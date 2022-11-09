ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

wtoc.com

When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
GEORGIA STATE
WBTW News13

South Carolina Congressman-elect Russell Fry prepares to take office

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — There are 54 days until Congressman-elect Russell Fry (R) takes over as South Carolina’s 7th District representative in the U.S. House of Representatives. Fry defeated incumbent Tom Rice (R) in the Republican primary in a crowded field without needing a runoff and then beat Democrat Daryl Scott in the general […]
FLORIDA STATE
11Alive

Georgia Midterm Election Day 2022 | Live updates

ATLANTA — Georgia voters are off to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballot in the 2022 midterm election. On the ballot are such positions as state governor and a U.S. Senate seat. 11Alive is where Atlanta speaks and we want to hear from you. Have you encountered...
GEORGIA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Cities in South Carolina

South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
power98fm.com

These Are the Top 10 Best Places to Live in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina then you may wonder which area is the best to live in. South Carolina is a very appealing area to many people no matter if you live on the coast or further inland, you probably love your home. South Carolina has plenty of great spots to live in (coming from someone who has lived in multiple spots). But, ever wondered who may be No. 1? Forbes gathered a list of the best places to live in South Carolina, and the results are in!
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Monroe Local News

Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race

Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
News19 WLTX

Preserving the Redeye bass fish in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is home to one of the only game fish untampered with, within the country, commonly known as the Redeye bass. Fish and fishing are two of Will Mundhenke's greatest passions. He's an aquatic education specialist for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. "I...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia likely to get election results much early in the evening this year

ATLANTA — Georgia could see election results faster than ever tonight. A change to Georgia law means some Georgia counties are already tabulating early votes. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray was at the state’s election command center Tuesday night. If 2020 was any indication, the longer the counting takes and the longer voters have to wait for results, the more conspiracy theories and confusion can take hold.
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Grant Bagwell, of Monroe, Participates in South Carolina Student Legislature

GREENVILLE, SC (10/26/2022)– The Bob Jones University delegation to the South Carolina Student Legislature (SCSL) was named Best Medium Delegation during the fall session Wednesday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 21, in Columbia, South Carolina. Grant Bagwell, a resident of Monroe, was a member of the BJU delegation. Preparation...
MONROE, GA
13WMAZ

Live Map Results | Georgia governor's race

MACON, Ga. — The race for Georgia governor is one of the many key races in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Incumbent Brian Kemp is facing a familiar challenger in Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel. Kemp and Abrams faced of in 2018 in a competitive battle with Kemp winning by a little more than 54,000 votes.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Breakdown of Midterm elections in South Carolina

Republican Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith are entering the final stretch of a bruising and closer than expected campaign, and taking different approaches in the closing weeks. According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTV

McMaster reelected as S.C. governor and other top S.C. election results

NCDOT is saying that the noise ordinance does not apply. The crash happened between Brantley Road and Lane Street on Tuesday evening. The rally and march by JCSU students were to get rid of the notion that your vote doesn't matter. Man charged with sexual assault in court. Updated: 17...
foxwilmington.com

McMaster re-elected as governor of South Carolina, unofficial results show

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Henry McMaster will keep his title as governor of South Carolina, according to unofficial results. Both NBC and Associate Press projected that McMaster defeated his Democratic challenger, Joe Cunningham. During the campaign, McMaster reminded South Carolinians that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he fought to keep...
COLUMBIA, SC

