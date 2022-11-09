ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroeville, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania Karate Championships return to A-K Valley

Two years ago, the Pennsylvania Karate Championships were called off in the midst of the ongoing covid pandemic. It stopped the event’s annual gathering of the top martial artists from throughout the Alle-Kiski Valley as well as the Pittsburgh region, the state and the country. But the championships returned...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nextpittsburgh.com

Your move: Former Foxwood Swim Club awaits a buyer to take the plunge

Starting with its name, the former Foxwood Swim Club at 123 Bee Lane in Monroeville is a unique piece of property that offers a buyer several possibilities. Once the neighborhood pool for the Foxwood plan, an upscale development built in the 1970s and ’80s, the nearly 2 1/4-acre parcel has the remnants of summertime fun from days gone by: a Snack Shack with a weathered sign still intact, a fence that mostly encloses the lot, and a pool that could be refurbished with a little work, says Doug Brewster, the Coldwell Banker Real Estate agent marketing the property.
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Portion of Brookline Memorial Park may be converted into urban farm

An empty field in Brookline Memorial Park could be converted into an urban farm, which would produce food for city residents and local food banks. City Councilman Anthony Coghill said the site, located within the roughly 20-acre park in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood, was the last active farm in Pittsburgh. He’d like to see it become a vibrant farm once again.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Pitt unveils plans for $240M athletic center in Oakland

The University of Pittsburgh has approved plans for a $240 million athletic center called Victory Heights that will include a 3,000-seat arena, as well as space for training and sports performance and sports medicine facilities for many of Pitt’s student-athletes. Pitt’s Property and Facilities Committee OK’d the project Thursday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh clears homeless encampment along Allegheny River

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City workers on Thursday cleared out a homeless encampment along the Allegheny River.Making good on a promise, the workers cleaned up and cleared out the encampment on the 10th Street Bypass, which the city says was populated not so much by people experiencing homelessness but by a criminal element."We've identified the bad characters that were hanging out down there," Councilman Anthony Coghill said. "The drug dealers, firearms."On Thursday, the city took action. After posting orders to vacate, workers scraped up all of the tents, garbage and discarded clothing along the riverfront. Including an earlier sweep, workers say...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sweetwater Center for the Arts launches cooking classes

Sweetwater Center for the Arts is known for its hands-on learning with less traditional classes like metalsmithing and drawing and the human form, as well as trending favorites like ceramics and jewelry making. While the creative hub in Sewickley has housed a fully equipped kitchen, it had been used more...
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Bingos, craft shows, turkey dinner, more

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Veteran trio corrals talented young Mt. Pleasant team

With only two seniors in the starting 11, one might think Mt. Pleasant lacks veteran leadership. That this team is just a bunch of whiz kids running around aimlessly. But that could not be farther from the truth for the Vikings (20-2), who sit two wins away from a trip to the PIAA Class 2A girls soccer championship.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Oakmont shines with annual Fall Festival

Oakmont Borough celebrated the Halloween season with the annual Fall Festival that took place in the center of town. The most anticipated part was the Halloween parade, which kicked off the Oct. 29 festivities at 11 a.m. Led by the Riverview High School Marching Band, a group of costumed children and their parents lined up behind the Kwik-Fil on Washington Avenue and marched along Allegheny River Boulevard all the way to Pennsylvania Avenue, past numerous booths and vendors.
OAKMONT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon eager to get to work in WPIAL playoffs

It’s been two long weeks, but it’s been a time to get back to basics and time to heal up for the Belle Vernon football team. The top-seeded Leopards are ready to make their postseason debut tonight when they host No. 9 East Allegheny at a soggy “beach” at James Weir Stadium.
BELLE VERNON, PA
Tribune-Review

Greensburg merchants roll out deals, prizes for Ladies Night

Shopping deals, food trucks and prizes will be among the attractions for those who come to downtown Greensburg on Thursday for Ladies Night. Ten participating businesses will stay open late, until 9 p.m., for all to hunt for bargains and enjoy an evening out on the town. The annual event, organized by the Greensburg Business & Professional Association, “opens the opportunity for everyone to come together and get to know what Greensburg has to offer,” according to the nonprofit group.
GREENSBURG, PA

