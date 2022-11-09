ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LVMPD: dead suspect was 62-year-old with a shotgun

By Bronson Christian
The suspect who was shot and killed Friday has been identified as 62-year-old Rodney Finch. Finch pointed his shotgun at officers and ignored several commands according to a press release.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Dispatch received a report of a person with a pistol near the 8400 block of Shady Shores Circle on November 4, 2022, around 7:27 p.m. The caller said the man, subsequently identified as 62-year-old Rodney Finch, pointed a gun at him and his passenger as they drove away from the neighborhood.

Officers arrived to the scene and discovered the Finch's residence. They could see Finch standing outside, unarmed, from a distance. Officers kept an eye on the residence from a safe distance while waiting for more officers to arrive. Finch entered and exited his garage multiple times while armed with a shotgun over a period of 20 minutes.

Over the course of 20 minutes, Finch entered and exited his garage several times while armed with a shotgun. At one point, Finch exited with the shotgun, looked down the street at officers, and then went back inside as officers identified themselves and gave him verbal commands. Ultimately, Finch exited the garage and pointed the shotgun at officers.

With the shotgun, Finch peered down the street at officers then returned inside despite officers identifying themselves and giving him commands. Eventually, Finch left the garage and aimed the shotgun at officers per LVMPD.

According to a release, Officer Jahmaal Crosby fired three rounds from his rifle at Finch, striking him. Medical workers responded and attempted to save Finch's life, but he was pronounced dead at the site.

The investigation is ongoing and Las Vegas police say an examination of this incident is being conducted by the LVMPD Critical Incident Review Team.

