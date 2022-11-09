Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
TransDigm (TDG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
TDG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $5.50 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.46. The bottom line improved by a solid 29.4% from the $4.25 per share reported a year ago. Barring one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $3.98 per...
Lyft Stock Plummets After Mixed Q3 Earnings, Tepid Revenue Forecast
Lyft (LYFT) - Get Free Report shares plunged lower Tuesday after the smaller ride-sharing rival to Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Free Report posted a surprise third quarter loss and a disappointing holiday season forecast. Lyft's third quarter loss of $1.18 per share, against a Street forecast of a 7...
tipranks.com
Rivian Stock (NASDAQ: RIVN) Slightly Higher after Q3 Earnings Report
Shares of Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) are slightly higher in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at -$1.57, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of -$1.79 per share. Sales increased over 53,500% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $536 million. This missed analysts’ expectations of $554.1 million.
NASDAQ
Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 11, 2022 : AQN, ERJ, ORLA, DDL, RGF, IMV, CMMB, PLXP, STRR, CRKN
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/11/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AQN is 14.76 vs. an industry ratio of 0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
NASDAQ
Catalyst's (CPRX) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CPRX reported earnings of 20 cents per share for the third quarter of 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents. Earnings were also higher than our estimate of 19 cents. The company reported earnings of 10 cents in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings (adjusted for...
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway likely boosted its Chevron bet last quarter. Here are 6 key insights from its Q3 earnings.
Buffett's company benefited from higher interest rates and a stronger dollar, and has ramped up its stock buybacks this quarter.
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
kitco.com
Kinross posts net earnings of $66M in Q3 as gold production from continuing operations up 61%
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Kinross said that the year-over-year increase in gold production was primarily attributable to higher production at Tasiast due...
beckerspayer.com
Big payers ranked by Q3 profits
The nation's largest payers have filed their third-quarter earnings reports, revealing which grew their profits the most year over year. The company's third quarter earnings increased over 28 percent year over year. Total net earnings in 2022 are $15.7 billion, an increase of 16.2 percent from $13.5 billion in 2021.
tipranks.com
WELL Health Technologies Stock (TSE:WELL) Surges Following Record Q3-2022 Results
Today, WELL Health reported record Q3-2022 results along with guidance that was revised to the upside, sending the stock soaring. Combined with a Strong Buy rating from analysts, this stock is worth considering. WELL Health Technologies (TSE: WELL), a healthcare services provider, recently reported record Q3-2022 results that beat both...
constructiondive.com
WSP posts rosy Q3 revenue and backlog, increases guidance
Engineering and design giant WSP reported a profit attributable to shareholders of $95.4 million ($127.5 million CAD) for the third quarter, down 9% from the same period last year. The Montreal-based firm posted a revenue of $2.17 billion, up 9.3% year over year, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.19 — both beating analysts’ expectations, according to Seeking Alpha.
DuPont quarterly profit slides nearly 7% on higher costs
(Reuters) - Industrial materials maker DuPont de Nemours reported a 6.9% fall in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher raw material, energy and logistics costs as well as currency headwinds.
ice365.com
DoubleDown hints at M&A despite $70m settlement hitting Q3 earnings
Revenue for DoubleDown was down 9.4% year-on-year from $87m to $78.8m compared to Q3 2021. Quarter-on-quarter, revenue was down by 2.2% from $80.6m. Operating costs meanwhile increased 109.6% from $59.2m in Q3 2021 to $124.1m. This is primarily the result of a $70.3m settlement the business paid for a Washington class-action complaint.
ice365.com
IGT revenue up to $1.06bn in Q3, but aims to cut debt in case of “bad times”
IGT’s Global Lottery division made up a narrow majority of revenue, at $626m, but this was down by 4.0% year-on-year. Most of this – at $588m – came from services, down by 5.1%. Revenue from lottery product sales, on the other hand, was up to $39m. However,...
freightwaves.com
Deutsche Post DHL posts 20% top-line gain in Q3
German transport and logistics giant Deutsche Post DHL on Tuesday reported its official third-quarter results, with revenue rising 20% year over year (y/y) to $23.9 billion and earnings before interest and taxes of $2.01 billion. For 2022, Deutsche Post DHL (OTCUS: DPSGY) raised its EBIT guidance to a record $8.38...
NASDAQ
Sofi Stock Q&A With Wall Street
In this video, I will analyze a question-and-answer session Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) held with Wall Street analysts. Sometimes industry professionals use jargon when talking with each other, but this video will simplify and explain what this could mean for Sofi stock investors. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices...
Yahoo!
FTSE 100: National Grid profits surge 50% leading it to lift earnings guidance
National Grid (NG.L) saw its operating profit jump 50% to £2.1bn in the six months to September, thanks to higher revenues from its new distribution network assets in the UK. Here are some of the important figures announced today:. Earnings per share: Rose to 32.4p in the first half.
NASDAQ
Livent Corporation (LTHM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Livent (LTHM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this supplier of performance lithium compounds have returned +12.9% over the past month versus...
kalkinemedia.com
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust expected to post earnings of 29 centsa share - Earnings Preview
ABST vs CSU: Which tech stock to explore after latest earnings?. * Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is expected to report results on November 9. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is for earnings of 29 cents per share. * The current average analyst...
