Kendra Whitlock Ingram will lead the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust starting Feb. 1. The Duquesne University graduate and current president and CEO of the Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee will be replacing retiring president and CEO Kevin McMahon. Ingram will be the second female president and CEO and first person of color to be at the Cultural Trust’s helm in its 38-year history.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO