Read full article on original website
Related
fox4news.com
Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office shooting victim identified
DALLAS - The people killed in a murder-suicide inside the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office have been identified. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said 51-year-old James Frost shot his wife, 46-year-old Beth Frost, Tuesday afternoon. He then shot and killed himself. County Commissioner John Wiley Price said Beth...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Searching for Critically Missing Woman, 88
Dallas Police are asking for the public's help in finding a critically missing woman last seen on Wednesday. Police said 88-year-old Minnie Hodge has been reported missing after being last seen at about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 in her 2017 Ford Escape, with Texas plate LDS 3678, along the 3000 block of Lawnview Avenue.
Former Arlington police chief sends well wishes to officer shot in training exercise, reflects on similar incident from 20 years ago
FORT WORTH, Texas — A North Texas police officer is out of the ICU and stable, after being shot during a police training exercise near a Fort Worth elementary school last weekend, officials say. On Saturday, Nov. 5, police said Sansom Park Police Officer Lina Mino, 29, was shot...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Elderly' Man Pushed Into Passing DART Bus During Fight With Four Juveniles: Police
An older man got pushed into a DART bus Thursday during a fight with four juveniles, Dallas Police say. According to police, officers were called to Forest Lane and Meadowknoll Drive at about 1:50 p.m. for a disturbance. Once there, officers learned four juvenile boys had been fighting an older man described as elderly.
fox4news.com
Bond set at $500K for suspect in wrong-way crash that killed Dallas officer
DALLAS - The woman accused of hitting and killing a Dallas police officer is now out of the hospital and in jail. Myra Rebollar is charged with intoxication manslaughter for the Oct. 11 crash that killed Officer Jacob Arellano. Police said Arellano was on his way to work when Rebollar...
Woman dead in hit-and-run accident, Dallas police look for suspect
Florence Kelly was crossing Royal at Rosser Road just after 11 Monday morning, when she was hit by a gray Toyota Avalon, speeding eastbound on Royal. The Avalon has a Texas license plate: PKH5392.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Second Dallas Homicide Investigation Renews Attention on Electronic Ankle Monitoring
There were few signs Monday of the violence Dallas Police investigators say Zeric Jackson left behind at a Northeast Dallas apartment early Thursday. Jackson, 36, is accused of killing a man inside a third-floor unit in the 10000 block of Audelia Road. An arrest affidavit obtained Monday reveals Jackson is...
fox4news.com
1 rushed to hospital in Fort Worth after shooting on I-30
FORT WORTH, Texas - An early morning shooting on I-30 in Fort Worth is causing serious delays for drivers. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The victim was apparently driving on I-30 near Cooks Lane, when they were shot. They were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital...
Cedar Hill Police Arrest Suspect In November 7 Shooting
Cedar Hill Police Department Press Release: On November 7, 2022 an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lorenz Nussbaum. Cedar Hill Detectives were contacted by the Dallas Police Department after they received a NIBIN hit from the ATF after a shell casing from Cedar Hill’s offense was submitted for processing.
texasmetronews.com
Fort Worth police officer fired after being arrested on aggravated assault charges
A Fort Worth police officer was fired Thursday after being arrested in Benbrook on aggravated assault charges in May, Fort Worth police announced. Police said Friday that Benjamin Johnson was fired after an “administrative investigation” into the incident in Benbrook, a town in southwest Tarrant County. Johnson was...
Top 10 most wanted woman in Collin County arrested, officials say
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A Texas woman who was on the Collin County Sheriff's Office "Top 10 Most Wanted" list has been arrested, officials said Tuesday. The Collin County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said Susan O'Connor was pulled over by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for speeding on Oct. 28.
dpdbeat.com
Man arrested, facing murder and aggravated robbery charges
On November 5, 2022, around 1:20 am, Dallas Police arrested Garrett Hamilton, 29, following a traffic stop where he was found driving a stolen vehicle. Further investigation by detectives determined Hamilton was responsible for multiple crimes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Hamilton is charged with Murder for the shooting death...
Jury awards Fort Worth woman the largest single discrimination judgment ever against FedEx
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth woman is using her win in a civil lawsuit with a historic judgment award to encourage others. Jennifer Harris used to work for one of the world's shipping giants until things went sour. She said she became the target of retaliation. "I...
Arlington officer on administrative leave for firing his pistol during a traffic stop
An Arlington police officer has been put on administrative leave while Sunday’s firearm discharge is under investigation. The officer fired his pistol during a traffic stop.
Police chasing truck near Dallas, TX
DALLAS, TX – A police pursuit is currently underway in Dallas County. Officers were originally following a maroon truck was seen driving the wrong way down a highway. Click here for the rest of the article.
fox4news.com
Methodist Hospital shooter walked into young mother’s room before deadly rampage
DALLAS - A young mother says the man charged with killing two hospital workers last month accidentally came into her hospital room right before the shooting. She says she and the father of her child hid in a bathroom after hearing shots. A Methodist police officer shot Nestor Hernandez in...
dallasexpress.com
Suspect Arrested in Road Rage Shooting
An arrest has been made following the road-rage killing of 21-year-old Aurimar Iturriago in the early morning hours of October 29. Shardrel Damon Webb, a 25-year-old Dallas man, is facing a murder charge after Carrollton police say he allegedly fatally shot Iturriago. Officers responded to 3535 County Square Drive shortly...
KXII.com
Teenager shot through window in Paris, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A 15-year-old boy was flown to a Dallas hospital after being shot through a window in Paris. The Paris Police said it happened in the 1400 block of Fitzhugh Ave. at 8:03 p.m. Sunday. Police said when they arrived to the area, they heard women screaming...
tcu360.com
TCU’s notorious car burglar arrested
TCU has experienced a rise in car burglaries this year as a result of one notorious burglar. From the beginning of August to November this year, there were 11 car burglaries on campus. Last year, there was only one during the same time period. “The burglaries did have a huge...
WFAA
Third Dallas murder involving suspect with ankle monitor recorded in less than two weeks, police say
Last week, Zeric Jackson was arrested for allegedly murdering a man at a Lake Highlands apartment. He was released from prison and given an ankle monitor in May.
Comments / 0