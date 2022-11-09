Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
South Carolina Congressman-elect Russell Fry prepares to take office
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — There are 54 days until Congressman-elect Russell Fry (R) takes over as South Carolina’s 7th District representative in the U.S. House of Representatives. Fry defeated incumbent Tom Rice (R) in the Republican primary in a crowded field without needing a runoff and then beat Democrat Daryl Scott in the general […]
WYFF4.com
Ellen Weaver wins race for SC Superintendent of Education in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Republican candidate Ellen Weaver has won the race for the superintendent of education in South Carolina, according to The Associated Press. Weaver beat out Democratic candidate Lisa Ellis. Weaver is the founder of Palmetto Promise Institute. She touts her decades of experience in business, managing a...
wpde.com
How 'Red' is South Carolina? Examining the Republican-Democratic divide in the Midterms
(WPDE) — Just how "Red" is South Carolina? The Palmetto State is widely regarded as a Republican stronghold -- but a deeper dive into voting numbers from Tuesday's Midterm elections shows the red and blue divide isn't as steep as you may think. For those of you who follow...
WJCL
South Carolina Election Results: Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties
Voters decided many races in Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties in the 2022 midterm election. Major seats up for grabs included mayor, school board and county council.
Georgia Midterm Election Day 2022 | Live updates
ATLANTA — Georgia voters are off to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballot in the 2022 midterm election. On the ballot are such positions as state governor and a U.S. Senate seat. 11Alive is where Atlanta speaks and we want to hear from you. Have you encountered...
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina, Georgia school district changes due to heavy rain, winds from Nicole
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — Some school districts in the Upstate area of South Carolina have decided to move to an E-Learning Day on Friday due to the weather. (Latest forecast for Friday above) Abbeville County Schools:. "Parents, due to the threat of inclement weather, Abbeville County School District will...
Why most races in South Carolina’s election were uncontested
A majority of races across South Carolina for the midterm elections on Tuesday went uncontested, highlighting the lack of candidates overall in the state's elections.
Dangerous Cities in South Carolina
South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
power98fm.com
These Are the Top 10 Best Places to Live in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina then you may wonder which area is the best to live in. South Carolina is a very appealing area to many people no matter if you live on the coast or further inland, you probably love your home. South Carolina has plenty of great spots to live in (coming from someone who has lived in multiple spots). But, ever wondered who may be No. 1? Forbes gathered a list of the best places to live in South Carolina, and the results are in!
Georgia election results 2022: County by county results in all the key races
MACON, Ga. — The midterm elections on Nov. 8 in Georgia feature some key races including in the senate, governor and various locals races with high-profile candidates battling it out. Governor Brian Kemp will look to keep is seat against familar challenger Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel.
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
Monroe Local News
Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race
Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
Preserving the Redeye bass fish in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is home to one of the only game fish untampered with, within the country, commonly known as the Redeye bass. Fish and fishing are two of Will Mundhenke's greatest passions. He's an aquatic education specialist for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. "I...
Georgia likely to get election results much early in the evening this year
ATLANTA — Georgia could see election results faster than ever tonight. A change to Georgia law means some Georgia counties are already tabulating early votes. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray was at the state’s election command center Tuesday night. If 2020 was any indication, the longer the counting takes and the longer voters have to wait for results, the more conspiracy theories and confusion can take hold.
Monroe Local News
Grant Bagwell, of Monroe, Participates in South Carolina Student Legislature
GREENVILLE, SC (10/26/2022)– The Bob Jones University delegation to the South Carolina Student Legislature (SCSL) was named Best Medium Delegation during the fall session Wednesday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 21, in Columbia, South Carolina. Grant Bagwell, a resident of Monroe, was a member of the BJU delegation. Preparation...
Live Map Results | Georgia governor's race
MACON, Ga. — The race for Georgia governor is one of the many key races in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Incumbent Brian Kemp is facing a familiar challenger in Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel. Kemp and Abrams faced of in 2018 in a competitive battle with Kemp winning by a little more than 54,000 votes.
FOX Carolina
Breakdown of Midterm elections in South Carolina
Republican Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith are entering the final stretch of a bruising and closer than expected campaign, and taking different approaches in the closing weeks. According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner...
WBTV
McMaster reelected as S.C. governor and other top S.C. election results
NCDOT is saying that the noise ordinance does not apply. The crash happened between Brantley Road and Lane Street on Tuesday evening. The rally and march by JCSU students were to get rid of the notion that your vote doesn't matter. Man charged with sexual assault in court. Updated: 17...
foxwilmington.com
McMaster re-elected as governor of South Carolina, unofficial results show
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Henry McMaster will keep his title as governor of South Carolina, according to unofficial results. Both NBC and Associate Press projected that McMaster defeated his Democratic challenger, Joe Cunningham. During the campaign, McMaster reminded South Carolinians that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he fought to keep...
Comments / 1