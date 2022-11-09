Read full article on original website
Related
Making Hawaii green with tree giveaway
An event is happening this weekend to help make Hawaii clean, green and more beautiful! It's the 1,000 Tree Giveaway and you can score a free tree or plant.
Buy local at the Made in Hawaii Festival
It’s time to buy Hawaii for Hawaii. That’s the sentiment behind the 28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival. Joining us with more details is Olena Heu, spokesperson for the Made in Hawaii Festival.
Hawaii Island Is Getting New Federal Funds To Tackle Health Care Shortages. Is It Enough?
Jim Cisler was worried. He had driven his wife, Sharon, to Queens North Hawaii Community Hospital in the evening after a routine medical visit raised concerns about her heart. After fighting traffic to get to the Big Island hospital, he learned his wife had suffered a heart attack and needed a stent inserted.
LIST: Best places to raise a family in Hawaii 2022
Niche came out with a new study on the best places to raise a family in Hawaii based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities and more.
Why a butterfly is the perfect Hawaii holiday gift
Less than 5% of wild monarch caterpillars reach their final stage of metamorphosis in transforming into a butterfly.
Hawaii's Dangerous Cities and Towns
Many cities and towns in Hawaii are safe. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The flag of Hawaii, USA.By Dbenbenn - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Hawaii's most dangerous cities and towns. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
Hawaii reports 1,288 COVID cases, 5 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,288 COVID cases and five deaths in the last week. There are 847 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 177 on the Big Island, 61 on Kauai, 130 on Maui, one on Molokai and 72 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 364,122. The state death […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
From volcanoes to beaches, Hawaii has some of the most popular landmarks in the US
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Hawaii spots have landed in the top 10 of most popular landmarks in the U.S. According to a new survey, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park was ranked no. 6 out of 250 most popular landmarks across the country. Oahu’s Hanauma Bay took the no. 7 spot.
'Jurassic Park'-Themed ATV Tour in Hawaii Is Way Too Cool
There are a lot of reasons to visit Hawaii: The beautiful beaches, the food, the culture. But it's also a particularly fun place for fans of Jurassic Park to visit, since the Kualoa Ranch in Oahu is where the famous movie franchise was filmed. It's as close to visiting the real Jurassic Park as most of us are ever going to get, after all.
Over 500 items sold during Aloha Stadium online auction
Although the future of Aloha Stadium remains up in the air, we do know that parts of it are scattered around now.
One in four test positive for RSV in Hawaii
Little children are coughing, sneezing, unable to catch their breath, and sometimes even ending up in the hospital. State health officials say that is what they are seeing as RSV cases rise early in the season.
Maui Mayor-Elect Bissen talks top priorities with KHON2
Mayor-Elect Richard Bissen joins KHON2 News on KHII for a one-on-one dialog about his victory and his first priorities as mayor.
These Hawaii spots offering freebies for veterans
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day and many businesses across the country are offering free items or nice discounts for veterans, active duty and retired military people. The Veterans Administration distributed a lengthy list of the businesses offering free and discounted items. You can view the entire list by visiting their website. […]
mauinow.com
Swift-moving fire in West Maui burns 850 acres: Lahaina Bypass closed, 4 school closures, Shelter opens at Civic Center
West Maui fire burns 850 acres; Lahaina Civic Center opens as shelter; 4 Lahaina schools closed; Bypass closure. (Update: 8:51 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022) The Lahaina Civic Center has opened as of 8 p.m. today for any evacuees from a brush fire first reported at 11:40 a.m. today in the area of Kauaula Valley. Residents who may need to evacuate are those in the vicinity of Lahainaluna High School, Lahainaluna Road and Hōkiokio Place.
hawaiinewsnow.com
MFD: Maui man killed in skydiving accident at Hana Airport
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 58-year-old Wailuku man was killed Monday afternoon in a skydiving accident at Hana Airport, Maui Fire Department officials said. The incident happened about 3 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the man unresponsive. Life-saving measures failed. Maui officials said the man was on a solo skydiving...
Robot servers working at Hawaii restaurant
A local restaurant owner frustrated with staffing shortages has hired a pair of new employees. These two don't get paid, and they never have to take a break.
Neal Milner: Honolulu Needs To Be More Than Just A Lot Of People Living Together
On Oct. 27, 2018, a gunman murdered 11 Jews at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. The massacre is the largest antisemitic attack in American history. In his recent book, Mark Oppenheimer shows how the Squirrel Hill community tries to recover from this trauma....
Governor-elect Josh Green optimistic about new Aloha Stadium project
New Hawaii Governor-elect Josh Green expressed optimism about the new Aloha Stadium project.
Gov. Ige reflects on eight years in office
With less than a month left in office Governor David Ige reflects on his legacy and his accomplishments. He also shared what he plans to do next.
KHON2
Tropical Depression Nicole moves through Georgia
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Depression Nicole was moving through Georgia Friday morning after a day of causing havoc as it churned through Florida as a hurricane and then tropical storm. The rare November hurricane could dump as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain over the Blue...
Comments / 0