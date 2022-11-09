Read full article on original website
Jeff Cook Dead at 73: Alabama Co-Founder Dies After Health Battle
Country music star Jeff Cook passed away on Monday, according to a report by The Tennessean. Cook was a founding member of the band Alabama, and a representative for the group confirmed the news of his death on Tuesday afternoon. Cook died at home after a prolonged battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Blake Shelton Pays Tribute to Alabama Co-Founder Jeff Cook Following His Death
Jeff Cook, co-founder of Alabama passed away after a decade-long battle with Parkinson’s disease on Monday. Yesterday, the band shared the tragic news with the world. The loss of a pillar of one of the most influential bands in country music sent shockwaves through the genre. Fans flocked to social media to pay tribute to Cook. Additionally, a laundry list of country stars including Blake Shelton shared their thoughts on the passing of the legendary multi-instrumentalist.
On This Date: The Plane Carrying Legendary Southern Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd Crashes In Mississippi In 1977
When you think southern rock, one of the first bands you think of is probably Lynyrd Skynyrd. The legendary band founded by Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns and Gary Rossington in Jacksonville, Florida popularized the southern rock genre after the release of their 1973 debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), when they landed a spot opening for The Who.
Jerry Lee Lewis Is Alive, Despite Earlier Reports Of His Death
Jerry Lee Lewis, 87, is alive at his home in Memphis, Tennessee.
Michael Oher, athlete who inspired ‘The Blind Side,’ marries longtime love
Former NFL player Michael Oher has married his longtime love, Tiffany Roy. Oher, the subject of Michael Lewis’ best-selling book and film “The Blind Side,” tied the knot with Roy over the weekend in Nashville, Tenn. Oher shared the news on Instagram, alongside a sweet photo of...
Leslie Jordan gifted his best friends an HGTV home renovation before his death
Before his death last month, beloved actor Leslie Jordan gifted his best friends a complete home renovation. In one of his final TV appearances set to air on HGTV, Jordan surprises two friends who he credited with helping him break into Hollywood and get sober. With star with renovators Drew and Jonathan Scott, Jordan knocked on the door of Rosemary Alexander and Newell Alexander to tell his friends of 40 years they would be receiving a major upgrade to their home.
Jerry Joseph and the Stiff Boys (AKA the Drive-by Truckers) Ring in ‘The Quiet’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Just before the pandemic, accomplished singer-songwriter Jerry Joseph traveled from his home in Portland, Ore. to Water Valley, Miss. to fulfill a longtime dream of recording a record with his longtime friend, Drive-By Truckers' founding member Patterson Hood. It was there, at Truckers' bassist Matt Patton's studio Dial Back Sound, that they crafted The Beautiful Madness, the celebrated 2020 record from Joseph and the Drive-By Truckers under the moniker The Stiff Boys.
Tropical Depression Nicole causes problems as it moves through Georgia
The storm could dump as much as 6 inches of rain over the Blue Ridge Mountains, forecasters say. Flooding is possible as the rain spreads into the eastern Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic and New England.
