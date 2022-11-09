ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Where to find San Diego election results

By Christy Simeral
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

Results: California General Election 2022

SAN DIEGO — FOX 5 San Diego will provide real-time election results Tuesday night after polls close.

Polls in San Diego County opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

Voters statewide are casting their ballots for governor, secretary of state, attorney general, U.S. Senate and several other major positions. In San Diego County, residents are voting for a new sheriff, and voters in several cities are making their picks for mayor. Four San Diego City Council seats are up for grabs, along with the San Diego County Board of Supervisors District 4 and 5 seats.

FOX 5 Voter Guide

Shortly after polls close, the first results will be posted on FOX5SanDiego.com . Download the FOX 5 app or subscribe to Breaking News newsletters to be alerted of results as soon as they’re reported.

Then tune in to the FOX 5 News at 10 and 11 p.m. You can stream newscasts on FOX 5’s website.

NBC San Diego

San Diegans Voted on Trash Pickup, Height Limits, Marijuana Taxes & More. Here's the 2022 Election Results

Here are the election results for some of San Diego County's biggest local ballot measures:. Early returns are trending favorable for the passage of this ballot measure. If passed, this would support a cannabis sales tax of 6% for retail, 3% for distribution, 2% for testing, cultivation at 3% or $10 (inflation adjustable) per canopy square foot, and 4% for other businesses.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
inewsource

Candidates declare victory in San Diego Unified school board races

Two union-backed San Diego Unified school board candidates have declared victory in races where they hold sizable leads, but one of their opponents isn’t giving up yet. Late Thursday, Shana Hazan, an organizational consultant and former teacher, and Cody Petterson, an environmental aide to a county supervisor, declared victory over their competitors in a conversation with inewsource. However, Becca Williams, a Texas charter school founder competing against Petterson, said votes are still outstanding and she’s not calling the race yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego homeless population hits another record high

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis continues to worsen, a recent count (below) found over 1,650 homeless people in downtown alone. The crisis made national headlines last month when Bill Walton blasted Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership, even calling on him to resign as a result of the homeless crisis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Trash, Midway Height Measures Too Close to Call; Cannabis Tax, PLAs Lead

City and county voters decided several hotly contested issues Tuesday, including questions over cannabis taxation, coastal hight limits and city contracting. Measure A – the proposal to tax cannabis businesses in unincorporated communities led by nearly 20% in early returns Tuesday. Voters cast 271,414 votes in favor of the measure – 59.1% of the total – while 187,738 others – 40.9% – voted against it. The measure, if it passes, will impose tax rates from 2% to 6% depending on the type of cannabis business, from retailing to cultivation. According to county officials, it would generate from $3 million to $5.5 million in the general fund to pay for services and infrastructure. Critics, however, challenged the fairness of taxing unincorporated communities with the funds set to go to the general fund for use throughout the greater county.
SAN DIEGO, CA
