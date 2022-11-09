Read full article on original website
All mail ballots received on Election Day have been tabulated, Harris County Elections says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — All main ballots that were received on Election Day have been tabulated, according to Harris County Elections. This comes a day after all of the in-person results from Election Day were counted. Thursday morning there were still roughly 800 mail ballots from Harris County that...
Votes in Harris County continue to be counted following problems and confusion on Election Day
One voter last night said she went to vote after finding out she could until 8 p.m. She waited in line, but then after the court's ruling, she wasn't able to cast her vote after all.
fox26houston.com
Harris County fails to get all ballots counted after 2022 midterm election
For the second time this year, Harris County has failed to get all of the ballots counted in 24 hours after election. FOX 26's political reporter Greg Groogan explains more.
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks Rivals
Houston, TX - Democrats lost big at the state level in the Texas midterms but held on to their blue bastion of Harris County - and County Judge Lina Hidalgo shamed her detractors as she lapped up her "sweet" victory.
fox26houston.com
2022 Texas Midterm Results: Lina Hidalgo retains seat as Harris County Judge, defeating Mealer
HOUSTON - The people have spoken and incumbent Lina Hidalgo will keep her seat as Harris County judge. Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer issued a statement on Wednesday morning saying, "While we did not accomplish our goal of changing leadership in Harris County, we were successful in elevating the profile of critical issues like the need to appropriately resource our law enforcement and criminal justice system as well as the desire to eliminate corruption and increase transparency in local government."
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been Different
A Houston Harris County polling locationScreenshot from Twitter. As Texas Governor Greg Abbott was declared the winner on Tuesday evening, you may wonder if some votes in Houston could have changed the outcome. Throughout the day, several polling locations had issues preventing voters from making their vote on time. Then some polling locations were open past the scheduled closing time and these votes were not counted.
Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle loses reelection
The Republican incumbent was defeated by a small margin with 100 percent of polling locations reporting Wednesday.
Harris County judge's race still too close to call as vote trickles in
The outcome of the Harris County judge's race won't likely be known until Wednesday, as hundreds of precincts still remain uncounted.
'No votes are being thrown out' | Harris County Elections administrator clarifies what will happen to provisional votes
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court has ruled the provisional votes cast in Harris County after 7 p.m. should be separated and not counted, for now. Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum said the provisional votes will not be thrown out. Instead, they will be set to the side until further instruction by the courts.
Election results: Harris County criminal court judges
HOUSTON — There was a lot of interest in race results for criminal court judges in Harris County. With crime and safety being top issues for Harris County voters, there was a major push by the GOP to oust Democratic criminal court judges. Here are the latest election results...
County judge race results: Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston and Walker counties
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — While the race for Harris County judge got a lot of attention, four Houston suburbs also held county judge elections. Three Republicans won by landslides and a Democrat held on to his seat in a close race with a GOP challenger. Fort Bend County...
Lina Hidalgo wins Harris County judge race after Alex Mealer concedes victory
Hidalgo's Republican opponent issued a statement conceding victory on Wednesday morning.
Who is Lesley Briones? Meet the new Democratic Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner
HOUSTON — For the first time since 2011, Harris County Precinct 4 will have a new commissioner representing them after Democrat challenger Lesley Briones defeated Republican incumbent Jack Cagle in the 2022 election. With Briones' election, there will now be a four-to-one Democratic majority on the Commissioners Court. "It's...
Electrocution prompts closure of Melrose Park voting site, Harris County Elections says
HOUSTON — The Harris County Elections Office has confirmed that the Melrose Park voting location has been temporarily closed after a City of Houston Parks and Recreation employee was electrocuted nearby. The incident caused a power outage at the park, which prompted the voting site to close, "For the...
The long road to counting votes in Harris County
HOUSTON — Harris County will be under a microscope on Election Day after vote-counting holdups marred the March primary and led to the resignation of the county’s election administrator. Under the new leadership of administrator Clifford Tatum, Harris County has added 332 more Election Day polling locations and...
Harris County Democratic party disputes GOP claim that ballot paper shortage at polls was intentional
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County GOP made several allegations at a press conference on Thursday regarding the Nov. 8 election. The party claimed that thousands of local voters were potentially disenfranchised on Election Day for various reasons. The Republican party attorney said 23 polling sites did not...
