ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Hal Rogers wins 22nd term in Kentucky 5th congressional district

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A3ILK_0j3fuYo500

KENTUCKY (WOWK) – Kentucky Congressman Hal Rogers has won his 22nd term in the United States House of Representatives.

Rogers, a Republican, defeated Democratic challenger Conor Halbleib with 77% of the vote, according to the Associated Press.

Rogers has served Kentucky’s 5th Congressional District, representing the southern and eastern parts of the state, since January 1981 after winning the seat in the 1980 General Election upon the retirement of Rep. Tim Lee Carter.

Kentucky General Election Results 2022

He became Dean of the U.S. House of Representatives on March 18, 2022 following the death of Alaska Congressman Don Young (R). Young had served in the U.S. House for 49 years – from 1973 until his death this March. With 41 years of service, Rogers is now the longest-serving member currently in Congress.

Throughout his career, Rogers has focused his platform on economic development, creating jobs, fighting illegal drug use, and preserving the “national treasures” of Appalachia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Senate Democrats spending $7M on Georgia runoff

Senate Democrats’ campaign arm is investing $7 million for field organizing efforts ahead of next month’s Georgia runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker.  The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) announced in a release on Thursday that the spending will fund direct voter contact programs to expand on Warnock’s previous organizing […]
GEORGIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

How red is Ohio after Republican wins on Election Day?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Once fondly referred to as a “bellwether” and often a swing state in major elections, Ohioans by-and-large elected candidates who were squarely and staunchly red in 2020 — and they followed a similar trend Tuesday night.  The Ohio GOP was projected by the Associated Press to win most of its statewide […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Slavery as punishment for crime rejected by voters in four states

Voters in four states approved ballot measures Tuesday to prohibit slavery as a punishment for crimes in their states’ constitutions.  The approved measures in Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont are victories for advocates looking for states to revise language in their constitutions that allow forced labor in the criminal justice system.  Voters in Louisiana, meanwhile, […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Assessing the aftermath of the West Virginia midterm elections

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 election in West Virginia is now settled, but there are concerns about the potential fallout after Republicans gained even bigger majorities in the Legislature. Going into Election Day, Republicans already had supermajorities in the House of Delegates and State Senate. But on election night, those margins grew even larger. […]
OHIO STATE
wymt.com

Meet Logan Sizemore: Kentucky’s youngest person elected to office

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 16-year-old Logan Sizemore is just like any other teenager. He is a sophomore at Leslie County High School. Unlike many teenagers, he was elected to office on Tuesday as a Leslie County Soil and Water Conservation Officer. ”[It’s] an officer trying to keep in check...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana

Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentuckians vote to expand Republican majority in General Assembly

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Election results are still coming in, but it appears Kentucky voters have decided to expand the Republican majority in the legislature. Votes are still being counted and some races are still too close to call, but the Kentucky House may have picked up a few more Republican seats.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Trump-backed Vance wins Ohio Senate seat

Republican candidate J.D. Vance, who received former President Trump’s endorsement in a crowded primary race earlier this year, was projected Tuesday to win the Ohio Senate race.  NBC News and ABC News both called the race. Vance defeated 20-year Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), who represents Akron and Youngstown, and made the contest surprisingly close by […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Republican Sen. Rand Paul wins 3rd term in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, a libertarian-leaning conservative and former presidential candidate, won a third term Tuesday by defeating a rival from the other end of the political spectrum, progressive Democrat Charles Booker. First elected in the tea party-driven wave of 2010, Paul’s victory extended a long GOP winning streak […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Amendment 2 fails at the polls

UPDATE: ( 11:12 P.M. Nov. 8, 2022) – As of 11:12 p.m. Nov. 8, 2022, the Associated Press is calling the race against Amendment 2, saying voters have struck it down at the polls. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s Amendment 2 is currently failing on the Nov. 8, 2022, ballot as of 11 p.m. […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

State issues 1 and 2 pass, changing Ohio’s bail and voter eligibility laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans overwhelmingly voted to approve two state constitutional amendments, changing the way judges set bail and modifying voter eligibility requirements, the AP projected Tuesday night. Issue 1: Bail reform and public safety Ohioans overwhelmingly voted to change the way judges set bail. Issue 1 requires Ohio judges to consider public safety […]
OHIO STATE
Wave 3

AP: Morgan McGarvey named Kentucky 3rd District congressman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Senator Morgan McGarvey will become the next Kentucky 3rd District congressman after being declared the winner in the city’s midterm elections. The Associated Press called the race around 8:45 p.m. Decision 2022: Election Results. McGarvey will fill the vacant seat left by current Kentucky 3rd...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy