Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfax Times
Democrats prevail in midterm election
The polls are closed and at the County Election Office canvassing is underway. Some mail-in ballots must still be counted and could arrive as late as Nov. 14 by noon, according to county officials. Although there were some hiccups around the state including issues with electronic poll books, Fairfax County...
bethesdamagazine.com
At least 1 key race still undecided and thousands of mail-in ballots need processing, officials say
With at least one key race hanging in the balance, the Montgomery County Board of Elections is still processing mail-in ballots, three days after the close of polls. After Thursday’s canvass, around 57,000 ballots still needed to be processed, according to Montgomery County Board of Elections Secretary David Naimon.
Prince George’s County elected county council member shares vision for district
More than 90% of Prince George's County's voters in district 7 chose a new county council member on Tuesday. Krystal Oriadha has lived in the district for nearly a decade, and she plans to tackle safety, infrastructure, and unity with her new title.
WTOP
Lawsuit against Fairfax County Public Schools moves forward
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. In a minor setback for Fairfax County Public Schools, U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar filed a brief opposing the school system’s request for the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a discrimination lawsuit against the school division.
loudounnow.com
School Board Outlines Priorities to State Lawmakers
The county School Board on Thursday presented its legislative priorities to members of Loudoun’s General Assembly delegation their annual breakfast meeting. “These are important topics as you get down to Richmond to reflect back on the values provided by Loudoun County Public Schools. We wanted to make sure you knew where our emphasis was,” School Board Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles) said.
WUSA
1st woman elected to serve as mayor of Fairfax City
FAIRFAX, Va. — Civic engagement strategist Catherine Read declared victory Tuesday night, making her the first woman to be elected as the mayor of Fairfax. Read's win comes after a contentious battle with Fairfax Councilmember Sang Yi. "Representation matters. People want to see their government reflect their community," said...
sungazette.news
Analysis: Did neighborhoods just deliver Arlington Democrats a warning?
Incumbent Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti’s healthy re-election victory in the Nov. 8 general election did not come without some inherent warning signs for Democrats about one segment of the county population’s unhappiness with current governance. Whether the party heeds the potential canary in the coal...
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Katie Cristol says she will not seek reelection next year
Arlington County Board Chair Katie Cristol does not plan to run for reelection in 2023. Cristol confirmed her decision to ARLnow last night, after it was mentioned near the bottom of a Washington Post article about Tuesday’s election. She released the following statement about her decision. I plan to...
manassascitydemocrats.org
Seven of Our Nine Democratic Candidates Win Seats in the 2022 General Election!
Although two of our nine Democratic candidates were not elected this year, seven of our candidates were victorious in what had been predicted to be a difficult year, both nationally and locally, for the Democratic Party’s election prospects. Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton was elected to her third term in the...
ffxnow.com
Open houses in Fairfax County this weekend
Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Fairfax County this weekend:. Noteworthy: Screened porch and patio, dual staircases, attached garage. Open: Saturday, 2-4 p.m. (Steven Watson – KW Metro Center) 8636 Old Dominion Drive, McLean. 4 BR/6.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Private driveway,...
sungazette.news
Democrats aim to protect dropboxes, but may be playing defense
In its efforts to maintain all current 24-hour voting dropboxes sprinkled across the community, the Arlington County Democratic Committee may be going down, but it won’t be going down without a fight. Party leaders on Nov. 2 said that, once the Nov. 8 election was over, they planned a...
Arlington School Board considers approving teacher pandemic bonuses
ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington Public School teachers could receive a bonus as a result of a school board vote Thursday evening. If approved, the bonuses must be distributed on or before Dec. 1. The superintendent’s recommendation is that the bonuses would be issued as a separate check on Nov.18 and taxed at a flat amount for both federal and state taxes, as required by law.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Democrats Chair Resigns to Run for County Board
With the last ballots of the 2022 elections still coming in, the first formal announcement from a challenger in 2023 Board of Supervisors race has already been made. Loudoun County Democratic Committee Chair Lissa Savaglio announced Nov. 9 that she will step down from chairing the committee to run for the Board of Supervisors in the new Little River District in next year’s election. Her resignation takes effect Dec. 1.
Inside Nova
Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts
As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
gmufourthestate.com
425 STUDENTS VOTE AT MERTEN HALL ON ELECTION DAY
Mason voter turnout increased with access to same-day voter registration. On Nov. 8, a total of 425 students voted at Merten Hall during the midterm elections, in which U.S Representative Gerald Connolly of the Democratic Party was declared the winner for the 11th district of Virginia. According to Mason, George...
arlnow.com
What the election results mean for Missing Middle and minority politics in deep blue Arlington
(Updated at 4:10 p.m.) Arlington’s Missing Middle housing proposal has aroused plenty of passion, but the strong opposition (and support) only registered a blip in last night’s election results. Democrat incumbent Matt de Ferranti easily won his re-election bid for the Arlington County Board, with 61% of the...
Inside Nova
Connolly turns back Republican challenger to win eighth term in 11th District
Democrat Gerry Connolly was handily re-elected to an eighth term in Congress on Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Jim Myles in the 11th District. According to unofficial vote totals Wednesday afternoon, with all of the district's 180 precincts reporting, Connolly had 66.2% of the vote to 33.5% for Myles. The district...
WJLA
Democrat Spanberger winner of Virginia Congressional District 7; Vega concedes
PRINCE WILLIAM CO. (7News) — Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger is the winner in Virginia's 7th District over Republican challenger Yesli Vega. Vega conceded in a statement on Wednesday. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who committed their time, treasure, and prayers to our campaign," Vega...
loudounnow.com
Election 2022: Dems Hold Fast in Loudoun
Loudoun County voters on Tuesday night returned incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton for a third term in the House of Representatives, as Republicans sought to take control of the House in a midterm red wave. Republican-endorsed candidates picked up one seat in Loudoun, and as of Wednesday morning were leading in...
theriver953.com
Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia
Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
Comments / 0