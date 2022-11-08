Read full article on original website
Related
prestigeonline.com
Three Rolex Timepieces Perfect for the Festive Season
For the festive season, these three Rolex timepieces will strike your fancy (and that of your partner) …. A year after the inaugural Daytona Continental motor race in 1965, Rolex introduced a new model of the iconic Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph ‒ called “Daytona”. Fitted with a tachymetric bezel and a high performance mechanical movement, the Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona was designed to meet the needs of motor racing professionals.
prestigeonline.com
Step Into Kusama’s Cosmos
M+ celebrates its first anniversary with a monumental scholarly showcase. Co-curators Doryun Chong and Mika Yoshitake take Prestige behind the scenes. Step into Yayoi Kusama’s cosmos, where the truest form of self can be understood with no restraint. Polka dots. These two words, spoken or written, once registered, instantly...
prestigeonline.com
The Balvenie Unveils its Rare Marriages Collection in Bangkok
The Balvenie Unveils its Rare Marriages Collection in Bangkok. The Balvenie, one of William Grant & Son’s most classic distilleries, unveiled its Rare Marriages collection at The Distiller’s Library in Bangkok last week. We were among the lucky few to attend the exclusive launch dinner, and get a first taste of the vintage casks.
3printr.com
Raise3D introduces new Hyper Speed Upgrade Kit for Pro3 series 3D printers
Raise3D, a global provider of additive manufacturing solutions for SMEs and LSEs, announces a breakthrough in FFF professional 3D Printing, with the launch of a Hyper Speed Upgrade Kit (HUK3) for the Pro3 Series 3D printers, their flagship professional product. The gradual adoption of FFF 3D printing has shown that, regardless of its speed, it can be the most competitive manufacturing method to produce prototypes, to customize products, to meet individual’s needs, and to carry out small batch production.
TechCrunch
Pixxel’s Awais Ahmed talks going hyperspectral in dual-use at TC Sessions: Space
Hyperspectral imagery includes wavelengths well beyond what people and traditional cameras see, allowing satellites to detect things like polluting gases, the hydration level of soil or concentrations of desirable minerals. Pixxel’s approach is modern and adaptable, with a new imaging stack that slices the wider spectrum into extremely thin slices, allowing very specific detections that would normally take a spectrometer or science mission.
getnews.info
Meta Insight Technology Limited Releases PicSo, a New AI-Powered Digital Art App
The app allows users to generate unique art using their own words, offering endless possibilities limited only by the user’s imagination. November 9, 2022 – Meta Insight Technology Limited – the developers behind some of the most beloved and utilized apps in the digital art space – is proud to announce the release of PicSo, a new app that allows users to create striking digital art in seconds, using text inputs.
informedinfrastructure.com
Hexagon’s Leica BLK2FLY named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2022
Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital reality solutions combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies, today announced the Leica BLK2FLY has been named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2022. The BLK2FLY, recognised for its productivity and innovation, is the world’s first fully integrated autonomous flying laser scanner. It’s...
Nextbase iQ Named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Nextbase Dash Cams, the world’s leading dash cam brand, today announced the world’s first truly smart and fully connected dash cam, the Nextbase iQ, was named one of TIME’ s Best Inventions for 2022. The prestigious list honors products, software and services that are solving compelling problems in creative ways, evaluating each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110006036/en/ Nextbase iQ Named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)
prestigeonline.com
Fall in Love with Bea Bongiasca and Her World of Whimsical Jewellery
Fall in Love with Bea Bongiasca and Her World of Whimsical Jewellery. Bea Bongiasca’s jewellery can hardly be mistaken for anyone else’s – squiggly lines of pastel and neon enamel contrast with gold, set with semi-precious and precious stones in a multitude of colours. Bongiasca is known...
getnews.info
Bandit Network launches “Minter SBT” in collaboration with Unstoppable Domains
Bandit Network, an NFT Aggregator platform, and Unstoppable Domains, a Web3 domain provider and digital identity platform, have partnered to offer free Web3 domains to the Bandit community aligned with the launch of “The Minter SBT”. Imagine you minted a DeGods NFT when no one knew they existed....
A new method that incorporates AI is used to design power electronic converters
Artificial intelligence is being used to create an innovative and effective way to design power electronic converters. A power converter is an electrical device used for converting electrical energy. It can be used to convert alternating currents (AC) into direct currents (DC), convert DC into AC, or change the voltage or frequency of a current completely.
Comments / 0