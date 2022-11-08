ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Fairfax Times

Democrats prevail in midterm election

The polls are closed and at the County Election Office canvassing is underway. Some mail-in ballots must still be counted and could arrive as late as Nov. 14 by noon, according to county officials. Although there were some hiccups around the state including issues with electronic poll books, Fairfax County...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Lawsuit against Fairfax County Public Schools moves forward

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. In a minor setback for Fairfax County Public Schools, U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar filed a brief opposing the school system’s request for the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a discrimination lawsuit against the school division.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

School Board Outlines Priorities to State Lawmakers

The county School Board on Thursday presented its legislative priorities to members of Loudoun’s General Assembly delegation their annual breakfast meeting. “These are important topics as you get down to Richmond to reflect back on the values provided by Loudoun County Public Schools. We wanted to make sure you knew where our emphasis was,” School Board Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles) said.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WUSA

1st woman elected to serve as mayor of Fairfax City

FAIRFAX, Va. — Civic engagement strategist Catherine Read declared victory Tuesday night, making her the first woman to be elected as the mayor of Fairfax. Read's win comes after a contentious battle with Fairfax Councilmember Sang Yi. "Representation matters. People want to see their government reflect their community," said...
FAIRFAX, VA
manassascitydemocrats.org

Seven of Our Nine Democratic Candidates Win Seats in the 2022 General Election!

Although two of our nine Democratic candidates were not elected this year, seven of our candidates were victorious in what had been predicted to be a difficult year, both nationally and locally, for the Democratic Party’s election prospects. Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton was elected to her third term in the...
MANASSAS, VA
ffxnow.com

Open houses in Fairfax County this weekend

Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Fairfax County this weekend:. Noteworthy: Screened porch and patio, dual staircases, attached garage. Open: Saturday, 2-4 p.m. (Steven Watson – KW Metro Center) 8636 Old Dominion Drive, McLean. 4 BR/6.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Private driveway,...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Democrats aim to protect dropboxes, but may be playing defense

In its efforts to maintain all current 24-hour voting dropboxes sprinkled across the community, the Arlington County Democratic Committee may be going down, but it won’t be going down without a fight. Party leaders on Nov. 2 said that, once the Nov. 8 election was over, they planned a...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Arlington School Board considers approving teacher pandemic bonuses

ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington Public School teachers could receive a bonus as a result of a school board vote Thursday evening. If approved, the bonuses must be distributed on or before Dec. 1. The superintendent’s recommendation is that the bonuses would be issued as a separate check on Nov.18 and taxed at a flat amount for both federal and state taxes, as required by law.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Democrats Chair Resigns to Run for County Board

With the last ballots of the 2022 elections still coming in, the first formal announcement from a challenger in 2023 Board of Supervisors race has already been made. Loudoun County Democratic Committee Chair Lissa Savaglio announced Nov. 9 that she will step down from chairing the committee to run for the Board of Supervisors in the new Little River District in next year’s election. Her resignation takes effect Dec. 1.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts

As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
VIRGINIA STATE
gmufourthestate.com

425 STUDENTS VOTE AT MERTEN HALL ON ELECTION DAY

Mason voter turnout increased with access to same-day voter registration. On Nov. 8, a total of 425 students voted at Merten Hall during the midterm elections, in which U.S Representative Gerald Connolly of the Democratic Party was declared the winner for the 11th district of Virginia. According to Mason, George...
MASON, OH
loudounnow.com

Election 2022: Dems Hold Fast in Loudoun

Loudoun County voters on Tuesday night returned incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton for a third term in the House of Representatives, as Republicans sought to take control of the House in a midterm red wave. Republican-endorsed candidates picked up one seat in Loudoun, and as of Wednesday morning were leading in...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia

Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
WINCHESTER, VA

