DETROIT – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has secured a second term in the state of Michigan and is already looking ahead to the next four years. Whitmer was up against candidate Tudor Dixon, who was running for the republican party. Dixon has 44% of the votes, leaving her behind Whitmer by 10%. When votes were finalized, Whitmer had 2,337,120 votes and Dixon had 1,915,150.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO