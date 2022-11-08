Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Almanac
Scott Township Taco Bell manager charged in fatal shooting of employee
A work-related argument turned deadly when the manager of a Scott Township fast-food restaurant shot and killed an employee Wednesday, according to Allegheny County police. Zairyre Simmons, 23, faces a homicide charge and additional felonies of receiving stolen property and carrying a firearm without a license. According to the criminal...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Local Episcopal churches help eliminate $1.68 million in medical debt
Two episcopal parishes in Washington County teamed up to help eliminate $1.68 million in medical debt in western Pennsylvania and beyond. Both St. David’s Episcopal Church in Peters Township and St. Thomas in Canonsburg worked through the nonprofit RIP Medical Debt. The organization’s website allows for groups to set up a GoFundMe-style campaign for their region.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Upper St. Clair turns table on Bethel Park
Adopting a different approach, Upper St. Clair reversed the result of a 27-14 loss to rival Bethel Park earlier this football season. The Panthers turned in a 17-7 triumph against the Black Hawks on Nov. 11 in a semifinal game played at Canonsburg Memorial Stadium. “We talked about flipping the...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Wetlands Habitat at National Aviary reopens with new bird species, bird-friendly glass
The National Aviary in Pittsburgh has reopened its newly renovated Wetlands Habitat. The expansive, coastal-inspired habitat features 20,000 square feet of bird-friendly glass by Vitro Architectural Glass; a 20-foot custom sculptural tree with immersive elements for guests and birds alike; new plant and bird species viewable from a resurfaced walkway; and energy efficient enhancements including new mechanical systems and fans.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Phipps winter flower show set to begin on Nov. 18
The Holiday Magic Winter Flower Show and Light Garden will return to Phipps Conservatory in Pittsburgh on Friday, Nov. 18. With a fun-filled theme of arctic adventure, this year’s show will captivate guests with a variety of topiary creatures and amazing features. This year’s show includes new displays of holiday trees, detailed props, and Phipps’ signature floral delights, including amaryllis, orchids and more than 1,600 poinsettias.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Area singers invited to compete in Williams Sing-Off Competition
Singers in grades 6 through 12 are invited to enter video submissions for a chance to perform during Highmark First Night in Pittsburgh on Dec. 31. The winner of Williams Sing-Off Competition will sing live in the Cultural District during the event, and earn a $500 cash prize, and a $1,000 donation for their school’s music department.
Pennsylvania Almanac
McMurray Lions Club selling Koeze products
The McMurray Lions Club is selling Koeze products, including nuts, chocolates and caramel corn. For a complete listing of products, pricing, and questions, visit the club’s website at www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/mcmurray/. Deadline for orders is Dec. 1. Proceeds go directly to help local Lions charities.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust names new president, CEO
Kendra Whitlock Ingram will lead the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust starting Feb. 1. The Duquesne University graduate and current president and CEO of the Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee will be replacing retiring president and CEO Kevin McMahon. Ingram will be the second female president and CEO and first person of color to be at the Cultural Trust’s helm in its 38-year history.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Conservatory of Performing Arts alumni return to Pittsburgh Playhouse
Dallas Black Dance Theatre will perform at the Pittsburgh Playhouse this weekend for two performances. The contemporary modern dance company, home to Point Park University alumni Bianca Melidor and Terrell Rogers Jr., will present public performances of five of their original repertoire pieces on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The company will also lead guest artist classes for Point Park students and local community members.
