
Holiday business begins to roll out in Houghton storefronts
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton storefronts are preparing for massive amounts of business from the community in the coming weeks. Supply chain concerns remain an issue, however, at stores such as Surplus Outlet on Shelden Ave. The owners have been doing their best to keep prices from going up amid...
WLUC
DNR, UP Whitetails of Marquette County give update as firearm deer season gets closer
(WLUC) - Michigan’s firearm deer season begins on Nov. 15. Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Wildlife Technician Caleb Eckloff explained the new rules for reporting a harvest. “New this year is the mandatory harvest reporting requirement. So, this means for hunters when they harvest a deer, they will...
Police identify 2 women killed in fiery Upper Peninsula crash
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI – Police have released the names of three people involved in a fiery crash in the Upper Peninsula. According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the double fatal crash occurred at Chassell Painesdale Road and US-41 in Chassell Township at 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 4.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Copper Country Man Arrested On Meth, Cocaine Distribution Charges
On November 5th, 2022, following a year long investigation, detectives from UPSET (Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team) arrested a 55 year old, male from Pelkie, MI., for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Cocaine. UPSET detectives had developed information that the suspect had been bringing in large quantities of...
