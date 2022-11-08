ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pass Christian, MS

theadvocate.com

Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi

Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Doug Stewart

Bollinger to acquire VT Halter Marine

Bollinger Shipyards, Lockport, La., announced yesterday that it will acquire VT Halter Marine Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore (STEHMO). Bollinger is buying the assets from ST Engineering North America, a technology, defense, and engineering group.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Gulfport man arrested following Biloxi shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Joshua Thomas Haskin, 19, has been arrested following a shooting on Thursday afternoon in Biloxi. According to Capt. Thomas Goldsworthy, Biloxi PD responded to the 200 block of Magnolia Street for an alleged shooting at around 2:30 p.m. It was there that officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Medical marijuana dispensary faces roadblock from Gulfport City Council, says COO

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport’s City Council issued another roadblock for one new medical marijuana company, a roadblock the owner says is unnecessary. “Dispensaries report to the Department of Health. They participate in the prescription monetary program, and no one is allowed to make a transaction who hasn’t gotten a recommendation from their physician,” said Lauren Lee.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport man sentenced after robbing Dollar General; found by tracking device in bag of money

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to twenty years earlier this week after pleading guilty to the armed robbery of a Dollar General on Pass Road in 2020. District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced Thursday that 24-year-old Aundra Cain of Gulfport was sentenced to twenty years at the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Judge Bourgeois also ordered that Cain’s twenty year sentence run consecutive to a fifteen year sentence Cain was already serving.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

A renewed dining option opens in Wiggins: Serendipity

Gulfport Premium Outlets is celebrating the opening of a new factory store. From the Mississippi Development Authority to the Department of Marine Resources, Jamie Miller is a familiar face across the state. And now he's now heading up the Gulf Coast Business Council. Learn about home canning from Momma J's...
WIGGINS, MS
wxxv25.com

Biloxi man charged with statutory rape

A Biloxi man is charged with statutory rape of a child under 16. Biloxi Police said 19-year-old Tajsman Antjuan Lanier was charged with one count. He was taken to the Harrison County jail and is being held on a $100,000 bond. The arrest stemmed from an investigation prompted by a...
BILOXI, MS
WDSU

Bogalusa elects new mayor, Wendy Perette concedes

BOGALUSA, La. — The city of Bogalusa elected a new mayor Tuesday night. Mayor Wendy Perette conceded after coming third in the mayor's race. Tyrin Truong defeated Perette to win the mayor's race with 55 percent of the vote. Don't see results? Tap here. Perette issued the following statement...
BOGALUSA, LA
wxxv25.com

Bay St. Louis man charged with aggravated DUI in traffic fatality

A Bay St. Louis man is behind bars, charged with DUI causing death as a result of a Monday night crash. Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast said 46-year-old James Clyde Holmes Jr. was taken to Hancock County jail. In addition to the DUI causing death, Holmes also was charged with DUI first offense, driving with a suspended license and no proof of insurance. His bond was set at $25,500.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
wxxv25.com

Arrested for drug trafficking in Harrison County

A search warrant is executed and a man is now behind bars charged with drug trafficking. Brandon Vega was arrested by Harrison County deputies yesterday. He’s charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. His home was searched and...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Commit Earns Class 6A Mr. Football in Mississippi

Alabama commitment Brayson Hubbard was named Class 6A Mr. Football in the state of Mississippi for the second consecutive year on Thursday. The Ocean Springs quarterback committed to the Crimson Tide on June 26, securing another pick up for Alabama from the class of 2023. Hubbard received other offers from schools such as Mississippi State, Southern Miss, and Troy.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wxxv25.com

Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi

Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
PICAYUNE, MS

