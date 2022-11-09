ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Terry Mansfield

Hawaii's Dangerous Cities and Towns

Many cities and towns in Hawaii are safe. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The flag of Hawaii, USA.By Dbenbenn - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Hawaii's most dangerous cities and towns. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,288 COVID cases, 5 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,288 COVID cases and five deaths in the last week. There are 847 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 177 on the Big Island, 61 on Kauai, 130 on Maui, one on Molokai and 72 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 364,122. The state death […]
HAWAII STATE
WanderWisdom

'Jurassic Park'-Themed ATV Tour in Hawaii Is Way Too Cool

There are a lot of reasons to visit Hawaii: The beautiful beaches, the food, the culture. But it's also a particularly fun place for fans of Jurassic Park to visit, since the Kualoa Ranch in Oahu is where the famous movie franchise was filmed. It's as close to visiting the real Jurassic Park as most of us are ever going to get, after all.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

These Hawaii spots offering freebies for veterans

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day and many businesses across the country are offering free items or nice discounts for veterans, active duty and retired military people. The Veterans Administration distributed a lengthy list of the businesses offering free and discounted items. You can view the entire list by visiting their website. […]
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Swift-moving fire in West Maui burns 850 acres: Lahaina Bypass closed, 4 school closures, Shelter opens at Civic Center

West Maui fire burns 850 acres; Lahaina Civic Center opens as shelter; 4 Lahaina schools closed; Bypass closure. (Update: 8:51 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022) The Lahaina Civic Center has opened as of 8 p.m. today for any evacuees from a brush fire first reported at 11:40 a.m. today in the area of Kauaula Valley. Residents who may need to evacuate are those in the vicinity of Lahainaluna High School, Lahainaluna Road and Hōkiokio Place.
LAHAINA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

MFD: Maui man killed in skydiving accident at Hana Airport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 58-year-old Wailuku man was killed Monday afternoon in a skydiving accident at Hana Airport, Maui Fire Department officials said. The incident happened about 3 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the man unresponsive. Life-saving measures failed. Maui officials said the man was on a solo skydiving...
WAILUKU, HI
KHON2

Tropical Depression Nicole moves through Georgia

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Depression Nicole was moving through Georgia Friday morning after a day of causing havoc as it churned through Florida as a hurricane and then tropical storm. The rare November hurricane could dump as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain over the Blue...
FLORIDA STATE

