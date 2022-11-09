Dallas Police are asking for the public's help in finding a critically missing woman last seen on Wednesday. Police said 88-year-old Minnie Hodge has been reported missing after being last seen at about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 in her 2017 Ford Escape, with Texas plate LDS 3678, along the 3000 block of Lawnview Avenue.

