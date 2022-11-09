ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fox26houston.com

2022 Texas Midterm Results: Lina Hidalgo retains seat as Harris County Judge, defeating Mealer

HOUSTON - The people have spoken and incumbent Lina Hidalgo will keep her seat as Harris County judge. Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer issued a statement on Wednesday morning saying, "While we did not accomplish our goal of changing leadership in Harris County, we were successful in elevating the profile of critical issues like the need to appropriately resource our law enforcement and criminal justice system as well as the desire to eliminate corruption and increase transparency in local government."
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Tom Handy

Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been Different

A Houston Harris County polling locationScreenshot from Twitter. As Texas Governor Greg Abbott was declared the winner on Tuesday evening, you may wonder if some votes in Houston could have changed the outcome. Throughout the day, several polling locations had issues preventing voters from making their vote on time. Then some polling locations were open past the scheduled closing time and these votes were not counted.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

'No votes are being thrown out' | Harris County Elections administrator clarifies what will happen to provisional votes

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court has ruled the provisional votes cast in Harris County after 7 p.m. should be separated and not counted, for now. Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum said the provisional votes will not be thrown out. Instead, they will be set to the side until further instruction by the courts.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Election results: Harris County criminal court judges

HOUSTON — There was a lot of interest in race results for criminal court judges in Harris County. With crime and safety being top issues for Harris County voters, there was a major push by the GOP to oust Democratic criminal court judges. Here are the latest election results...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

The long road to counting votes in Harris County

HOUSTON — Harris County will be under a microscope on Election Day after vote-counting holdups marred the March primary and led to the resignation of the county’s election administrator. Under the new leadership of administrator Clifford Tatum, Harris County has added 332 more Election Day polling locations and...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

HISD teacher accused of dragging 5-year-old across concrete

HOUSTON — A Houston ISD teacher is charged after district police said she dragged a 5-year-old girl across concrete because the child refused to throw away a plastic fork. Jenny Alicia Dominguez, 44, is charged with injury to a child. Police said on Nov. 3, Dominguez, who is a...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy