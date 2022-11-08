ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

prestigeonline.com

5 new restaurants and bars to visit in Paris

Get into the thick of French gastronomy with these new restaurants and bars in Paris. With lockdowns officially a thing of the past in France, Paris is once again thriving, with fresh additions of coveted restaurants, and thumping with hot new bars aplenty. Plénitude at Cheval Blanc Paris. With...
TheStreet

Carnival Makes Big Dining Changes Passengers May not Like

Many cruise passengers -- at least when it comes to food -- enjoy a mix of indulgence and exploration. When you eat in the main dining room on Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report, Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Free Report, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Free Report, MSC, or any other traditional line you can both try new things and eat an awful lot.
cntraveler.com

These Luxury Trains Are Worth Booking Just for Their Dining Cars

From plush accommodation to bespoke scenic routes, lavish interiors, and around-the-clock service, luxury trains make for pretty sumptuous travel. Also pretty sumptuous: the dining experiences that can be had on board. Whether they’re crossing Europe or traversing Africa, a number of high-end convoys have in fact made their culinary offerings—from...
Mashed

Giada De Laurentiis Shows Love For The Vintage Negroni

After 100 years, the Italian cocktail Negroni is having a moment. Created in 1919 by Count Camillo Negroni in Florence, Italy (via Difford's Guide), the bitter elixir has surged in popularity in recent years, punctuated by Negroni Week in September, where thousands of bars and restaurants mix the OG and its variations to raise money for worthy causes.
msn.com

Cruise ship drinks packages: A line-by-line guide

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. It’s easy to run up a monster bill ordering wine, beer and mixed drinks by the glass on a cruise ship. The cost of alcoholic drinks on cruise vessels — particularly cocktails — can be pricey. But for those who regularly order several alcoholic drinks a day when cruising, there’s a way to save: a flat-fee drinks package.
prestigeonline.com

Kinu by Takagi’s New Kaiseki Menus are Perfect for Fans of Caviar

Kinu by Takagi’s New Kaiseki Menus are Perfect for Fans of Caviar. Kinu by Takagi at the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok was launched a few years ago by Chef Takagi Kazuo of two-Michelin-starred Kyoto Cuisine Takagi in Ashiya, Japan. The intimate, 10-seat restaurant quickly became a must-visit for those who wanted to become more familiar with kaiseki, a dining experience native to Kyoto that comprises of detailed, multi-course menus inspired by the passing of the seasons.
cruisefever.net

Icon of the Seas Will Be the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever in 2024

Royal Caribbean has released details on a new class of cruise ships that will be even larger than the Oasis class. Icon of the Seas will debut in early 2024 as the world’s largest cruise ship at more than 250,000 gross tons. Icon of the Seas will sail week...
The Independent

The best wine deals for October 2022: Sip and save on bottles of red, rosé and white

Whether your preferred tipple is red, white or rosé, settling down with a glass of wine is the perfect way to unwind, especially after a spot of spring cleaning or busy day at work.Wine is also a timeless gift to give on special occasions such as upcoming birthdays and anniversaries; to bring with you when visiting friends and family, or to share with a loved one at the end of a long week, coupled with dinner and a movie.Whatever the reason your bottle rack needs a restock, we’ve found plenty of deals worth snapping up with excellent savings on everything...
Entrepreneur

Royal Caribbean's New Ship Opens for Reservations — And Breaks Booking Records

Royal Caribbean International had the single largest booking day in its 53-year history this week after reservations opened for the cruise line's new ship, Icon of the Seas. Royal Caribbean first unveiled the new ship on October 20 as "the first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation," with the versatility to appease every vacationer, family member and "adventurer."
prestigeonline.com

Noma is Planning its Next Pop-Up Restaurant in Kyoto

Noma is more than just a three-Michelin-star (finally!) restaurant in Copenhagen; it’s a global culinary phenomenon, earning René Redzepi rock star chef status. And like any rock star, he’s gone on to tour the globe. Noma has operated pop-ups in England, Tokyo, Australia, Mexico, and New York. Now, the Noma team is on the move again: Redzepi and the company have announced they are heading back to Japan – Noma Kyoto.
Robb Report

Inside the Luxe Sicilian Hotel That Stars in the New Season of ‘White Lotus’

For more than 600 years, one of Sicily’s most storied addresses has been adding layers to its identity. Once a wealthy monastery and later a jet-set-era hotel that counted Audrey Hepburn and Oscar Wilde among its glamorous guests, Taormina’s San Domenico Palace has long been a destination for luxury and culture. But this latest era, with its revival last year as a Four Seasons Hotel perched above the glittering Ionian Sea and below the fiery Mount Etna volcano, might be the most exciting. This weekend, viewers tuning into the premiere of the second season of HBO’s The White Lotus saw...
prestigeonline.com

Three Rolex Timepieces Perfect for the Festive Season

For the festive season, these three Rolex timepieces will strike your fancy (and that of your partner) …. A year after the inaugural Daytona Continental motor race in 1965, Rolex introduced a new model of the iconic Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph ‒ called “Daytona”. Fitted with a tachymetric bezel and a high performance mechanical movement, the Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona was designed to meet the needs of motor racing professionals.
prestigeonline.com

Holding Court: Your Scrumptious Summons to The Magistracy

Prime rib. Prawn cocktail. A classic Caesar salad. You’ve had this meal before, but that’s precisely what they’re counting on at The Magistracy, Black Sheep’s latest and most ambitious opening yet. The sounds and sights emitting from Tai Kwun’s Central Magistracy complex, which for more than...
hotelnewsme.com

HABTOOR GRAND RESORT RAISES THE VIBE WITH ITS NEW SUNKISSED BEACH BRUNCH

Saturdays are for sun, sand and sumptuous bites by the seaside! For those looking to explore new brunch spots by the beach, Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection has launched a sensational Sunkissed brunch at Al Manara Beach Bar, where diners can feast on an exquisite selection of international delicacies from live cooking stations while soaking in the live music and upbeat vibes.

