Siouxlanders brave storm to cast votes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders are heading to the polls Tuesday to make sure their voices are heard despite the thunderstorms, power outages at some locations, and the recent redistricting leaving some voters confused.

However, poll workers were able to help voters get to the correct polling place.

A voter that spoke with KCAU 9 explained why they felt it was important to get out and vote.

“I think it’s not only our responsibility, but it has our opportunity to let our opinion be known and to influence the direction of our country and the way things we had as a nation,” said Dave Curry.

According to the Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, approximately 368,000 Iowans voted early or by absentee ballots. That’s down by around 70,000 ballots compared to most general elections. Pate went on to say he doesn’t believe the new Iowa law shortening the early voting window from 29 days to 20 days played a major part in low numbers.

“Voter turnout is driven by the campaigns. They put a lot of the effort in and so that’s really the determining factor if you’re going to have a lot of people use absentee or early voting and I think that’s contributing to the turnout we’re seeing right now. Also, the COVID situation. During that time period, people really did use the absentee balloting aggressively,” said Pate.

For those still trying to cast their ballots in Iowa, polls close at 8 p.m.

