WLOX
Pascagoula-Gautier School District considering new ‘flex schedule’ for 2023-24 school year
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula-Gautier School District is holding two parent-community stakeholder meetings to discuss a ‘flex school calendar,’ a tentative plan being researched and discussed for the PGSD in the 2023-24 school year. The plan would implement a nine-weeks-on, two-weeks-off schedule, similar to the Gulfport...
Mississippi Press
New RESTORE projects announced, including $5.5 million each for North Washington; Front Beach project
BILOXI, Mississippi -- Gov. Tate Reeves announced 15 new RESTORE Act projects, with more than half of the $49 million allocated going to projects in Jackson County, including improvements to the North Washington Avenue corridor and Ocean Springs Front Beach. Reeves made the announcement Thursday during the 7th annual Restoration...
theadvocate.com
Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi
Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
Bollinger to acquire VT Halter Marine
Bollinger Shipyards, Lockport, La., announced yesterday that it will acquire VT Halter Marine Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore (STEHMO). Bollinger is buying the assets from ST Engineering North America, a technology, defense, and engineering group.
WLOX
Gulfport man arrested following Biloxi shooting
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Joshua Thomas Haskin, 19, has been arrested following a shooting on Thursday afternoon in Biloxi. According to Capt. Thomas Goldsworthy, Biloxi PD responded to the 200 block of Magnolia Street for an alleged shooting at around 2:30 p.m. It was there that officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
WLOX
Medical marijuana dispensary faces roadblock from Gulfport City Council, says COO
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport’s City Council issued another roadblock for one new medical marijuana company, a roadblock the owner says is unnecessary. “Dispensaries report to the Department of Health. They participate in the prescription monetary program, and no one is allowed to make a transaction who hasn’t gotten a recommendation from their physician,” said Lauren Lee.
WLOX
Gulfport man sentenced after robbing Dollar General; found by tracking device in bag of money
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to twenty years earlier this week after pleading guilty to the armed robbery of a Dollar General on Pass Road in 2020. District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced Thursday that 24-year-old Aundra Cain of Gulfport was sentenced to twenty years at the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Judge Bourgeois also ordered that Cain’s twenty year sentence run consecutive to a fifteen year sentence Cain was already serving.
WLOX
A renewed dining option opens in Wiggins: Serendipity
Gulfport Premium Outlets is celebrating the opening of a new factory store. From the Mississippi Development Authority to the Department of Marine Resources, Jamie Miller is a familiar face across the state. And now he's now heading up the Gulf Coast Business Council. Learn about home canning from Momma J's...
Mississippi man dies after vehicle he was driving crashes into apartment complex and parked vehicles
A Mississippi man was found dead when the vehicle he was driving ran off the road and crashed into an apartment complex and two nearby parked vehicles. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash on U.S. 11 in Lamar County shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
wxxv25.com
Biloxi man charged with statutory rape
A Biloxi man is charged with statutory rape of a child under 16. Biloxi Police said 19-year-old Tajsman Antjuan Lanier was charged with one count. He was taken to the Harrison County jail and is being held on a $100,000 bond. The arrest stemmed from an investigation prompted by a...
Intense manhunt for suspect involved in fatal wreck ends in Mississippi casino parking lot
A week-long manhunt for a suspect believed to be involved in multiple burglaries and a fatal hit-and-run accident on the interstate in Alabama has ended in a casino parking lot in Biloxi. Officers with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have been searching for Wyatt Newburn, 26, who I accused of...
WDSU
Bogalusa elects new mayor, Wendy Perette concedes
BOGALUSA, La. — The city of Bogalusa elected a new mayor Tuesday night. Mayor Wendy Perette conceded after coming third in the mayor's race. Tyrin Truong defeated Perette to win the mayor's race with 55 percent of the vote. Don't see results? Tap here. Perette issued the following statement...
wxxv25.com
Bay St. Louis man charged with aggravated DUI in traffic fatality
A Bay St. Louis man is behind bars, charged with DUI causing death as a result of a Monday night crash. Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast said 46-year-old James Clyde Holmes Jr. was taken to Hancock County jail. In addition to the DUI causing death, Holmes also was charged with DUI first offense, driving with a suspended license and no proof of insurance. His bond was set at $25,500.
wxxv25.com
Arrested for drug trafficking in Harrison County
A search warrant is executed and a man is now behind bars charged with drug trafficking. Brandon Vega was arrested by Harrison County deputies yesterday. He’s charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. His home was searched and...
fox8live.com
Duplessis defeats Landry, Badon ousted by Glapion, and Bogalusa elects a 23-year-old mayor
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Royce Duplessis defeated Mandie Landry in a tight state senate race. Donna Glapion ousted incumbent Austin Badon in the fight for clerk of New Orleans’ 1st City Court. And Bogalusa elected a 23-year-old political newcomer as mayor as local election results continued to come in late Tuesday night (Nov. 8).
Alabama Commit Earns Class 6A Mr. Football in Mississippi
Alabama commitment Brayson Hubbard was named Class 6A Mr. Football in the state of Mississippi for the second consecutive year on Thursday. The Ocean Springs quarterback committed to the Crimson Tide on June 26, securing another pick up for Alabama from the class of 2023. Hubbard received other offers from schools such as Mississippi State, Southern Miss, and Troy.
wxxv25.com
Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi
Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
Grandstanding and finger-pointing are what former NOLA mayor sees in current city government
On Thursday’s edition of the Newell Normand Show, Newell welcomed the president of the National Urban League and former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial to discuss a myriad of issues affecting the nation, region and city.
NOLA.com
Where can you buy Hubig's pies in New Orleans? These stores are selling the famous hand pies.
Hubig's Pies are back in stores after a long 10 years. Here's where you can find them in the New Orleans metro area. Rouses stores got the pies first, starting with the Uptown location at 4500 Tchoupitoulas St. The pies will be going out Wednesday to other Rouses locations in...
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Chamblee murder suspect arrested while sleeping in car at Mississippi gas station
A man accused of shooting two people in Chamblee on Tuesday night was arrested in Mississippi.
