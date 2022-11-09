ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville teen reported missing after not showing up to job

By Octavia Johnson
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A Knoxville teen has been reported missing after she did not show up for her scheduled shift at work, according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

Jamya “Miya” Jones , 16, was reported missing after did not come into work at the Zaxby’s on Cumberland Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 5.

It is believed she may be staying in Knoxville or surrounding counties, according to Crime Stoppers. The organization also said that she may be with another individual who does not realize she is a missing juvenile.

‘On the verge of death’: Dogs rescued from Blount County home

Jones is described as a Black teen with black hair and brown eyes. She is five foot three inches tall and weighs 120 lbs.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org , via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Comments / 6

Rebecca Ramsey
2d ago

Lord I pray this beautiful girl is safe and comes home. Watch over her put your armor around her and keep her safe. -Amen

Reply(2)
9
 

