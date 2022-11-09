Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
New Jersey’s Republican wave didn’t arrive. Why did we think it would?
Was the 2022 election a Republican wave in New Jersey? Nope. Did Republicans get anywhere near the dominant result they wanted? Not looking like it. Was the 3rd congressional district really a toss-up? Well, anyone who thought so looks pretty foolish now. After a campaign cycle in which it seemed...
After a traumatic 2021, New Jersey Democrats breathing easier after Tuesday's results
Democrats held onto nine of the 10 U.S. House seats they control.
No Red Wave in New Jersey on Election Night
Despite decades high inflation and a largely unpopular Democratic president there was no red wave that washed over New Jersey. The picture may be a bit different once all the local races are settled. In addition to congress, voters in many towns were choosing mayors, council members and voting for their board of education. These races are important, because they form the building blocks of grass roots political efforts in local communities.
Murphy’s take on election: Democratic message got through in the end
In a one-on-one interview, Gov. Phil Murphy lamented losing fellow Democrat Tom Malinowski as a New Jersey representative in Washington D.C., but he stopped short of agreeing that the congressman was hung out to dry by the Democratic Party. “He’s been a great congressman,” Murphy said of Malinowski. “This is...
Midterm Results NJ: Andy Kim defeats GOP challenger Bob Healey, wins 3rd term in House
Kim won in the newly drawn 3rd District in southern and central New Jersey, which includes more Democratic voters than the previous district's boundaries.
Republican and Democrat Team-Up & Won In Hamilton Township, NJ
Carl Pitale and Thelma Witherspoon have won the two open Hamilton Township Committee seats on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. What many didn’t know … Pitale, a Republican, formed an election alliance with Witherspoon, a Democrat, in a coordinated scheme to try and oust incumbent Mayor Charles Cain, who was also on the ballot.
fox5ny.com
Live New Jersey 2022 Election Results
NEW JERSEY - Election day has passed in New Jersey. While there were no statewide offices up for a vote there were still a lot of interesting races. All 12 Congressional Districts were up for election in New Jersey. Those races could have implications about which party controls Congress for...
Chris Christie or Phil Murphy for president? N.J. ain’t feeling it, poll shows
No. We’re good, you don’t have to do that. That’s what most New Jerseyans about Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican former Gov. Chris Christie running for president in 2024, according to a poll released Wednesday as the dust settled on Tuesday’s election.
cnycentral.com
Key House races remain undecided in New York
ALBANY, NY (AP) — Five U.S. House races in New York remain undecided, but Republicans are threatening to pick off more seats from Democrats and potentially grab their largest share of the state's congressional delegation in two decades. The closely contested battles include a fight in the Hudson Valley...
In a heated season, mixed results in N.J. school board elections
While pundits weren’t laying odds on the outcomes of New Jersey’s unusually polarized local Board of Education elections, they have drawn attention. And much like in the national elections, the results were mixed. Josh Aikens, chairman of Arise NJ, a conservative-leaning non-profit that provides information to people considering...
I will sue Murphy to stop looming bear hunt in N.J., former top Democrat says
Former state Sen. Raymond Lesniak said Thursday he will take Gov. Phil Murphy to court over Murphy’s decision to reinstate a bear hunt in New Jersey. Lesniak, a fellow Democrat who served in the state Legislature for nearly four decades, called Murphy’s decision “arbitrary and unnecessary.”
Ballots go missing in New Jersey county after voting machines failure
Ballots were reported missing in one New Jersey county after they were shuttled between locations problems with several voting machines.
Testa blames Phil Murphy, Democrats’ soft-on-crime policy for rising New Jersey crime wave
TRENTON – New Jersey State Senator Michael Testa has had enough of out-of-control crime in the Garden State, where criminals are being coddled by Governor Phil Murphy and Democrat lawmakers. New Jersey has long been considered one of the safest states in America as a whole. Now, that could change as Democrats and Murphy continue to roll out soft-on-crime policies statewide. Those policies embolden and empower criminals and criminal enterprises who seek to exploit the criminal justice reform measures enacted by the governor and the Democrat state legislators. A rising rate of car thefts, carjacking and crime is taking over The post Testa blames Phil Murphy, Democrats’ soft-on-crime policy for rising New Jersey crime wave appeared first on Shore News Network.
Murphy changes his mind about NJ bear hunt after scary encounters and backlash
TRENTON – New Jersey plans to hold a bear hunt next month, as Gov. Phil Murphy reversed his long-standing opposition in the face of rising complaints about interactions between bears and people. Murphy opposed the bear hunt as a candidate and gradually restricted it as governor, first by banning...
Steady stream of voters in newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District Tuesday
If the first few hours of voting in today's midterm elections are any indicator, it's going to be a busy day at Garden State polling centers.
New Jersey Globe
Where each competitive N.J. congressional race stands, by the numbers
There’s a lot of punditry that can go into analyzing elections. Who’s the stronger candidate? Whose message will resonate more with their district? How are voters feeling about their lives and their elected officials?. But with Election Day arriving tomorrow, it’s also worth looking at hard numbers to...
cnycentral.com
NYS doesn't see predicted red wave, expert says Republicans may gain control of House
Election results continue to come in regionally and nationwide, however many races are still undecided. Vanessa Rizzitano spoke with a local political science professor about what many are calling a "red wave" in New York. Despite many US house races in upstate New York going Republican, Professor Grant Reeher with...
N.J. election results: Special elections for state Senate and Assembly seats
Here are the preliminary results of special elections held Tuesday, Nov. 8, for two seats in the New Jersey Legislature — one to replace a longtime state senator who retired and the other to fill a vacancy resulting from the death of a longtime assemblyman. Former state Sen. Ron...
NJ election results: Key congressional races
The outcome in these four NJ districts will help determine the balance of power in the House. Polls closed at 8 p.m., Nov. 8. Here are up-to-the-minute results for the most hotly contested congressional midterm races in New Jersey, provided by The Associated Press. Results for all 12 New Jersey...
insidernj.com
Sherrill Gives Victory Speech
Mikie Sherrill just addressed supporters in Montclair, echoing comments she made at a rally on Sunday. “We’re leading the fight to protect our democratic rights,” she said. “We will always do that in New Jersey.”. Sherrill made no mention of Republican opponent Paul DeGroot, who on Monday filed...
