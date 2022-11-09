ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

NY voters pass $4.2B Environmental Bond Act: What to know

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Election results are showing New York voters support the Environmental Bond Act, the only statewide proposition this year. Currently, 67 percent of those casting their ballots approved of the $4.2 billion in state borrowing to pay for major “green” projects. Formally known as...
cnycentral.com

NYS doesn't see predicted red wave, expert says Republicans may gain control of House

Election results continue to come in regionally and nationwide, however many races are still undecided. Vanessa Rizzitano spoke with a local political science professor about what many are calling a "red wave" in New York. Despite many US house races in upstate New York going Republican, Professor Grant Reeher with...
cnycentral.com

CNY voters share their priorities at the polls during midterm elections

SYRACUSE N.Y. — There’s an old saying, ‘You vote with your pocketbook,’ meaning many voters will elect candidates they believe will help them financially. On Election Day, Tuesday, CNY Central found a number of voters doing just that with the economy and taxes atop their list of concerns.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Rep. Lee Zeldin concedes to Hochul in Gubernatorial race

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Congressman Lee Zeldin has officially conceded the election, congratulating the first woman elected as governor of New York. “I would like to congratulate New York Governor Kathy Hochul on her election to a full four-year term. “This race was a once in a generation campaign,...
cnycentral.com

Gov. Kathy Hochul secures election to first full term

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — The Associated Press reports, Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned. Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin spoke to his supporters, not to concede, but brought up uncounted votes in Suffolk County.
cnycentral.com

Francis Conole makes final pitch to voters for a Democrat to represent NY-22

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Francis Conole is looking to officially become NY-22's Congressional representative after winning the Democratic Party nomination in August by just shy of 1,000 votes. Polling has indicated that the race against his opponent, Republican Brandon Williams, will be close. Conole will be counting on high voter...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

New York State Senate and State Assembly supermajorities on the line in 2022 Election

As the 2022 Election began, the Democratic Party held supermajorities in both the State Senate and State Assembly, hoping to continue that control through the next election. This comes as federally, the Democratic party faced stiff competition from their Republican counterparts in the House of Representatives and the Senate. All...
cnycentral.com

How New Jersey's tight midterm races could flip the House

TRENTON, N.J. (TND) — Several congressional races in New Jersey stand to play a pivotal role in which party retains control of the House of Representatives. 10 of New Jersey's congressional seats are held by Democrats heading into Tuesday, compared to only two belonging to Republicans. However, challenges from multiple Republican candidates threaten to flip that.
NEW JERSEY STATE
cnycentral.com

Hochul becomes first woman elected NY governor

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned. She defeated Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, an ally of Donald Trump who ran a campaign focused on...
NEW YORK STATE
cnycentral.com

Sports wagering in NYS generates over $500 million in tax revenue

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Since mobile sports wagering became available in New York in January 2022, the state has outperformed all other states in the nation, according to Governor Kathy Hochul. The state has collected $542 million in taxes through the week ending on October 30, plus $200 million in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cnycentral.com

'@ Your Service': Women's Healthcare in Cortland

CORTLAND, NY — Alison Platukis is a Certified Nurse Midwife with Guthrie Cortland OB/GYN. This newly renovated building on Groton Avenue in Cortland provides all women's healthcare services including yearly exams, maternity care/prenatal care, birth/beyond birth care, family planning, contraceptives/birth control counseling, menopausal care, & infertility care. This community...
CORTLAND, NY
cnycentral.com

Ithaca College sends out warning on social gatherings

Ithaca College has put out a warning to its campus community about keeping safe during social gatherings. This comes after Cornell University and the Ithaca Police Department announced there have been multiple reports of college students allegedly being drugged in social environments/gatherings at Cornell’s off-campus residences affiliated with registered fraternities on November 7th.
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Baldwinsville School Board announces disciplinary charges on Superintendent

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — The Baldwinsville School Board voted 7 to 1 in favor of multiple disciplinary charges against Superintendent Jason Thomson. After nearly two hours of the executive session, the president announced multiple charges. "Now therefore be resolved by the Board of Education of the Baldwinsville School District is...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY

