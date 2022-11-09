Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State of Alabama vs Brittany Smith: A New Netflix DocumentaryA.W. NavesAlabama State
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersScottsboro, AL
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
Alabama kayaker reports being followed by bright sphere UFORoger MarshGuntersville, AL
Related
WAFF
Alabama Forestry Commission fights fire in Jackson Co.
JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire was reported in Jackson County on Wednesday afternoon in the Estillfork area. The area covers nearly 120 acres and sits on rough terrain. The fire is not threatening any structures and it is likely that the wind and dry conditions helped the fire spread.
wvtm13.com
Team created to help solve animal concerns in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. — A new effort is underway to help address concerns about uncontrolled animals in Gadsden. According to a news release, the city of Gadsden leadership has created a team to look into animal concerns. The team of advisors is called the Mayor's Action Team for Animal Concerns,...
WAFF
Huntsville Transit wants feedback at community outreach meetings
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you have an opinion about public transportation in Huntsville, you might want to attend one of the meetings next week to share your thoughts. City officials are working towards an updated transit improvement plan for Huntsville and they would like to hear from residents. There are four meetings scheduled between Nov. 15-16 for residents to attend.
Student found with handgun at Hazel Green High School
A Hazel Green High School was "removed" from campus after authorities say they had a handgun in their possession.
WAFF
Heroes needed: How you can give back to kids in the Tennessee Valley
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Imagine a day shopping with local police officers, nurses, firefighters and even rocket scientists. That’s what Shop With a Hero is. Community leaders spend an hour with kids shopping to help them pick out gifts for the holidays. While they stroll the aisles, the kids and adults are able to learn more about one another and even offer up some encouragment.
WAFF
Fire continues to grow in Marshall Co.
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire in Marshall County has nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night. According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove Tuesday night and was about 75 acres. Due to dry...
One Table Huntsville allows the community to share a holiday meal
One opportunity to share a meal and make connections with people in the Huntsville community will be coming up this holiday season.
WAFF
Hartselle City Leaders react to passing of local Amendment 1
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, voters in Morgan county made it known that education is a top priority. According to the Alabama Secretary of State, Morgan County’s Local Amendment One received a 73-percent “yes” vote. The vote will ensure that tax dollars generated from online sales will continue to benefit area schools.
WAFF
Most of forest fire in Marshall Co. contained
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - More than 60 percent of the forest fire in Marshall County has been contained as of Wednesday afternoon. On Wednesday morning the fire in Marshall County nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night. According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama...
WAFF
Hazel Green High School student in custody after allegedly having gun on campus
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A student at Hazel Green High School was taken into custody on Wednesday after allegedly having a gun on campus. According to the principal at Hazel Green High School, Dr. Quinn Headen, a student told administrators that another student had a gun on campus. The School Resource Officer quickly placed the student in custody.
WAAY-TV
Multiple North Alabama organizations to give away groceries, collect for those in need Saturday
As Thanksgiving nears and prices are still high, more families are finding themselves in a bit of a pickle when budgeting for groceries and other necessities. To that end, several North Alabama groups are volunteering to help relieve the burden. Below are the times and locations for giveaways and collection...
WAFF
Water outage planned for Dug Hill Rd.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Water Department announced that it will be making system improvements to the water system and as a result, water will be shut off in an area. The water outage will impact customers on Dug Hill Rd. from the intersection at Mills Circle to...
WAFF
Huntsville native turned Broadway star returns home for ‘Anastasia’
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Tickets are selling fast for “Anastasia,” the Broadway musical coming to Huntsville this weekend. While the show is loved by many, so is the male lead, Huntsville native Willem Butler. Butler grew up in Rocket City and got the acting bug at...
WAFF
HPD Citizens Advisory Council to host final 2022 forum
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council (HPCAC) will be holding its final forum of 2022 on Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m. The forum will explore policies and facts about the use of force. The event will be held at the Dr. Richard Showers Sr. Recreation Center...
Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie passes away
Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie passed away Wednesday afternoon.
Fire burns 182 acres in Marshall County
A fire spreading in Marshall County has covered around 150 acres and remains active, according to the Alabama Forestry Commission.
WAFF
HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology raises money for cancer research
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology hosted the Tie the Ribbon event to raise money for cancer research on Wednesday. This was the first time the event was hosted in person since 2019. HudsonAlpha leaders hosted a luncheon that raised money to directly impact research for breast cancer and ovarian cancer research.
wtvy.com
Third suspect arrested in Jackson County kidnapping
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A third suspect has been arrested in the kidnapping of a minor that occurred last Saturday. After further investigation, Destiny Star Lewis was believed to be involved with the kidnapping. Lewis was arrested on Wednesday and is being charged with Principal in the First Degree to...
WZYP to give away 104 turkeys for Thanksgiving
104.3 WZYP is helping families out for Thanksgiving by giving away more than 100 turkeys next week.
Alabama high school student removed from campus after being found with gun, sheriff says
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that an Alabama high school student was removed from school after they were found with a handgun on campus. Earlier today, Hazel Green High School Administrators and MCSO School Resource Officers were made aware of a security concern at Hazel Green High School. School officials received an anonymous tip that a student on campus had witnessed another student with a handgun in their possession. School Resource Officers immediately put together a safety plan at which time the student was found in possession of a handgun. There were no threats made against any staff or students members. The student was immediately removed from the school without incident.
Comments / 0