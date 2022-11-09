Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) stock rose 15.57% (As on November 10, 11:22:38 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company misses the profit and revenue estimates for the third quarter of FY 22. For 3Q22, the Software Platform revenue was up 59% year-over-year to $307 million with growth in both the number of installs, as well as price per install. The Apps segment declined 24% to $407 million as the company continues to optimize the portfolio of apps to drive higher cash flow. Net Income improved to $24 million from $0.1 million for a net margin of 3%. Software Platform business grew Adjusted EBITDA 46% year-over-year to $190 million, representing a 62% segment Adjusted EBITDA margin. For the Apps segment, Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% year-over-year to $67 million with a 17% Adjusted EBITDA margin up from an 11% margin a year ago. The company had $944 million of cash and cash equivalents at the end of 3Q22, and of the previously approved $750 million stock repurchase program the company have over $400 million of capacity remaining. Software Platform Enterprise Clients (SPEC) grew 84% to 538. NDBRR3 was 166%.

15 HOURS AGO