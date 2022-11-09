Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New YorkBeth TorresSyracuse, NY
Related
cnycentral.com
NY voters pass $4.2B Environmental Bond Act: What to know
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Election results are showing New York voters support the Environmental Bond Act, the only statewide proposition this year. Currently, 67 percent of those casting their ballots approved of the $4.2 billion in state borrowing to pay for major “green” projects. Formally known as...
cnycentral.com
CNY's early bird voters share importance of having their voices heard at the polls
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Polls opened at 6 a.m. on Election Day, Tuesday as thousands of Central New Yorkers are expected to cast their ballots for the midterm election. CNY Central spoke to voters who shared the importance of having their voices heard at the polls. Some of the biggest...
cnycentral.com
Central New Yorkers await final election results with some races too close to call
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Election Day is over, but not all of Central New York’s local races are resolved with many still too close to call as we await absentee ballots. In other races, the results have already spoken, but candidates are insisting that every vote be counted before a winner is declared.
cnycentral.com
NYS doesn't see predicted red wave, expert says Republicans may gain control of House
Election results continue to come in regionally and nationwide, however many races are still undecided. Vanessa Rizzitano spoke with a local political science professor about what many are calling a "red wave" in New York. Despite many US house races in upstate New York going Republican, Professor Grant Reeher with...
cnycentral.com
CNY voters share their priorities at the polls during midterm elections
SYRACUSE N.Y. — There’s an old saying, ‘You vote with your pocketbook,’ meaning many voters will elect candidates they believe will help them financially. On Election Day, Tuesday, CNY Central found a number of voters doing just that with the economy and taxes atop their list of concerns.
cnycentral.com
Race for CNY's NY-22 still close with some absentee ballots yet to be counted
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The election results were a cause for celebration for some local leaders, meanwhile, others are still waiting to see if they too will represent Central New York at state and local levels of government. Overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning, candidates celebrated political wins. At the...
cnycentral.com
Brandon Williams declares victory in race for New York 22nd Congressional district
SYRACUSE, NY — In a tight race, Republican Brandon Williams has declared a victory over Democrat Francis Conole in the race to represent New York's 22nd Congressional district. Williams saying "We’re going to Washington D.C.,” in a statement made in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Williams...
cnycentral.com
Rep. Lee Zeldin concedes to Hochul in Gubernatorial race
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Congressman Lee Zeldin has officially conceded the election, congratulating the first woman elected as governor of New York. “I would like to congratulate New York Governor Kathy Hochul on her election to a full four-year term. “This race was a once in a generation campaign,...
cnycentral.com
Gov. Kathy Hochul secures election to first full term
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — The Associated Press reports, Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned. Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin spoke to his supporters, not to concede, but brought up uncounted votes in Suffolk County.
cnycentral.com
Francis Conole makes final pitch to voters for a Democrat to represent NY-22
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Francis Conole is looking to officially become NY-22's Congressional representative after winning the Democratic Party nomination in August by just shy of 1,000 votes. Polling has indicated that the race against his opponent, Republican Brandon Williams, will be close. Conole will be counting on high voter...
cnycentral.com
Brandon Williams makes final pitch to voters for a Republican to represent NY-22
Texas-born Republican Brandon Williams is a Navy veteran with a big tech business background who now calls Central New York home with his family. Williams is looking to win votes Tuesday to become the representative that he says will bring a “fresh perspective” and an “independent voice” for Central New Yorkers in Washington.
cnycentral.com
New York State Senate and State Assembly supermajorities on the line in 2022 Election
As the 2022 Election began, the Democratic Party held supermajorities in both the State Senate and State Assembly, hoping to continue that control through the next election. This comes as federally, the Democratic party faced stiff competition from their Republican counterparts in the House of Representatives and the Senate. All...
cnycentral.com
How New Jersey's tight midterm races could flip the House
TRENTON, N.J. (TND) — Several congressional races in New Jersey stand to play a pivotal role in which party retains control of the House of Representatives. 10 of New Jersey's congressional seats are held by Democrats heading into Tuesday, compared to only two belonging to Republicans. However, challenges from multiple Republican candidates threaten to flip that.
cnycentral.com
Hochul becomes first woman elected NY governor
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned. She defeated Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, an ally of Donald Trump who ran a campaign focused on...
cnycentral.com
Madison County write-in campaign for judge easily overwhelms controversial candidate
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. — In Madison County, it appears a write-in candidate for County Judge is on her way to victory. Rhonda Youngs is not technically on the ballot, but our CNY Central’s election results team is awarding her the write-in votes pending a further count. Youngs launched...
cnycentral.com
Oneida County says election results delayed late Tuesday night for technical issues
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Oneida County Board of Elections says a technical issue is holding up results on election night. Those Oneida County election results are pivotal to deciding the 22nd Congressional District race in Central New York, a race that has held national attention. According to the...
cnycentral.com
Sports wagering in NYS generates over $500 million in tax revenue
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Since mobile sports wagering became available in New York in January 2022, the state has outperformed all other states in the nation, according to Governor Kathy Hochul. The state has collected $542 million in taxes through the week ending on October 30, plus $200 million in...
cnycentral.com
'@ Your Service': Women's Healthcare in Cortland
CORTLAND, NY — Alison Platukis is a Certified Nurse Midwife with Guthrie Cortland OB/GYN. This newly renovated building on Groton Avenue in Cortland provides all women's healthcare services including yearly exams, maternity care/prenatal care, birth/beyond birth care, family planning, contraceptives/birth control counseling, menopausal care, & infertility care. This community...
cnycentral.com
Ithaca College sends out warning on social gatherings
Ithaca College has put out a warning to its campus community about keeping safe during social gatherings. This comes after Cornell University and the Ithaca Police Department announced there have been multiple reports of college students allegedly being drugged in social environments/gatherings at Cornell’s off-campus residences affiliated with registered fraternities on November 7th.
cnycentral.com
Baldwinsville School Board announces disciplinary charges on Superintendent
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — The Baldwinsville School Board voted 7 to 1 in favor of multiple disciplinary charges against Superintendent Jason Thomson. After nearly two hours of the executive session, the president announced multiple charges. "Now therefore be resolved by the Board of Education of the Baldwinsville School District is...
Comments / 0