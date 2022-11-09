ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Grand Rapids Press

See who was elected to 3 Michigan university boards

Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

School millage proposals don’t pass on Michigan ballot

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Community Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are two school systems that are in need of renovations, but results from the midterm election, showed that many did not approve of the school’s millage proposals. Despite proposals not having passed, both schools are still determined...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Michigan's Proposal 3 passes | Live map results

DETROIT — Voters in Michigan have voted to pass Proposal 3, also known as the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative. The term reproductive freedom will be defined as "the right to make and effectuate decisions about all matters relating to pregnancy, including but not limited to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion care, miscarriage management, and infertility care."
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Find all 2022 Michigan election results here

Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Whitmer, Gilchrist discusses what the next 4 years could look like in Michigan

DETROIT – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has secured a second term in the state of Michigan and is already looking ahead to the next four years. Whitmer was up against candidate Tudor Dixon, who was running for the republican party. Dixon has 44% of the votes, leaving her behind Whitmer by 10%. When votes were finalized, Whitmer had 2,337,120 votes and Dixon had 1,915,150.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Finley: What went wrong for Michigan Republicans

In few places did the red wave fizzle as spectacularly as in Michigan. Despite Republican exuberance fueled by late polls that showed tightening races here, the challenges to Democratic control of the state fell short. It was a night with few bright spots for the GOP. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Analyst explains why ‘red wave’ didn’t materialize in Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -For the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats will control all levers of state government. Against a projected “red wave” Tuesday, Democrats won the offices of governor, attorney general, secretary of state and both chambers of the Legislature. Political analyst Andrea LaFontaine, who teaches...
MICHIGAN STATE

