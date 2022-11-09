ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

People with Raynaud’s condition will suffer amid cost-of-living crisis – charity

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
People with a condition called Raynaud’s are suffering “painful attacks” due to the cost-of-living crisis, a charity has warned.

Scleroderma and Raynaud’s UK urged Government action as it said that many with the condition are forgoing heating their homes due to the rising energy costs.

The charity estimates that some 10 million people across the UK are affected by Raynaud’s – which is aggravated by the cold.

It said that even small drops in heat can trigger painful attacks where the blood temporarily stops flowing to the extremities.

Affordable heating is vital for people living with Raynaud’s.

This can affect people’s fine motor skills and make it impossible for them to carry out day-to-day tasks.

When the blood returns to the affected area it can cause pain – in some instances leading to patients needing hospital admission.

The charity said that people with the condition typically use more energy than others in order to stay warm and manage their condition.

A new poll of 1,600 people with the condition found:

– 76% have suffered a painful Raynaud’s attack because they have been too worried about their energy bills to turn their heating on.

– The number of people with Raynaud’s paying more than £700 per month for their energy has almost doubled in the last year.

– Some 77% have experienced more attacks recently due to stress caused by the cost-of-living crisis.

Scleroderma and Raynaud’s UK (SRUK) has published an open letter to the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, calling for him to to use his forthcoming fiscal statement to extend the energy price guarantee for vulnerable groups, including people with Raynaud’s, and to allow people with Raynaud’s to benefit from the warm homes discount.

Sue Farrington, chief executive of SRUK, said: “The ability to keep your home at a warm, consistent temperature is crucial for people living with Raynaud’s. Keeping your core warm is one of the best ways to manage the condition and prevent painful attacks.

“Unfortunately, energy prices are making this virtually impossible for many, despite the Government’s current package of support.

“We are consistently hearing from people how worried they are about turning on their heating and many are putting their health at risk by not doing so. The stress of the whole cost-of-living crisis is also making their condition worse.

“Affordable heating is vital for people living with Raynaud’s. As the Government develops its long-term tax and spending plans, we urge the Chancellor and Prime Minister not to forget about the often-ignored needs of people with Raynaud’s so that they do not continue to suffer in silence.”

