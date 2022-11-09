ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tysons, VA

ffxnow.com

Aging Well: Science supports sound wellness

This biweekly column is sponsored by The Mather in Tysons, Virginia, a forward-thinking Life Plan Community for those 62 and better. How do you Age Well? There are so many avenues for pursuing personal wellness, it can be overwhelming. Yet it’s so fulfilling to try something — whether an exercise class or a new habit — that instantly “rings true” with you.
TYSONS, VA
Inside Nova

Cook Out opens in Manassas Park

The region’s first Cook Out fast-food restaurant has opened in Manassas Park. The eatery at 8502 Centreville Road began welcoming customers Saturday, and social media users reported the drive-through line was dozens deep shortly after opening. The chain has become famous for its inexpensive, fresh fast-food specialties like burgers,...
MANASSAS PARK, VA
ffxnow.com

Two ways to experience Loudoun County luxury living

Whether you are ready to move-in now or would prefer to personalize a new home from the ground up, Brookfield Residential has two new home communities that offer the Loudoun County lifestyle you’ve been dreaming of. Waterford Manor in Leesburg offers high-end 3+ acre estate homes nestled in the...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

New York gyro spot coming soon to Reston’s North Point Village Center

(Updated at 4:05 p.m.) A halal gyro and platters shop that calls New York home is coming soon to Reston’s North Point Village Center. Shah’s Halal Food plans to open a 1,200-square-foot location in the village center by early 2023, according to a company spokesperson. “The owner of...
RESTON, VA
Wbaltv.com

Medical Alert: Maryland hospitals coping with perfect storm of infections

In this Medical Alert segment, emergency rooms across the state are filling up at a rapid rate thanks to a triple-demic of infections, including COVID-19, RSV, and the flu. Joining us with how hospitals are dealing with the recent surge is the President and CEO of Maryland Hospital Association, Bob Atlas. He shares how Maryland hospitals are coping with this perfect storm of infections.
MARYLAND STATE
wsvaonline.com

Report: Thousands of Virginia teachers quit from stress

Alarming numbers regarding teacher employment show that an exodus is occurring in Virginia – and the educators who remain are under more stress than ever. A report from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Council found that almost 11-thousand Virginia teachers quit since the beginning of the pandemic, while only 72-hundred first-time teachers have been hired.
VIRGINIA STATE
ffxnow.com

Reno of the Month: Your guide to kitchen cabinet design

I was recently talking to an out-of-town friend who is considering a home remodel. Although her home was built in the early 1970s, her personal aesthetic leans contemporary and she was thinking of a modern makeover for her kitchen. We were discussing kitchen design and I off-handedly asked, “What style...
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

FCPS mental health survey shows increase in depression and suicidal thoughts among teens

A new survey of Fairfax County Public School (FCPS) students shows local teens have been facing a decline in mental health over the last few years. The Fairfax County Youth Survey is an anonymous and voluntary survey of students in grades 6, 8, 10 and 12. The newest survey, compiled from the 2021 school year, involved the participation of 33,479 students. There was no survey during 2020, making this the first look at student health since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
ffxnow.com

Live Fairfax: The best pies in Fairfax County!

Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. It’s that time of the year, it’s Pie Time!. On the hunt for the perfect pie in Fairfax County, we surveyed...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland

- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County’s second-ever poet laureate revealed by ArtsFairfax

Fairfax County has a new ambassador for poetry. Danielle Badra will serve as the second Fairfax Poet Laureate through 2024, leading a program to bring poetry-related activities to local parks, ArtsFairfax shared yesterday. Introduced by the arts agency in 2020, the poet laureate is intended to celebrate poetry and promote...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

