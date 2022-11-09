Tigers tumble in latest CFP rankings

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee revealed its second set of top 25 rankings on Tuesday night.

Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) fell down to No. 10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings following its 35-14 loss at Notre Dame last Saturday night.

The Tigers, of course, checked in at No. 4 in the initial rankings unveiled a week ago.

The new top four features Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU, respectively. Tennessee, Oregon, LSU, Southern Cal, Alabama and then Clemson comprise the rest of the top 10.

Clemson’s likely opponent in the ACC Championship Game, North Carolina, is ranked No. 15. The Tigers have wins over the other two ACC teams that are ranked in NC State (No. 16) and Florida State (No. 23).

Notre Dame is now ranked No. 20 coming off its win over the Tigers.

Tonight’s CFP rankings are the second of six that will be released weekly through November and in early December. The final CFP top 25 will be announced on selection day, which is Sunday, Dec. 4.

Clemson will play host to Louisville for Saturday’s game at Death Valley (3:30 p.m., ESPN).

Second CFP Top 25 Rankings

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. Oregon

7. LSU

8. Southern Cal

9. Alabama

10. Clemson

11. Ole Miss

12. UCLA

13. Utah

14. Penn State

15. North Carolina

16. NC State

17. Tulane

18. Texas

19. Kansas State

20. Notre Dame

21. Illinois

22. UCF

23. Florida State

24. Kentucky

25. Washington

