New Jersey State

New Jersey 101.5

No Red Wave in New Jersey on Election Night

Despite decades high inflation and a largely unpopular Democratic president there was no red wave that washed over New Jersey. The picture may be a bit different once all the local races are settled. In addition to congress, voters in many towns were choosing mayors, council members and voting for their board of education. These races are important, because they form the building blocks of grass roots political efforts in local communities.
NEW JERSEY STATE
fox5ny.com

Live New Jersey 2022 Election Results

NEW JERSEY - Election day has passed in New Jersey. While there were no statewide offices up for a vote there were still a lot of interesting races. All 12 Congressional Districts were up for election in New Jersey. Those races could have implications about which party controls Congress for...
NEW JERSEY STATE
cnycentral.com

Key House races remain undecided in New York

ALBANY, NY (AP) — Five U.S. House races in New York remain undecided, but Republicans are threatening to pick off more seats from Democrats and potentially grab their largest share of the state's congressional delegation in two decades. The closely contested battles include a fight in the Hudson Valley...
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

In a heated season, mixed results in N.J. school board elections

While pundits weren’t laying odds on the outcomes of New Jersey’s unusually polarized local Board of Education elections, they have drawn attention. And much like in the national elections, the results were mixed. Josh Aikens, chairman of Arise NJ, a conservative-leaning non-profit that provides information to people considering...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Testa blames Phil Murphy, Democrats’ soft-on-crime policy for rising New Jersey crime wave

TRENTON – New Jersey State Senator Michael Testa has had enough of out-of-control crime in the Garden State, where criminals are being coddled by Governor Phil Murphy and Democrat lawmakers. New Jersey has long been considered one of the safest states in America as a whole. Now, that could change as Democrats and Murphy continue to roll out soft-on-crime policies statewide. Those policies embolden and empower criminals and criminal enterprises who seek to exploit the criminal justice reform measures enacted by the governor and the Democrat state legislators. A rising rate of car thefts, carjacking and crime is taking over The post Testa blames Phil Murphy, Democrats’ soft-on-crime policy for rising New Jersey crime wave appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Where each competitive N.J. congressional race stands, by the numbers

There’s a lot of punditry that can go into analyzing elections. Who’s the stronger candidate? Whose message will resonate more with their district? How are voters feeling about their lives and their elected officials?. But with Election Day arriving tomorrow, it’s also worth looking at hard numbers to...
cnycentral.com

NYS doesn't see predicted red wave, expert says Republicans may gain control of House

Election results continue to come in regionally and nationwide, however many races are still undecided. Vanessa Rizzitano spoke with a local political science professor about what many are calling a "red wave" in New York. Despite many US house races in upstate New York going Republican, Professor Grant Reeher with...
NJ Spotlight

NJ election results: Key congressional races

The outcome in these four NJ districts will help determine the balance of power in the House. Polls closed at 8 p.m., Nov. 8. Here are up-to-the-minute results for the most hotly contested congressional midterm races in New Jersey, provided by The Associated Press. Results for all 12 New Jersey...
NEW JERSEY STATE
insidernj.com

Sherrill Gives Victory Speech

Mikie Sherrill just addressed supporters in Montclair, echoing comments she made at a rally on Sunday. “We’re leading the fight to protect our democratic rights,” she said. “We will always do that in New Jersey.”. Sherrill made no mention of Republican opponent Paul DeGroot, who on Monday filed...
MONTCLAIR, NJ

