PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pennsylvania Karate Championships return to A-K Valley
Two years ago, the Pennsylvania Karate Championships were called off in the midst of the ongoing covid pandemic. It stopped the event’s annual gathering of the top martial artists from throughout the Alle-Kiski Valley as well as the Pittsburgh region, the state and the country. But the championships returned...
Murrysville native looks to organize 100-mile endurance race in Westmoreland County
Physical endurance isn’t something new to Murrysville native Darren Miller. Shortly after his 30th birthday, Miller completed the Ocean’s Seven, a global open-water swimming challenge, including a 9-mile swim in 3 hours, 42 minutes across the Strait of Gibraltar between Spain and Morocco. But endurance swimming just happened...
nextpittsburgh.com
Your move: Former Foxwood Swim Club awaits a buyer to take the plunge
Starting with its name, the former Foxwood Swim Club at 123 Bee Lane in Monroeville is a unique piece of property that offers a buyer several possibilities. Once the neighborhood pool for the Foxwood plan, an upscale development built in the 1970s and ’80s, the nearly 2 1/4-acre parcel has the remnants of summertime fun from days gone by: a Snack Shack with a weathered sign still intact, a fence that mostly encloses the lot, and a pool that could be refurbished with a little work, says Doug Brewster, the Coldwell Banker Real Estate agent marketing the property.
Model train groups, vendors roll through Monroeville Convention Center for fall show
Greenberg’s Great Train & Toy Show rolled through the Monroeville earlier this month. It is one of the largest gatherings of model train enthusiasts and sets up shop three times a year at the municipality’s convention center at 209 Mall Blvd. About 6,000 people were estimated to have walked through the doors Nov. 5-6.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Portion of Brookline Memorial Park may be converted into urban farm
An empty field in Brookline Memorial Park could be converted into an urban farm, which would produce food for city residents and local food banks. City Councilman Anthony Coghill said the site, located within the roughly 20-acre park in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood, was the last active farm in Pittsburgh. He’d like to see it become a vibrant farm once again.
Pitt unveils plans for $240M athletic center in Oakland
The University of Pittsburgh has approved plans for a $240 million athletic center called Victory Heights that will include a 3,000-seat arena, as well as space for training and sports performance and sports medicine facilities for many of Pitt’s student-athletes. Pitt’s Property and Facilities Committee OK’d the project Thursday,...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
F.N.B.’s newest Pittsburgh branch will be in Bethel Park
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — F.N.B. is relocating its Library branch at 2550 Brownsville Road to a newly built facility at 2409 South Park Road, Bethel Park. The move will take place during the first half of 2023, Jennifer Reel, chief communications officer, confirmed on Tuesday. “We continually evaluate our...
Winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $353K sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket matched all five balls in Tuesday’s drawing, 4-5-22-30-37. It is worth approximately $353,140.50. The K & D at 105 Seminary Avenue in Oakdale will get a $500 bonus for...
Pittsburgh clears homeless encampment along Allegheny River
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City workers on Thursday cleared out a homeless encampment along the Allegheny River.Making good on a promise, the workers cleaned up and cleared out the encampment on the 10th Street Bypass, which the city says was populated not so much by people experiencing homelessness but by a criminal element."We've identified the bad characters that were hanging out down there," Councilman Anthony Coghill said. "The drug dealers, firearms."On Thursday, the city took action. After posting orders to vacate, workers scraped up all of the tents, garbage and discarded clothing along the riverfront. Including an earlier sweep, workers say...
Two prizes of $100k won in PA Lottery games locally
Someone in California may have won the over $2 billion Powerball jackpot earlier this week, but Wednesday’s drawing saw a player in Allegheny County do okay for themselves by winning $100,000.
Portion of Pittsburgh's Liberty Avenue to close for Veterans Day parade
A portion of Liberty Avenue will be closed Friday morning for Pittsburgh’s annual Veterans Day Parade, city officials said. Liberty Avenue will be closed between 10th and 26th streets starting at 9 a.m. The parade, which starts at 10 a.m., will march from 10th Street and Liberty Avenue to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg C.C. girls soccer gets rival Springdale at Norwin stadium, where Centurions are 9-0 since 2014
As if playing Springdale for a third time this season wasn’t enough to pique their interest, the site for Saturday’s PIAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal has Greensburg Central Catholic and coach Kara Batey beaming. The WPIAL section rivals will play at Norwin Knights Stadium in North Huntingdon.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sweetwater Center for the Arts launches cooking classes
Sweetwater Center for the Arts is known for its hands-on learning with less traditional classes like metalsmithing and drawing and the human form, as well as trending favorites like ceramics and jewelry making. While the creative hub in Sewickley has housed a fully equipped kitchen, it had been used more...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Bingos, craft shows, turkey dinner, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Veteran trio corrals talented young Mt. Pleasant team
With only two seniors in the starting 11, one might think Mt. Pleasant lacks veteran leadership. That this team is just a bunch of whiz kids running around aimlessly. But that could not be farther from the truth for the Vikings (20-2), who sit two wins away from a trip to the PIAA Class 2A girls soccer championship.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Oakmont shines with annual Fall Festival
Oakmont Borough celebrated the Halloween season with the annual Fall Festival that took place in the center of town. The most anticipated part was the Halloween parade, which kicked off the Oct. 29 festivities at 11 a.m. Led by the Riverview High School Marching Band, a group of costumed children and their parents lined up behind the Kwik-Fil on Washington Avenue and marched along Allegheny River Boulevard all the way to Pennsylvania Avenue, past numerous booths and vendors.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon eager to get to work in WPIAL playoffs
It’s been two long weeks, but it’s been a time to get back to basics and time to heal up for the Belle Vernon football team. The top-seeded Leopards are ready to make their postseason debut tonight when they host No. 9 East Allegheny at a soggy “beach” at James Weir Stadium.
Greensburg merchants roll out deals, prizes for Ladies Night
Shopping deals, food trucks and prizes will be among the attractions for those who come to downtown Greensburg on Thursday for Ladies Night. Ten participating businesses will stay open late, until 9 p.m., for all to hunt for bargains and enjoy an evening out on the town. The annual event, organized by the Greensburg Business & Professional Association, “opens the opportunity for everyone to come together and get to know what Greensburg has to offer,” according to the nonprofit group.
Giant Eagle looking to build new Market District in Shady Side
According to the Post-Gazette, the Market District supermarket would anchor a massive redevelopment featuring 231 apartments and a parking garage at the site of the former Shady Hill Center shopping center.
