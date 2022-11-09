ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sunak’s judgment questioned as Williamson quits over bullying claims

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37FCg0_0j3frBV900

Rishi Sunak faces questions about his judgment as Sir Gavin Williamson quit the Cabinet after just a fortnight in office.

The Prime Minister will appear in the Commons to face MPs following the loss of his ally, who stood down after accepting that allegations about his conduct had become “a distraction”.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Sunak could face pressure to explain why he gave Sir Gavin – who had already been sacked by Theresa May and Boris Johnson – a senior ministerial role despite being aware that he faced an investigation in relation to his behaviour.

Mr Sunak has also faced questions over reappointing Suella Braverman as Home Secretary after she was sacked for breaking ministerial rules by sending a draft official statement to an ally from her personal email.

Labour failed in a Commons bid on Tuesday to release confidential documents showing what the Prime Minister knew about Ms Braverman’s conduct before he reappointed her to the role.

Sir Gavin’s decision to quit as minister without portfolio on Tuesday night followed allegations he sent expletive-laden messages to former chief whip Wendy Morton complaining about being refused an invitation to the Queen’s funeral.

He was also the subject of claims he bullied a former official at the Ministry of Defence and engaged in “unethical and immoral” behaviour while he was chief whip.

Sir Gavin said the allegations against him were “becoming a distraction for the good work this Government is doing for the British people” and was stepping back to “clear my name”.

Sir Gavin quit following a meeting with the Prime Minister on Tuesday evening.

In his response, Mr Sunak said he was accepting the resignation “with great sadness” and told Sir Gavin “I would like to thank you for your personal support and loyalty.”

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner suggested Sir Gavin should quit as an MP if he is found to have bullied colleagues or officials.

“There’s no place for bullies in Parliament,” she told BBC’s Newsnight.

She said Mr Sunak appointed Sir Gavin “with full knowledge of serious allegations about his conduct and repeatedly expressed confidence in him”.

“This is yet another example of Rishi Sunak’s poor judgment and weak leadership,” she added.

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “Rishi Sunak has serious questions to answer about why he appointed Gavin Williamson, then stood by him instead of sacking him.”

Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA union – which represents senior public servants, said there should be consequences for Sir Gavin if the investigations back up the claims against him.

He added: “Gavin Williamson’s resignation might take some of the political pressure off the Prime Minister, but it mustn’t be a get out of jail free card.

“The allegations against him must still be investigated, and if substantiated, there must be consequences for any future appointment.”

Pressure on Sir Gavin – and questions about Mr Sunak’s decision-making – began with the publication of messages he sent Ms Morton, and the revelation that the Prime Minister was informed of a complaint against him when he appointed his Cabinet.

As well as the internal Tory investigation, she is also understood to have referred the case to Parliament’s bullying process.

In a series of texts peppered with swear words, Sir Gavin accused Ms Morton of seeking to “punish” MPs out of favour with then-premier Liz Truss by excluding them from the Queen’s funeral, warning: “There is a price for everything.”

Another complaint to Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) has reportedly been made by a former senior official who worked with Sir Gavin when he was at the Ministry of Defence.

He is alleged to have told the official to “slit your throat” and on a separate occasion told them to “jump out of the window”, according to a Guardian report.

On Tuesday night, former deputy chief whip Anne Milton alleged Sir Gavin used intimidatory and threatening tactics while he was chief whip in 2016-17.

She accused him of seeking to use an MP’s financial situation as leverage against them and sending an expletive-laden email about a female civil servant.

Ms Milton described his behaviour as “unethical and immoral” and told Channel 4: “I think he feels that he’s Francis Urquhart from House Of Cards.”

Sir Gavin is a divisive figure at Westminster, where he is viewed with suspicion by many Tory MPs because of his reputation as an inveterate plotter.

He was sacked first by Mrs May as defence secretary in 2019 for leaking details of a National Security Council meeting, and then by Mr Johnson as education secretary over the Covid-19 A-levels debacle.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Meghan: I have ‘zero interest’ in reclaiming the ‘B-word’

The Duchess of Sussex has said she has “zero interest” in reclaiming the “B-word” as she avoided saying it out loud in full in a podcast devoted to exploring the term. Meghan, in her latest Archetypes episode called To ‘B’ or not to ‘B’?, discussed the origin of the word “bitch” and its “cousin ‘difficult'” and how the terms are often used to derogatively brand strong-minded women.
newschain

Downing Street calls latest Williamson allegations ‘serious’

Rishi Sunak still has confidence in under-fire minister Sir Gavin Williamson, even as Downing Street described as “serious” an allegation that he told a senior civil servant to “slit your throat”. The Prime Minister is under increasing pressure over his decision to bring his ally back...
The Independent

Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says

Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
The Independent

‘Utterly unacceptable’ if Gavin Williamson told aide to ‘slit your throat’, says Cabinet minister

Gavin Williamson’s behaviour was “utterly unacceptable” if allegations he told a Whitehall aide “slit your throat” and “jump out of the window” are true, a cabinet minister says.Mel Stride also suggested a parliamentary body will investigate the cabinet minister – who already faces a separate complaint of bullying a colleague – and refused to say he will survive in his job until Christmas.The work and pensions secretary said the inquiry had to be given time to do its work, but added of Sir Gavin: “I don’t think anyone is unsackable.”The “minister without portfolio” – No 10 has been unable...
The Independent

