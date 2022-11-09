ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 2

Related
Colorado Newsline

Lies lost in Colorado elections

With a couple months to go before this week’s election, Colorado Republican governor candidate Heidi Ganahl started insisting that school children were identifying as cats, and she accused school administrators of accommodating the disruptive behavior. None of it was true. The claim was part of a national phenomenon of right-wing politicians and influencers using anti-LGBTQ […] The post Lies lost in Colorado elections appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Colorado House Republican leader lying in state

Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Master P talks mental health in the Black community. To the music industry he is Master P, but on Thursday...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Adam Frisch saw a path to defeating Lauren Boebert: From the archives

Editor's note: Much of this story was originally published from primary election coverage in June. When former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch won the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, he saw a path to denying Boebert a second term. The 54-year-old Frisch, who said in June he drove nearly 2,000 miles across the vast district that covers most of the Western...
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Boebert trails by 64 votes in razor-tight Colorado race

Editor’s note: As of Thursday afternoon, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) had edged ahead of Democrat Adam Frisch by about 400 votes. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) is locked in a tight reelection race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, trailing Democrat Adam Frisch by 64 ballots with 98 percent of votes counted, according to figures from the Associated Press.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

GOP gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganhal delivers emotional concession speech

Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganhal delivered an emotional concession speech after losing the race to Gov. Jared Polis. Dozens of supporters packed her campaign watch party in Sedalia on election night where Ganhal apologized, saying she couldn't pull this one off. Ganhal thanked her team and her family, fighting back tears while her daughter joined her on stage at one point. She also delivered a message to Polis to be "governor for all of Colorado, not just Boulder and Denver."When asked about whether her last-minute conservative media blitz in the days leading up to the election hurt her chances of winning, she replied that she felt it was an opportunity to bring the party together. 
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Democrats will keep their majority in the Colorado state Senate, blocking GOP foothold at Capitol

Democrats blocked Republicans from gaining a foothold of power in the state Capitol on Tuesday by holding onto their majority in the Colorado Senate. The Colorado House will also remain in Democrats’ possession after Election Day, as expected, meaning that, along with Gov. Jared Polis’ reelection victory, the party will be able to move forward with its policy agenda unimpeded by the GOP for at least two more years.
COLORADO STATE
ksut.org

Election reveals Colorado more blue than polls predicted, strong voter turnout in La Plata County

Democrats made blue waves across Colorado. Pundits and pollsters did not predict the number of Democrats that would win or retain seats in the mid-term election. The predicted "red wave" throughout the country proves to be more blue in Colorado for this midterm election. In congressional District 3 which includes 27 of Colorado’s 64 counties, Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert barely trailed behind Democrat Adam Frisch by less than one percentage point, though this is changing by the minute as remaining ballots are processed.
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
nbc16.com

Dems win gubernatorial and Senate races in Colorado, split House races

DENVER (TND) — Two big races in Colorado have been called. Incumbent Democratic Governor Jared Polis and Democratic Senator Michael Bennet both won their reelection bids. Polis, who took on Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl, won roughly 59% of the vote, according to CNN. Ganahl, an entrepreneur and elected member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents, was only able to garner just under 40%.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Election updates | GOP election night party underway in Greenwood Village

Coloradans – and Americans across the country – today will decide the fate of campaigns, notably the races for U.S. Senate and governor, and decide which party controls the government's legislative branches. Today's elections will define the next policy agenda in Washington, D.C., as well as at the Colorado state Capitol. Follow Colorado Politics, The Denver Gazette and The Colorado Springs Gazette here for live updates. ...
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
9NEWS

Colorado voters give thumbs up to most judges standing for retention

DENVER — Voters appeared poised to give new terms to nearly all of the 135 judges who stood for retention this year across the state. The citizen-led performance commissions that operate in each judicial district, plus the panel that reviews judges with statewide jurisdiction, all found the judges up for retention this year met performance standards. Consequently most judges enjoyed an overwhelming vote tally in favor of their retention, but one recently appointed trial judge appeared on the verge of narrowly losing her job.
COLORADO STATE
highlandsranchherald.net

6 takeaways from Polis’ latest budget proposal

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis unveiled his fiscal year 2023-24 budget proposal on Nov. 2 as constitutionally required, warning that the legislature will have little money available for new spending when it reconvenes in January and that the state needs to beef up its reserves given the strong possibility of a national economic downturn.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy