Before his death last month, beloved actor Leslie Jordan gifted his best friends a complete home renovation. In one of his final TV appearances set to air on HGTV, Jordan surprises two friends who he credited with helping him break into Hollywood and get sober. With star with renovators Drew and Jonathan Scott, Jordan knocked on the door of Rosemary Alexander and Newell Alexander to tell his friends of 40 years they would be receiving a major upgrade to their home.

1 DAY AGO