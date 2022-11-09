ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Republicans retain supermajority in Alabama Legislature

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — After all the spending, and fierce campaigning in the lead-up to the 2022 elections on Tuesday, the parties in the Alabama Legislature now hold the same amount of seats in both chambers as they did the previous day, despite individual examples of flips and upsets. Tuesday’s...
Voting: What you need to know on election day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. Candidates for Alabama Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General are on the ballot, along with candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S House of Representatives, and state House and Senate seats. If you're planning to vote, there are some things you need to know.
Parents on Medicaid waiver allege disparity in funds

ALABAMA, USA — A group of parents with children enrolled in a state Medicaid waiver program that provides funds to individuals and families of some of the most medically vulnerable individuals in the state are alleging that they have not been receiving the full amount of funds they’re entitled to under the program.
Residency questions arise about House District 10 candidate

ALABAMA, USA — David Cole, a military veteran and physician running for the House District 10 seat in Madison County, doesn’t live within the District 10 boundaries, tax records and other documents reviewed by the Alabama Political Reporter appear to show. Additionally, questions have been raised about the validity of the home address Cole provided to elections officials when he filed to run.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
Veterans Day Events around the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Various cities, schools, and organizations in the Tennessee Valley will honor veterans with events on and around Veterans Day. Huntsville will honor our country's veterans with a grand parade. The parade route includes the Veterans Memorial on Monroe Street. Huntsville Veterans Week Events. Saturday, November 5.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama mayors urge support for “Aniah’s Law”

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — Mayors from Alabama’s 10 biggest cities came together in Auburn Monday to support Amendment 1, dubbed “Aniah’s Law,” which will be on the ballot for ratification by Alabama voters in the Nov. 8 midterm election. If ratified, Aniah’s Law would allow judges to deny bail to any person charged with a Class A Felony.
AUBURN, AL
Wage Gap task force begins hashing out policy recommendations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — After spending two meetings hearing from experts, the Alabama Wage Gap and Workforce Task Force began “making the sausage” Monday. “Today is about building consensus around the direction that we want to begin to go in terms of making formal recommendations to the Alabama Legislature,” Melanie Bridgeforth, chair of the task force, told the other members. “We got to help them whittle it down and be laser focused on what are some of the key opportunities and policy levers that they as a decision-making body can pull to begin to close labor force and wage gaps for Alabama workers.”
ALABAMA STATE
Meet October's Neighborhood Hero Sonja Croone

FLORENCE, Ala. — Meet this month's Neighborhood Hero, Sonja Croone. She's a breast cancer survivor who now helps others dealing with the disease. "She is all about the community. She's all about making it where you feel special. She makes it feel where you belong." "She doesn't have to...
FLORENCE, AL
North Alabama legislators, educators, entrepreneurs discuss challenges at roundtable

ATHENS, Ala. — Lawmakers, rural community leaders, higher education leadership and entrepreneurs came together in Athens for a regional roundtable hosted by Innovate Alabama and Launch 2035. The discussion focused on North Alabama’s current opportunities related to entrepreneurship, commercialization and cultivating an innovative, skilled workforce. The roundtable fostered...
ATHENS, AL
Judge dismisses lawsuit over upcoming Alabama lethal injection execution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal judge dismissed an inmate's claim seeking to block his upcoming execution in Alabama because of reported problems at a recent lethal injection. The judge on Sunday granted Alabama's request to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Kenneth Eugene Smith, agreeing that Smith waited too long to file the challenge. But U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. also warned Alabama's prison commissioner to strictly follow established protocol when officials attempt to put Smith to death next month.
ALABAMA STATE
Fall and Halloween Festivals in the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Fall is here and so are fall and Halloween festivals. Find out where you can get goodies, see movies, and maybe enjoy a scare or two. On Saturday, October 29, Trunk or Treat Halloween Movie Night returns to Toyota Field for the third time. Trick-or-treating on the Bill Penney Concourse and Toyota Outfield Experience at Toyota Field will be from 5-7 p.m. followed by a screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas at 7:15.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Food box giveaways in the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Need help with food for yourself or your family? These events may be able to help. Oakwood University Church, 5500 Adventist Blvd NW, Huntsville, AL 35896. Every Wednesday at 11:00am, rear parking lot of the Family Life Center. New Life Worship Center Huntsville. Free food, fresh...
