Seventh starting combination could stick for Wisconsin’s offensive line
MADISON, Wis. — As players do every week, Tanor Bortolini concluded after watching the film that Wisconsin’s offensive line could’ve been better in a 23-10 victory over Maryland last Saturday. Not by much, though. Bortolini, who started at left guard against Maryland, did not want to call...
ESPN's FPI predicts Week 11 Heartland Trophy battle between Wisconsin, Iowa
Tensions will be boiling over on Saturday in Iowa City. ESPN’s Football Power Index has decided what team will be taking home the Heartland Trophy. Wisconsin and Iowa battle for the trophy annually. The Badgers took home the trophy last season, beating Iowa 27-7 in Madison. The Badgers have dominated the Hawkeyes as of late, winning eight of the last ten meetings.
Wisconsin transfer set to take official visit to Kansas
Kansas football is looking to build a strong transfer portal class for the third offseason running under Lance Leipold. The Jayhawks got off to a very strong start, landing Wisconsin offensive line transfer Logan Brown back on October 30. Well, Leipold and staff have found another Wisconsin transfer they like in Markus Allen. The wide receiver will take an official visit to KU from November 18 through 20. Phog.net first reported KU’s interest in Allen back on Oct. 31.
Iowa Men’s Basketball Program Signs Three High School Recruits
The Iowa men's basketball team has signed three recruits for the 2023-24 recruiting class. All three come from within two hours of Iowa City, two play for the same high school, and the third has a brother who's a starter on this year's Hawkeye team. Let's begin with the biggest...
10 thoughts on Iowa basketball's three signees in the 2023 class
On Wednesday, Iowa basketball will announce the signing of three prospects in the 2023 class in Waukee Northwest four-star wing Pryce Sandfort and Moline (Ill.) three-star forward Owen Freeman and three-star point guard Brock Harding. HawkeyeInsider.com has covered the 2023 class for Iowa from the beginning to the end, and...
'It is a challenge to recruit receivers here': Iowa WR coach Kelton Copeland talks recruiting challenges
The Iowa offense has become an easy target all season long for college football fans and the media. Through the first seven weeks, they were the worst offense in Big Ten history. Over the past couple of weeks, things have began to trend in the right direction. It's been a...
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland opens up on the status of Keagan Johnson
The wide receiver room for Iowa was depleted at the beginning of the year with injuries and while the room has gotten healthier over time, one of the scholarship wide receivers has continued to struggle with injuries. Keagan Johnson was Iowa's leading wide receiver last year as a freshman with...
Stanford vs Wisconsin: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Stanford will travel to Milwaukee to take on Wisconsin on the Brewers’ field as both teams look to get a win in their first true test. Stanford and Wisconsin both opened their seasons on Tuesday against mid-majors in what for the most part, were warm-up games before they met in Milwaukee on Friday night. Wisconsin-Stanford will be part of a doubleheader in which the Wisconsin women’s team will play Kansas State at American Family Insurance Field. Wisconsin and Stanford will be the primetime game of the event, tipping off at around 7:30 P.M. EST.
Kirk Ferentz announces return of one Iowa WR during Week 11 practices
Kirk Ferentz gave out an update for Iowa wideout Brody Brecht at the team’s weekly press conference. This is some good news for Brecht. Brecht missed the Hawkeye’s last game against Purdue. Brecht has played in every game so far this season except for that one. Ferentz stated...
Hawkeyes Ink Johnson and Jones on National Signing Day
IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder announced on Wednesday that Kennise Johnson and Ava Jones signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Iowa. KENNISE JOHNSON. Guard, 5-foot-4, Joliet, Ill. (Example Academy) – No. 3 guard in the state...
This City in Iowa is the Best Sports City in the State
America as a whole is pretty obsessed with sports. No matter which state you're in you'll find dedicated fans of a variety of sports and sports teams. According to Wallet Hub, the American sports industry is expected to make $83.1 billion dollars by 2023, whether that be from ticket and merchandise sales, media rights, or sponsorship fees, Americans don't mind paying a premium to enjoy their favorite teams.
Men’s Soccer: Wisconsin exits Big Ten tournament with loss to Rutgers on penalty kicks
The University of Wisconsin men’s soccer team (6-6-4, 3-4-1 Big Ten) lost to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-4-6, 4-2-2) 5–4 on penalty kicks in the first round of the Big Ten tournament Friday in New Jersey. The game was 0–0 through regular time and a 20-minute overtime period,...
Kirk Herbstreit includes 1 B1G star among list of top performers from Week 10
Kirk Herbstreit’s top-performing players from Week 10 included Kaleb Johnson, Iowa’s freshman running back, for his outstanding game this last weekend against Purdue. Johnson was one of eight players or units honored by Herbstreit:. Johnson marched on the Boilermakers for 200 yards on 22 carries with an average...
What to like and what not to like from Iowa basketball's 89-58 win over Bethune-Cookman
Iowa basketball picked up its first win of the season on Monday night as the Hawkeyes took down Bethune-Cookman, 89-58, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena to improve to 1-0 on the young season. All five starters scored in double-figures for the Hawkeyes as Tony Perkins led the way with 16, Kris Murray...
Ava Jones Signs with University of Iowa
NICKERSON, Kan. — Ava Jones of Nickerson is forging ahead with her future, after signing her National Letter of Intent (NIL) to play basketball at the University of Iowa on Nov. 9. After a life-changing crash in Louisville, Ky. left Ava and her mother, Amy, in critical condition and...
School for beginning dairy farmers slated for closure
It looks as if the University of Wisconsin-Madison is getting ready to close down the School for Beginning Dairy and Livestock Farmers, which has graduated almost 600 budding farmers after training them in grazing practices as well as business planning for their new operations. The school was founded and directed...
Cedar Rapids golf course to close for season Thursday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gardner Golf Course will close for the season at the end of play on Thursday. The Cedar Rapids golf course is located near Wanatee Park along Highway 151. The city said the closure is due to predicted colder temperatures. Ellis and Twin Pines Golf Courses...
Wisconsin Legislature Could Go To A Super Majority
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Wisconsin has faced political gridlock the past four years, including Gov. Tony Evers vetoing more bills in the last two-year legislative session than any other governor in state history. Democrats warn that veto power is at stake Tuesday with Republicans in range to take a...
University of Iowa pursues initiatives to poach top faculty from across country
The University of Iowa is working to poach top faculty members from other universities while retaining current personnel through two initiatives presented to the state Board of Regents. UI President Barbara Wilson discussed some of the programs being used as “talent magnets” by the university. The regents met Thursday in Council Bluffs. “It is not […] The post University of Iowa pursues initiatives to poach top faculty from across country appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Sun Prairie works toward limiting water damage
Sun Prairie got its name back in 1873, when a party of 45 men traveled through the rain for nine days straight to build a capitol for the Territory of Wisconsin. When they arrived at the prairie, they saw the sun for the first time in days, which they marked by carving “Sun Prairie” into a tree.
