Midterm elections – live: Democrats’ Senate hopes build via Arizona and Nevada as GOP turns on Trump
Control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada, after the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia headed for a runoff. Both Republicans and Democrats need to pick up two of these three remaining Senate seats to take control of the upper chamber, after Democrats flipped a red seat blue in Pennsylvania where John Fetterman sailed to victory over TV doctor Mehmet Oz.Both Arizona and Nevada are still too close to call. In Arizona, incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is currently leading Republican Blake Masters with more than 20 per...
Filipino troops, rebels forge truce after fighting kills 10
Philippine troops have forged a ceasefire with Muslim guerrillas after 10 combatants were killed in clashes in a southern village and frantic efforts were made to prevent an escalation that could threaten a major peace accord
Seoul court approves extradition of New Zealand suspect
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean court has approved the extradition of a 42-year-old woman facing murder charges in New Zealand over her possible connection to the bodies of two long-dead children found abandoned in suitcases in August. The Seoul High Court said Friday its decision came after the unidentified woman agreed in writing to be sent back to New Zealand. The court had previously planned to review her case on Monday to determine whether she should be extradited and now says that session is no longer necessary. With the court approving her extradition, it’s now up to South Korean Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon to make the final call on whether she’s sent to New Zealand. It wasn’t immediately clear how soon that decision will be made. Lee Ji-hyeong, an official from the Justice Ministry’s international crimes division, said the ministry will look into various details, including whether the woman’s consent was properly obtained, before Han decides whether to extradite her.
Banks are leaving the Caribbean. It’s unfair and will backfire on the west | Kenneth Mohammed
Financial ‘de-risking’ is making life difficult in vulnerable regions and will lead to more corruption and tax evasion, says Caribbean analyst Kenneth Mohammed
Friday briefing: Russia’s retreat from Kherson may prove a pivotal win for Ukraine
In today’s newsletter: The decision to pull troops from the regional capital is a tactical and moral win for Ukraine – what now?
Yellen visits India to shore up US-Indo-Pacific partnerships
NEW DELHI (AP) — Supply chains, Russia’s war in Ukraine and the impact of COVID-19 were top of mind for U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as she prepared to meet with Indian leaders Friday in New Delhi. For too long, countries around the world have been overly dependent...
In Egypt, host of COP27, a small step toward green energy
BENBAN, Egypt — (AP) — From a distance, the endless landscape of solar panels stretching toward the horizon can easily be mistaken for crops nearing harvest. But here in the desert in southern Egypt, workers have been cultivating another precious commodity: electricity. After the sun strikes the photovoltaic...
US to buy South Korean howitzer rounds to send to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will buy 100,000 rounds of howitzer artillery from South Korean manufacturers to provide to Ukraine, a U.S. official said Thursday, in a deal the two governments have been working on for some time. The agreement comes as Ukrainian leaders press for more weapons and aid to take advantage of a counteroffensive that is pushing Russian forces out of some areas they had taken over earlier in the war. And it relieves concerns within the U.S. military — particularly the Army and the Marine Corps — who are worried that persistent transfers of the Pentagon’s howitzer ammunition to Ukraine are eating into their stockpiles. Other defense officials confirmed the broad outlines of the contract and said it would help with stockpile pressures, specifically involving the howitzer ammunition, which Ukrainian forces have been using at a high rate. Last week a defense official briefing reporters said Ukraine was burning through as many as 7,000 rounds of ammunition a day, while Russia was firing as much as 20,000 rounds daily. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the deal had not been made public.
