Raise3D, a global provider of additive manufacturing solutions for SMEs and LSEs, announces a breakthrough in FFF professional 3D Printing, with the launch of a Hyper Speed Upgrade Kit (HUK3) for the Pro3 Series 3D printers, their flagship professional product. The gradual adoption of FFF 3D printing has shown that, regardless of its speed, it can be the most competitive manufacturing method to produce prototypes, to customize products, to meet individual’s needs, and to carry out small batch production.

1 DAY AGO