Patty
2d ago
With how often these fires, accidents happen the emergency personnel must be exhausted.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Chaveirim Volunteers Jump Into Action Following Lakewood House Fire [PHOTOS]
Shortly before 7pm on Tuesday, a fire broke out in the laundry room of a home in Lakewood. The fire caused significant damage but was prevented from spreading to most of the house. Immediately after the fire, Chaveirim members went through the house and gathered all the clothing in the...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Surveillance Video Captures Accident Involving School Bus in Lakewood
The accident happened yesterday evening on Cedarbridge Avenue. Over a dozen children were onboard but were luckily not injured. (Video provided by PM Security)
thelakewoodscoop.com
Graffiti Vandal Caught on Video in Lakewood
A man was caught on video spraying graffiti in Lakewood early this morning. The incident occurred at the intersection of 7th Street and Monmouth Avenue. The person who witnessed the criminal activity videoed the incident and phoned police. The suspect fled the area on foot. Anyone with information is asked...
19-year-old was driving stolen car in police chase that left man dead, cops say
A 19-year-old was arrested after he crashed a stolen car during a police pursuit early Wednesday morning, resulting in the death of a man in one of the vehicles he struck on Route 9 in Old Bridge, authorities said. The car involved had been stolen out of New Brunswick on...
Serious Crash Closes Central Jersey Roadway
A serious crash closed a roadway in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. South Brunswick police said that Promenade Boulevard westbound was closed at Route 1 due to the crash. Police expected the area to be disrupted for the next...
Driver hurt when truck carrying plywood overturns on Route 1, hits 4 vehicles
A tractor-trailer driver was seriously hurt Wednesday when the truck he was driving overturned in Middlesex County, dumping plywood across the highway and smashing into four vehicles, police said. The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. as the driver swerved to avoid a car that had cut him off on...
At least 1 dead, multiple hurt after Old Bridge crash
OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- A deadly crash in New Jersey is now being investigated. It happened early Wednesday morning in Old Bridge along Route 9. CBS2's Kevin Rincon was there as three cars were towed away from the scene. It was at the intersection of Spring Valley Road and U.S. Route 9 that two cars collided. The impact of the crash makes it clear speed was certainly a factor.The attorney general's office says cops tried to pull over one of the cars involved in the crash after it came up in connection with an attempted car theft in Marlboro.The driver did not stop,...
1 killed, 3 injured in 2-car crash on Route 9 in New Jersey
Around 10 a.m., nearly eight hours after the crash, all southbound lanes were finally reopened.
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: Attorney General’s Office Investigating Vehicle Crash Resulting in the Death of a Vehicle Occupant in Old Bridge Following Pursuit by Police
The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a vehicle crash that occurred during a police pursuit. The crash occurred on November 9 after one Marlboro Police Officer attempted to stop the vehicle in connection with a criminal investigation of an attempted car theft from a residence that occurred in Marlboro, Monmouth County. The vehicle being pursued struck unrelated civilian vehicles, resulting in one occupant’s death and injury to three other vehicle occupants. The identities of the decedent and the other individuals are not being released at this time.
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEO – BEWARE: Lights and bar at train tracks in Lakewood malfunctioning
At the train tracks on County Line Road. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
Two dead in separate crashes involving deer in New Jersey
Police are urging drivers to be vigilant for deer on the roadways after two separate, fatal crashes in the state in just the last two days.
Must You Pay For Parking With A Handicapped Sticker In New Jersey?
Saturday morning, I woke to a bit of a shocker. At about 12:00 PM, I rolled myself out of bed to a knock at the door. It was my dad, SURPRISE!. We decided to hit up The Beachcomber since the weather was absolutely gorgeous this weekend. However, it was what he did while parking in Seaside that really caught my eye.
Jersey Shore Man Sentenced To Prison For $200K In Thefts From Ailing Victim: Prosecutor
A 56-year-old man from Lacey Township has been sentenced to five years in prison for stealing more than $200,000 from an ailing victim, authorities said. Ross Miserendino will be required to make restitution to the victim in the amount of $217,300, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. An...
N.J. contractor who took $65K from homeowner gets no jail time, prosecutor says
A former contractor who admitted stealing thousands of dollars from a client who had hired him to build a home in Ocean Township will not see the inside of a jail cell, authorities said. Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach was sentenced by a superior court judge to two years...
Beloved New Jersey breakfast and lunch restaurant is closing
Comfi Breakfast and Lunch in Old Bridge is closing after nine years, but don’t despair: they will move to their Belmar location once renovations at the building are completed. On their Facebook page, they said:. After many years of servicing Old Bridge and the surrounding areas, Comfi of Old...
So Disgusting, We Have To Do Better New Jersey
We Need To Do Better. It is horrible the amount of trash I see just driving to work from Bayville to Toms River. How is this even possible for trash to be everywhere? Why is there so much trash around the fence all the time? Are people littering? Do people actually throw trash out their windows? Come on, please tell me that's not true. But, why else would trash be everywhere? The town will come by and clean it up, but in a couple of weeks it will be filled with paper, bags, and cans, once again.
Former Kmart building to house indoor go-kart track in N.J.
An indoor go-kart track is set to open in a shuttered Kmart building in New Jersey. Monaco Indoor Karting is readying to open at 328 S. White Horse Pike in the Berlin Shopping Center of Berlin.
15 Powerball tickets worth $150K, $50K sold at these N.J. stores
We know by now that no one across the country won Saturday’s record $1.6568 billion Powerball jackpot and that a $1 million second-prize ticket was sold at an Edison convenience store. But 15 other lucky Powerball ticket holders in New Jersey also won a significant amount of money by...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch Shlita to Visit Lakewood
The Lakewood community, along the entire Olam Hatorahacross the United States, looks forward with anticipation to the upcoming visit of one of the venerated ziknei roshei hayeshiva, Hagaon Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch shlit”a. Once again, the Rosh Hayeshiva has taken on this arduous journey as part of his role...
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey
We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
