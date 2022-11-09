ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

TransDigm (TDG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

TDG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $5.50 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.46. The bottom line improved by a solid 29.4% from the $4.25 per share reported a year ago. Barring one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $3.98 per...
TheStreet

Lyft Stock Plummets After Mixed Q3 Earnings, Tepid Revenue Forecast

Lyft (LYFT) - Get Free Report shares plunged lower Tuesday after the smaller ride-sharing rival to Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Free Report posted a surprise third quarter loss and a disappointing holiday season forecast. Lyft's third quarter loss of $1.18 per share, against a Street forecast of a 7...
tipranks.com

Rivian Stock (NASDAQ: RIVN) Slightly Higher after Q3 Earnings Report

Shares of Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) are slightly higher in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at -$1.57, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of -$1.79 per share. Sales increased over 53,500% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $536 million. This missed analysts’ expectations of $554.1 million.
NASDAQ

Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 11, 2022 : AQN, ERJ, ORLA, DDL, RGF, IMV, CMMB, PLXP, STRR, CRKN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/11/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AQN is 14.76 vs. an industry ratio of 0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
NASDAQ

Catalyst's (CPRX) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CPRX reported earnings of 20 cents per share for the third quarter of 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents. Earnings were also higher than our estimate of 19 cents. The company reported earnings of 10 cents in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings (adjusted for...
NASDAQ

3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November

In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
beckerspayer.com

Big payers ranked by Q3 profits

The nation's largest payers have filed their third-quarter earnings reports, revealing which grew their profits the most year over year. The company's third quarter earnings increased over 28 percent year over year. Total net earnings in 2022 are $15.7 billion, an increase of 16.2 percent from $13.5 billion in 2021.
tipranks.com

WELL Health Technologies Stock (TSE:WELL) Surges Following Record Q3-2022 Results

Today, WELL Health reported record Q3-2022 results along with guidance that was revised to the upside, sending the stock soaring. Combined with a Strong Buy rating from analysts, this stock is worth considering. WELL Health Technologies (TSE: WELL), a healthcare services provider, recently reported record Q3-2022 results that beat both...
constructiondive.com

WSP posts rosy Q3 revenue and backlog, increases guidance

Engineering and design giant WSP reported a profit attributable to shareholders of $95.4 million ($127.5 million CAD) for the third quarter, down 9% from the same period last year. The Montreal-based firm posted a revenue of $2.17 billion, up 9.3% year over year, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.19 — both beating analysts’ expectations, according to Seeking Alpha.
ice365.com

DoubleDown hints at M&A despite $70m settlement hitting Q3 earnings

Revenue for DoubleDown was down 9.4% year-on-year from $87m to $78.8m compared to Q3 2021. Quarter-on-quarter, revenue was down by 2.2% from $80.6m. Operating costs meanwhile increased 109.6% from $59.2m in Q3 2021 to $124.1m. This is primarily the result of a $70.3m settlement the business paid for a Washington class-action complaint.
WASHINGTON STATE
freightwaves.com

Deutsche Post DHL posts 20% top-line gain in Q3

German transport and logistics giant Deutsche Post DHL on Tuesday reported its official third-quarter results, with revenue rising 20% year over year (y/y) to $23.9 billion and earnings before interest and taxes of $2.01 billion. For 2022, Deutsche Post DHL (OTCUS: DPSGY) raised its EBIT guidance to a record $8.38...
NASDAQ

Sofi Stock Q&A With Wall Street

In this video, I will analyze a question-and-answer session Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) held with Wall Street analysts. Sometimes industry professionals use jargon when talking with each other, but this video will simplify and explain what this could mean for Sofi stock investors. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices...
NASDAQ

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

Livent (LTHM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this supplier of performance lithium compounds have returned +12.9% over the past month versus...

Comments / 0

Community Policy