Boris Johnson expected to hand peerages to 4 Tory MPs in resignation list OLD

Boris Johnson is seeking to hand peerages to four Tory MPs in his resignation list, even as a cabinet minister admits the House of Lords is bloated and “undemocratic”.Alok Sharma, the outgoing Cop26 president, is among about 20 nominees, alongside the Scotland secretary Alister Jack and ex-ministers Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams, it is believed.The move will spark accusations that both Mr Sharma (who has a majority of little over 4,000 votes in Reading West) and Mr Jack (under 2,000 in Dumfries and Galloway) are fleeing likely general election defeat.Two very young Johnson aides, 30-year-old Ross Kempsell, and Charlotte...
The Guardian

White Labour MP hopeful said he had ‘worst tan possible for a black man’

A white council leader who once joked that he had “the worst tan possible for a black man” has been selected to stand as a Labour MP. Darren Rodwell, the leader of Barking and Dagenham London borough council, fought off selection competition from councillor Josie Channer, a black councillor who has previously run for selection near Bristol.
The Independent

Hot mic captures Labour’s Wes Streeting call Jeremy Corbyn ‘senile’ in Commons row

Wes Streeting called Jeremy Corbyn “senile” during a Commons row over Rishi Sunak’s continued attacks on the former Labour leader.The opposition frontbencher could be heard saying “he’s gone senile”, as Mr Corbyn tried to complain to speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle about being verbally attacked for the third week in a row.Mr Streeting has since apologised for the remark, saying it was made “in jest”, but he also accepted it was in “poor taste”.“I’ve dropped Jeremy a note directly to apologise for any offence caused,” he added. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Williamson comments ‘unacceptable’ if true, says minister - liveMacron says Europeans ‘the only ones paying’ - follow liveSunak considering raising state pensions and benefits with inflation
Daily Mail

Furious residents who live near migrant detention centre in Kent call for tougher action by authorities over claims asylum seekers 'are escaping on daily basis'

Furious residents who live near a migrant detention centre in Kent are calling for tougher action by authorities over claims that asylum seekers 'are escaping on a daily basis'. Some of the community living around Manston, a processing centre for migrants crossing the Channel, have reported seeing migrants wandering around...
The Independent

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting apologises after Corbyn ‘senile’ comment

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has apologised after he called former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn “senile”.The Labour frontbencher said he made the remarks “in jest” in Parliament as the Prime Minister gave a statement on the Cop27 climate summit.The comment came as Mr Corbyn tried to raise a point of order in the House of Common.In jest, but I accept in poor taste. I’ve dropped Jeremy a note directly to apologise for any offence caused.— Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) November 9, 2022He was mentioned by Rishi Sunak during Prime Minister’s questions as Mr Sunak hit back at Labour leader Sir...
The Independent

Matt Hancock’s constituents call for him to do ‘honourable thing and resign’

Matt Hancock should “do the honourable thing and resign”, councillors in his constituency say.The former health secretary has faced widespread condemnation for taking part in the reality TV show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Critics say he cannot be serving his constituents while he is more than 10,000 miles away in Australia.Councillors in the biggest town in his constituency held a show of hands and voted by a majority to tell him to stand down.And in a letter sent to his office, the 13-member Haverhill council asks Mr Hancock to “clear the pitch for someone who...
newschain

Sunak seeks to deepen ties with Ireland and devolved leaders at UK-Irish summit

Rishi Sunak has said he wants to deepen the UK-Irish “friendship” and urged “teamwork” with the leaders of the devolved nations at a British-Irish Council summit. He also said he was “confident” a negotiated solution could be found to the Northern Ireland Protocol issues and that he wanted a resolution to be found to allow the powersharing institutions at Stormont to be restored.
The Independent

Sunak ‘regrets’ Gavin Williamson’s appointment but denies knowledge of conduct

Rishi Sunak insisted he was unaware of “any of the specific concerns” related to Sir Gavin Williamson’s tenure as defence secretary and chief whip after his resignation over bullying claims.The Prime Minister said on Wednesday he “obviously” regrets bringing his ally back into the Cabinet as he faces questions over his judgment and what he knew at the time of the appointment.Mr Sunak was aware of a complaint by former chief whip Wendy Morton but said he did not know about the “slit your throat” complaint by a civil servant while Sir Gavin led the Ministry of Defence or his...
newschain

Discovery of 2,000-year-old statues in Italy ‘will rewrite history’

The discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient thermal spring will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilisation to the Roman Empire, Italian experts have said. The find in the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena, Tuscany, is one of the most significant...
The Independent

Bizarre moment Rishi Sunak is reminded to stand up and respond in PMQs

Rishi Sunak appeared to be reminded by cabinet ministers sitting beside him at Prime Minister’s Questions to stand up to respond to Sir Keir Starmer.After the Labour leader pressed the prime minister on the appointment of Sir Gavin Williamson to a ministerial role despite him facing bullying allegations, ministers including Penny Mordaunt and Dominic Raab looked to Rishi Sunak to stand up and answer.Mr Sunak quickly looked in the direction of speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle before rising from his seat to the despatch box.Sign up for our newsletters.
BBC

Matt Hancock: A quick guide to the I'm A Celeb MP

Matt Hancock is headed for the Australian jungle to be a contestant on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! If you don't regularly follow politics, here's what you need to know about the former health secretary. His decision to enter the jungle has angered people. He has been...
Indy100

Gavin Williamson is no better than his own tarantula, says Tory minister

Gavin Williamson would likely feel right at home in the I’m a Celebrity jungle given that he’s basically a creepy-crawly himself, according to one fellow Tory minister.Whilst nothing to do with bushtucker trials, the former Education Secretary, is undergoing a trial of his own following allegations that he told a senior civil servant to “slit [their] throat” and “jump out of a window”.Sir Gavin, who was knighted earlier this year and now serves as Minister without Portfolio, is already under investigation for allegedly bullying former chief whip Wendy Morton, but now a Ministry of Defence (MoD) official has told The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy