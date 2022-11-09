Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Radiant pushes back financial filing again, provides preliminary FQ1 numbers
Radiant Logistics announced it has pushed back another financial filing. The company submitted a late-filing notice with the Securities and Exchange Commission for its fiscal first quarter ended Sept. 30. The latest delay stems from a planned restatement of financial results for the company’s fiscal year ended June 30, 2021,...
NASDAQ
Homebuilder D.R. Horton quarterly profit jumps on higher property prices
Nov 9 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N posted a 22% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the largest U.S. homebuilder benefited from elevated property prices amid tight supply. Homebuilders have benefited as demand has far outpaced supply, which has been hampered by raw material and labor shortages, although...
Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) EBITDA Increases
Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) stock rose 15.57% (As on November 10, 11:22:38 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company misses the profit and revenue estimates for the third quarter of FY 22. For 3Q22, the Software Platform revenue was up 59% year-over-year to $307 million with growth in both the number of installs, as well as price per install. The Apps segment declined 24% to $407 million as the company continues to optimize the portfolio of apps to drive higher cash flow. Net Income improved to $24 million from $0.1 million for a net margin of 3%. Software Platform business grew Adjusted EBITDA 46% year-over-year to $190 million, representing a 62% segment Adjusted EBITDA margin. For the Apps segment, Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% year-over-year to $67 million with a 17% Adjusted EBITDA margin up from an 11% margin a year ago. The company had $944 million of cash and cash equivalents at the end of 3Q22, and of the previously approved $750 million stock repurchase program the company have over $400 million of capacity remaining. Software Platform Enterprise Clients (SPEC) grew 84% to 538. NDBRR3 was 166%.
tipranks.com
Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) Misses on Earnings and Revenue
Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at -$0.40, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.31 per share. Revenue came in at $195.5 billion. This was lower than the $200.2 million that analysts were looking for. The...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Stumble on Ugly Earnings from Tech Bellwethers
Stocks closed mixed Wednesday as disappointing earnings from Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL (opens in new tab), -9.1%) and Dow component Microsoft (MSFT (opens in new tab), -7.7%) weighed on the major market benchmarks and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite in particular. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.01% at...
7 Dividend Growth Stocks For November 2022
These high-quality dividend growth stocks are ranked in the top 50 of JUST Capital's Overall Rankings of America's largest publicly traded companies.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Buy If They Take a Dip
This year hasn't been an easy one for investors as the stock market has been battling pressure from soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and a softening macroeconomic backdrop. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down 21% in 2022 after being up 29% in 2021 and 18% in 2020.
NASDAQ
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
constructiondive.com
WSP posts rosy Q3 revenue and backlog, increases guidance
Engineering and design giant WSP reported a profit attributable to shareholders of $95.4 million ($127.5 million CAD) for the third quarter, down 9% from the same period last year. The Montreal-based firm posted a revenue of $2.17 billion, up 9.3% year over year, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.19 — both beating analysts’ expectations, according to Seeking Alpha.
electrek.co
Rivian (RIVN) Q3 2022 earnings: Production expands 67% while reaffirming 25K target
Rivian (RIVN) released its third-quarter earnings results Wednesday after stock market close as the EV maker battles rising costs while it scales production. According to Rivian’s latest filing, the automaker missed Wall Street revenue expectations in Q3 but reaffirmed its 25,000 production goal for 2022. Rivian Q3 2022 earnings...
Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) Beats Earnings Estimates
Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) stock rose 5.69% (As on November 10, 11:05:22 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as users curtailed spending and ditched online games for outdoor activities. Roblox changed the period of estimated paying user life to 28 months from 25 months, resulting in a $111 million decrease in revenue during the reporting quarter. It also lowered costs by $25.5 million. The company’s results come as growth rates plummet in the broader gaming sector after people stepped outdoors and reserved spending for essential items in a bid to counter inflation. Compounding challenges further, a deteriorating economy continues to ravage the advertising industry, including giants such as Snap Inc and Facebook owner Meta Platforms.
kitco.com
First Majestic Silver reports net loss of $20.7 million in Q3, announces dividend
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that its Q3 2022 production increased by 20% compared to Q3 2021 and by 14%...
kalkinemedia.com
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust expected to post earnings of 29 centsa share - Earnings Preview
ABST vs CSU: Which tech stock to explore after latest earnings?. * Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is expected to report results on November 9. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is for earnings of 29 cents per share. * The current average analyst...
tipranks.com
Dutch Bros Brews Up a Q3 Beat; Ups Guidance
Shares of drive-thru shops operator Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) are simmering higher today after the coffee products provider posted better-than-anticipated third-quarter numbers and raised its top-line guidance. Revenue jumped 53.04% year-over-year to $198.65 million, surpassing estimates by ~$3.9 million. EPS at $0.09 too, managed to come in ahead of expectations by...
beckerspayer.com
Big payers ranked by Q3 profits
The nation's largest payers have filed their third-quarter earnings reports, revealing which grew their profits the most year over year. The company's third quarter earnings increased over 28 percent year over year. Total net earnings in 2022 are $15.7 billion, an increase of 16.2 percent from $13.5 billion in 2021.
Recycling Today
Cascades reports Q3 financial results
Cascades Inc., Quebec, has released its unaudited financial results for the three-month period that ended Sept. 30. "Our third-quarter performance was in line with expectations, notwithstanding the fact that our tissue segment continued to face unprecedented cost inflation and reduced productivity due to labor scarcity and inefficiencies,” says Mario Plourde, president and CEO. “Companywide, improvements in volume, pricing and sales mix mitigated continued cost headwinds on a sequential and year-over-year basis. Importantly, the profitability initiatives that have been deployed throughout our tissue business absorbed this segment's higher costs during the quarter.”
freightwaves.com
Deutsche Post DHL posts 20% top-line gain in Q3
German transport and logistics giant Deutsche Post DHL on Tuesday reported its official third-quarter results, with revenue rising 20% year over year (y/y) to $23.9 billion and earnings before interest and taxes of $2.01 billion. For 2022, Deutsche Post DHL (OTCUS: DPSGY) raised its EBIT guidance to a record $8.38...
kitco.com
IAMGOLD reports net loss in Q3, revises FY2022 production guidance upwards
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company expects that its FY 2022 production will exceed the top end of the previous guidance range...
US News and World Report
ArcelorMittal's Q3 Profit Beats Expectations on Energy Savings
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -ArcelorMittal, the world’s second-largest steelmaker, reported higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Thursday as cost cutting and energy savings offset declining demand. The Luxembourg-based company said third-quarter core profit (EBITDA), the figure most watched by the market, was $2.7 billion. This was less than half the year-ago figure, but...
NASDAQ
Catalyst's (CPRX) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CPRX reported earnings of 20 cents per share for the third quarter of 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents. Earnings were also higher than our estimate of 19 cents. The company reported earnings of 10 cents in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings (adjusted for...
