Ryan Reynolds Is Game To Have Taylor Swift In ‘Deadpool 3’: “I Would Do Anything For That Woman”

Valerie Macon/AFP/20th Century/Courtesy Everett Collection/Rob Kim/WireImage/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds confirmed that Taylor Swift was not going to be part of Deadpool 3 but he was game for making it happen.

The rumor about Swift came after Reynolds posted a video with Hugh Jackman announcing that Wolverine was going to make an appearance in the third installment of the superhero film. Swift is known to drop nuggets that hint at future projects and the video where Reynolds and Jackman appeared was filmed in the same house Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film was shot.

“If we shoot the next Deadpool film in our house, then that would be that location,” Reynolds told Entertainment Tonight about the fan theory.

Although that was not a hint of Swift joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Reynolds said that he would like her to appear in the upcoming movie adding, “Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman. She’s a genius.”

Swift has long been pals with Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively. In fact, Reynolds told Jess Cagle this week on his Sirius XM show that, for most of their lives, the couple’s daughters were blissfully unaware the woman they considered “just like an aunt” was a global superstar.

“I think what’s most exciting for them is that for the longest time they just thought Taylor’s just like an aunt, like a friend of Mommy and Daddy that’s very, very close, almost family,” he explained.

“And then they went to a concert one day and were like, ‘Ohhhhh…’ ” Reynolds related.

In the same interview, Reynolds said he had been asking Jackman to be part of Deadpool “for six straight years.”

“It was ultimately Hugh that said, ‘I think I am ready to come back,'” Reynolds added. “All we had to do was sell it to [producer] Kevin Feige, which didn’t take long, and the next thing you knew here we are.”

Filming for Deadpool 3 has not started yet but Shawn Levy is set to direct the sequel while Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are set to pen the script. Some fans were skeptical that Deadpool would be Disney-fied but the writers assured that that was not happening.

“Don’t worry about that,” Reese said in an interview with Den of Geek. “They’ve been very supportive with regard to that. Now when it comes to a particular joke, if we cross a line, maybe we’ll hear at some point, ‘Maybe not that joke.’ But I think they’ve been incredibly supportive of what we’re doing, because obviously we were doing it separate from them for a long time, and I think they’ve seen the success and they’ve had their own even greater success. So hopefully it’ll be a marriage made in heaven. But we’ve definitely got their support, and that’s a great thing to feel.”