Republicans retain supermajority in Alabama Legislature
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — After all the spending, and fierce campaigning in the lead-up to the 2022 elections on Tuesday, the parties in the Alabama Legislature now hold the same amount of seats in both chambers as they did the previous day, despite individual examples of flips and upsets. Tuesday’s...
Election update: Alabama governor Kay Ivey projected to win another term
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Associated Press has called Alabama Governor's race for Incumbent Alabama governor Kay Ivey. She will hold her seat in the Alabama capitol for another four years after defeating Democrat challenger Yolanda Flowers and Libertarian candidate James Blake in the 2022 Midterm Election. Several other incumbents,...
Voting: What you need to know on election day
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. Candidates for Alabama Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General are on the ballot, along with candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S House of Representatives, and state House and Senate seats. If you're planning to vote, there are some things you need to know.
Could Alabama's Amendment One affect due process? Some opponents say yes.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Legislature unanimously approved putting “Aniah’s Law” on the ballot this election and officials on both sides of the aisle have urged its passing. But there is also a bipartisan opposition that has arisen to the amendment, which would allow judges to deny...
Hagan, Rigsby battle to represent Huntsville in the Alabama House
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — House Speaker Mac McCutcheon chose not to seek reelection, leaving a vacancy in the District 25 seat and a rare opportunity for Democrats to steal a seat away from the Republican supermajority. Former Miss America Mallory Hagan will look to bring the seat home for the...
Parents on Medicaid waiver allege disparity in funds
ALABAMA, USA — A group of parents with children enrolled in a state Medicaid waiver program that provides funds to individuals and families of some of the most medically vulnerable individuals in the state are alleging that they have not been receiving the full amount of funds they’re entitled to under the program.
Education scorecard shows how Alabama districts held up during pandemic
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama education leaders were celebrating last week as the state jumped up the rankings in NAEP scoring, not because the state’s scores improved, but because so many other states fell behind due to the pandemic. A new report dubbed the “Education Recovery Scorecard,” produced by...
Residency questions arise about House District 10 candidate
ALABAMA, USA — David Cole, a military veteran and physician running for the House District 10 seat in Madison County, doesn’t live within the District 10 boundaries, tax records and other documents reviewed by the Alabama Political Reporter appear to show. Additionally, questions have been raised about the validity of the home address Cole provided to elections officials when he filed to run.
Veterans Day Events around the Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Various cities, schools, and organizations in the Tennessee Valley will honor veterans with events on and around Veterans Day. Huntsville will honor our country's veterans with a grand parade. The parade route includes the Veterans Memorial on Monroe Street. Huntsville Veterans Week Events. Saturday, November 5.
Alabama mayors urge support for “Aniah’s Law”
HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — Mayors from Alabama’s 10 biggest cities came together in Auburn Monday to support Amendment 1, dubbed “Aniah’s Law,” which will be on the ballot for ratification by Alabama voters in the Nov. 8 midterm election. If ratified, Aniah’s Law would allow judges to deny bail to any person charged with a Class A Felony.
Wage Gap task force begins hashing out policy recommendations
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — After spending two meetings hearing from experts, the Alabama Wage Gap and Workforce Task Force began “making the sausage” Monday. “Today is about building consensus around the direction that we want to begin to go in terms of making formal recommendations to the Alabama Legislature,” Melanie Bridgeforth, chair of the task force, told the other members. “We got to help them whittle it down and be laser focused on what are some of the key opportunities and policy levers that they as a decision-making body can pull to begin to close labor force and wage gaps for Alabama workers.”
Alabama medical professionals warn of potential 'tripledemic' this winter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala — Although COVID isn't over, the number of deaths and hospitalizations are decreasing. But dangers of the flu and RSV are rising. And this has health officials calling it the 'tripledemic'. Alabama medical professionals share more about the illnesses and how to stay healthy. Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo,...
Meet October's Neighborhood Hero Sonja Croone
FLORENCE, Ala. — Meet this month's Neighborhood Hero, Sonja Croone. She's a breast cancer survivor who now helps others dealing with the disease. "She is all about the community. She's all about making it where you feel special. She makes it feel where you belong." "She doesn't have to...
Local agencies receive $2.58 million to assist low-income families with utility costs
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $2.58 million to help low-income households with home energy costs during the winter months. The grants will enable 18 community service agencies to provide funding to help low-income families heat their homes this winter. “As we enter the coldest...
North Alabama legislators, educators, entrepreneurs discuss challenges at roundtable
ATHENS, Ala. — Lawmakers, rural community leaders, higher education leadership and entrepreneurs came together in Athens for a regional roundtable hosted by Innovate Alabama and Launch 2035. The discussion focused on North Alabama’s current opportunities related to entrepreneurship, commercialization and cultivating an innovative, skilled workforce. The roundtable fostered...
Judge dismisses lawsuit over upcoming Alabama lethal injection execution
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal judge dismissed an inmate's claim seeking to block his upcoming execution in Alabama because of reported problems at a recent lethal injection. The judge on Sunday granted Alabama's request to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Kenneth Eugene Smith, agreeing that Smith waited too long to file the challenge. But U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. also warned Alabama's prison commissioner to strictly follow established protocol when officials attempt to put Smith to death next month.
Substitute teacher arrested on drug charges at Austin Middle School
DECATUR, Ala. — A traffic stop in the parking lot of Decatur's Austin Middle School led to the arrest of a substitute teacher on drug charges. In addition to the charges, the person was issued a trespass from all Decatur City Schools. Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield confirmed the incident....
Fall and Halloween Festivals in the Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Fall is here and so are fall and Halloween festivals. Find out where you can get goodies, see movies, and maybe enjoy a scare or two. On Saturday, October 29, Trunk or Treat Halloween Movie Night returns to Toyota Field for the third time. Trick-or-treating on the Bill Penney Concourse and Toyota Outfield Experience at Toyota Field will be from 5-7 p.m. followed by a screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas at 7:15.
Food box giveaways in the Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Need help with food for yourself or your family? These events may be able to help. Oakwood University Church, 5500 Adventist Blvd NW, Huntsville, AL 35896. Every Wednesday at 11:00am, rear parking lot of the Family Life Center. New Life Worship Center Huntsville. Free food, fresh...
