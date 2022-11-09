HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you have an opinion about public transportation in Huntsville, you might want to attend one of the meetings next week to share your thoughts. City officials are working towards an updated transit improvement plan for Huntsville and they would like to hear from residents. There are four meetings scheduled between Nov. 15-16 for residents to attend.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO