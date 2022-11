Denver Film added a Red Carpet presentation to the 45th Denver Film Festival. "The Holly" will screen at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House on Thursday, November 10, 2022. The film is a documentary focused on a Denver activist, and a neighborhood redevelopment project, but the years-long project uncovered some pretty shocking revelations. "The story, to me, said so much about what was going on with urban redevelopment, as well as our efforts to stop gang violence, and just violence in general, in our most vulnerable neighborhoods," said Julian Rubinstein, the filmmaker. The Holly is a square block in Denver's Park...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO