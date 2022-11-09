Read full article on original website
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Aging Well: Science supports sound wellness
This biweekly column is sponsored by The Mather in Tysons, Virginia, a forward-thinking Life Plan Community for those 62 and better. How do you Age Well? There are so many avenues for pursuing personal wellness, it can be overwhelming. Yet it’s so fulfilling to try something — whether an exercise class or a new habit — that instantly “rings true” with you.
Cook Out opens in Manassas Park
The region’s first Cook Out fast-food restaurant has opened in Manassas Park. The eatery at 8502 Centreville Road began welcoming customers Saturday, and social media users reported the drive-through line was dozens deep shortly after opening. The chain has become famous for its inexpensive, fresh fast-food specialties like burgers,...
'All about faith & family': Sons remember parents killed walking to Maryland polling place
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police continue to investigate the deadly pedestrian crash that took the lives of a Maryland couple on their way to vote on Election Day. The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating Tuesday's crash that happened in the area of School Drive near Muddy Branch...
Two ways to experience Loudoun County luxury living
Whether you are ready to move-in now or would prefer to personalize a new home from the ground up, Brookfield Residential has two new home communities that offer the Loudoun County lifestyle you’ve been dreaming of. Waterford Manor in Leesburg offers high-end 3+ acre estate homes nestled in the...
New York gyro spot coming soon to Reston’s North Point Village Center
(Updated at 4:05 p.m.) A halal gyro and platters shop that calls New York home is coming soon to Reston’s North Point Village Center. Shah’s Halal Food plans to open a 1,200-square-foot location in the village center by early 2023, according to a company spokesperson. “The owner of...
Medical Alert: Maryland hospitals coping with perfect storm of infections
In this Medical Alert segment, emergency rooms across the state are filling up at a rapid rate thanks to a triple-demic of infections, including COVID-19, RSV, and the flu. Joining us with how hospitals are dealing with the recent surge is the President and CEO of Maryland Hospital Association, Bob Atlas. He shares how Maryland hospitals are coping with this perfect storm of infections.
The early surge in flu cases in the DC region has some experts worried about the winter ahead
Flu cases are surging in the D.C. region, months ahead of the typical peak months. Influenza and influenza-like illnesses are seeing an unusually early surge in the D.C. region and across the U.S., charting an unpredictable course for the rest of the winter as RSV cases overwhelm pediatric hospitals, and a potential increase in COVID cases looms.
Maryland TikToker shares mother's journey with Alzheimer's disease to support caregivers
A Maryland woman is using TikTok to share her mother's journey with early onset Alzheimer's disease to support caregivers. Audra McShane's mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease at the age of 56 in 2018. She cherishes every moment with her mom, grateful that her mom is still here, but she grieves the person she once knew.
Applications for fuel assistance social program opens in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Social Services has opened applications for fuel assistance as part of a federally funded program.
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feet
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Maryland witness at Riverdale Park reported watching and photographing a “low-flying, single, non-rotary craft with three-to-four distinct solid red lights” at about 10:21 p.m. on April 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Report: Thousands of Virginia teachers quit from stress
Alarming numbers regarding teacher employment show that an exodus is occurring in Virginia – and the educators who remain are under more stress than ever. A report from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Council found that almost 11-thousand Virginia teachers quit since the beginning of the pandemic, while only 72-hundred first-time teachers have been hired.
Reno of the Month: Your guide to kitchen cabinet design
I was recently talking to an out-of-town friend who is considering a home remodel. Although her home was built in the early 1970s, her personal aesthetic leans contemporary and she was thinking of a modern makeover for her kitchen. We were discussing kitchen design and I off-handedly asked, “What style...
Northern Virginia builder demolished homes, stole clients’ money
A Northern Virginia builder pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding his clients after he agreed to build them new homes, but instead simply demolished their existing homes and left them in the lurch.
FCPS mental health survey shows increase in depression and suicidal thoughts among teens
A new survey of Fairfax County Public School (FCPS) students shows local teens have been facing a decline in mental health over the last few years. The Fairfax County Youth Survey is an anonymous and voluntary survey of students in grades 6, 8, 10 and 12. The newest survey, compiled from the 2021 school year, involved the participation of 33,479 students. There was no survey during 2020, making this the first look at student health since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Live Fairfax: The best pies in Fairfax County!
Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. It’s that time of the year, it’s Pie Time!. On the hunt for the perfect pie in Fairfax County, we surveyed...
Nicole is now a Category 1 hurricane. Here's what it means for Virginia.
Nicole is now a Category 1 hurricane with 75 MPH sustained winds. Nicole’s remnants will be to our west on Friday bringing us potentially severe weather Friday afternoon and evening.
Report identifies disturbing and lasting pandemic effects on Virginia schools
A recent report by a Virginia watchdog agency has detailed the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Virginia's public K-12 education and has found a grim state of affairs for students and teachers.
Crane Operator Falls 30 Feet At Maryland Construction Site, Several Sent To Hospital
At least one crane operator was injured after reportedly falling at a construction site in Silver Spring, authorities say. Two adults suffering from trauma were rushed to a hospital after at least one fell around 30 feet at the construction site of the future Silver Place, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
Where to Find the Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
Fairfax County’s second-ever poet laureate revealed by ArtsFairfax
Fairfax County has a new ambassador for poetry. Danielle Badra will serve as the second Fairfax Poet Laureate through 2024, leading a program to bring poetry-related activities to local parks, ArtsFairfax shared yesterday. Introduced by the arts agency in 2020, the poet laureate is intended to celebrate poetry and promote...
