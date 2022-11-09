ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Fierce competition for control of Congress underway as polls begin to close in key eastern states, including Georgia

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fierce competition for control of Congress underway as polls begin to close in key eastern states, including Georgia.

Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
WSB Radio

Hot mic seems to catch Senate leader express concern over Georgia Senate race to President Biden

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A hot microphone caught U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer share his thoughts on the Georgia race with President Joe Biden on Thursday. In video of President Biden arriving in Syracuse, New York, which is Schumer’s home state, the senator can be heard updating the president on senatorial elections that are crucial for Democrats.
MSNBC

Early voting in Georgia breaks records amid competitive Senate race

A record number of early votes have been cast in Georgia as the state faces a tight race for one of their Senate seats between Republican Herschel Walker and incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. NBC's Sahil Kapur discusses how the race for the Senate seat could face a December runoff election.Nov. 5, 2022.
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results

ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Walker gains ground in Georgia Senate race

After two overtime U.S. Senate elections in 2020, the Peach State is poised for another nail-biter as Republican candidate Herschel Walker has closed the gap with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Georgia law stipulates a 50% requirement for victory, and with the closeness of the race, the battle may be headed for a runoff.
The Associated Press

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp defeats Stacey Abrams in rematch

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp claimed victory Tuesday after Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams conceded to the incumbent in a rematch of their 2018 race. “Well, it looks like the reports of my political death have been greatly exaggerated,” Kemp told supporters in a sometimes-defiant victory speech after two years of trouble had threatened to snuff out his reelection bid. Kemp argued in his victory speech that his campaign, which saw him use the power of his office to shower tax cuts and cash on voters while attacking Abrams for being insufficiently supportive of police, was a recipe for Republican success in Georgia. Democrats believed that an increasing share of nonwhite voters would put them on the path to victory in the state. “This election proves that when Republicans stay focused on real world solutions that put hard-working people first, we can win now, but also in the future, y’all.” Kemp said.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Kemp Will be Testifying Against Trump in the Georgia Election Probe.

Trump and Kemp(via ijr.com) Donald Trump and Brian Kemp are political foes, ever since Kemp refused to say that the Georgia 2020 election was stolen. Trump insisted the results should be thrown out. Trump was so adamant that he called Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, multiple times, finally getting through to him at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Trump called and attempted to push Raffensperger to intervene in the counting of Georgia’s presidential votes. “I have to find 12,000 votes,” Trump said in the recorded phone call. The full audio of that phone call can be found here on Fox News.
The Associated Press

US Sen. Duckworth defeats Chicago-area lawyer, wins 2nd term

CHICAGO (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth won reelection Tuesday in Illinois, defeating political newcomer and lawyer Kathy Salvi. Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran who lost both legs when her helicopter was shot down in 2004, has served in Congress for nearly a decade. Between 2013 and 2017, she represented Illinois’ 8th Congressional District, northwest of Chicago.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

US Rep. Angie Craig keeps seat in high-stakes Minnesota race

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig defeated Republican Tyler Kistner on Tuesday, winning a high-stakes rematch and frustrating the GOP’s best hope of flipping a Minnesota congressional seat with House control at stake. The race in the suburban and rural 2nd District stretching southward from Minneapolis and St. Paul was one of the most expensive in the country, with some $30 million in estimated outside spending. Meanwhile, Republican Brad Finstad defeated Democrat Jeff Ettinger in a rematch of the August race for a seat vacated when GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn died of cancer. Finstad is a former state representative from New Ulm who served as state director for USDA Rural Development during the Trump administration. Ettinger is a former Hormel Foods chief executive.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday as Democrats showed surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening news for Democrats, John Fetterman flipped a Republican-controlled Senate seat that is key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber. It was too early to call critical Senate seats in Wisconsin, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona that could determine the majority. In the House, meanwhile, Democrats kept seats in districts...
TheAtlantaVoice

2022 Elections: Senator Warnock and Herschel Walker are headed to a runoff

The ballroom emptied slowly and steadily. Some of the cameramen and television reporters left first. It was a quarter past midnight and the mood in the room, once super energetic and loud, was a bit less so. “I understand that at this late hour you may be a little tired,” Warnock said. “Whether it’s tonight, or tomorrow, or four weeks from now, we will hear from the good people of Georgia.”
CBS News

2022 Georgia governor's race: Brian Kemp projected winner over Stacey Abrams

CBS News projects Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wins his bid for a second term, fending off a challenge from Democrat Stacey Abrams in a rematch of their 2018 race. In the 2020 presidential election, Georgia flipped blue for the first time since 1992. Former President Donald Trump blamed Kemp for not doing enough to change the outcome of the election, and pledged "to be campaigning against your governor and your crazy secretary of state." Trump backed former Sen. David Perdue to take on Kemp, but Kemp, who was backed by former Vice President Mike Pence, comfortably survived the challenge in the May primary.
The Associated Press

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign. And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate. But some things were obvious. Republicans did not achieve the “wave” election that many had predicted. Democrats won major statewide races and flipped a Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Abortion remained an animating issue. Control of Congress was on a knife’s edge, dependent on the outcome of three Senate races and about a dozen in the House.
Washington Examiner

Trump is going to cost Republicans another Georgia Senate seat

It looks likely that Georgia’s Senate race between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will head into a December runoff. With 98% of the votes counted, neither candidate has managed to break the 50% needed in Georgia to win outright. A runoff is bad news for Walker, as...
WTGS

Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina

GEORGIA (WTGS) — Midterm election day is finally here for Georgia and South Carolina. Polls closed at 7 p.m. on Election Day. Any voter who is waiting in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. FOX28 has crews across the region to bring you the...
The Associated Press

Why AP called Alaska’s Senate race for Republicans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Exactly who’ll win Alaska’s U.S. Senate contest isn’t clear, but it will be a Republican. Donald Trump-backed Kelly Tshibaka and Republican incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski are in a tight race with neither on track to win more than 50% of the vote. And in Alaska, that means the race will proceed to ranked choice voting later this month.
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

De La Cruz wins US House seat; Cuellar, Gonzalez reelected

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Monica De La Cruz won a U.S. House seat in South Texas in another sign of the GOP’s widening reach with Hispanic voters. De La Cruz’s victory is a blow for Democrats in one of their most important strongholds in Texas. She ran as an unflinching conservative and supporter of abortion restrictions against Democrat Michelle Vallejo, who tried to animate liberal voters with promises to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The 15th Congressional District is one of two new House seats awarded to Texas last year after the release of new census figures. It stretches hundreds of miles from the border to San Antonio, covering a heavily Hispanic region where Republicans seldom bothered to even try competing until now.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

