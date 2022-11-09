ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Yankees free agent Aaron Judge’s first day on market is rewarding

There were no new juicy Aaron Judge rumors Thursday, no word that the Yankees, San Francisco Giants or anyone else made a big offer on the day the free agent market opened. This eventual day for Judge was satisfying. For the third time, Judge is a Silver Slugger winner. Louisville...
FanSided

New York Yankees fans going to puke after Brian Cashman’s comments

The amount of New York Yankees fans that want to see Josh Donaldson back in pinstripes can likely be counted on one hand. General manager Brian Cashman does not care. Cashman defended the embattled third baseman, saying that Donaldson will be starting at the hot corner in 2023. He lauded Donaldson’s defense and said that he feels that there is a lot more left in the bat than he showed in 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement

The Houston Astros made a significant announcement regarding the future of manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday. The Astros confirmed that Baker has agreed to a contract extension with the team, ensuring he will return as manager for a fourth season in 2023. There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Astros targeting big upgrade at catcher?

The Houston Astros are not wasting a second after their World Series win. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the Astros are one of the teams who are most involved in courting Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Morosi also mentions the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers as being in the mix.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here

The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner

Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Dusty Baker reveals his plans for 2023 season

Dusty Baker is not under contract with the Houston Astros for the 2023 season, but the veteran manager says he is hopeful that will change in the near future. Baker told MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart on Tuesday that he and the Astros are working on a contract extension. The 73-year-old just became the oldest manager in history to win a World Series, but he said he already has his sights set on a second championship ring.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies

Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
Yardbarker

Signing This Former Yankees Pitcher Could Be Game Changer For Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox bullpen mightily struggled in 2022. Boston finished the 2022 season last in the American League East with an unimpressive 78-84 record and the squad's bullpen certainly was one of the many reasons why. The Red Sox had the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in all of baseball in...
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Yankees’ biggest offseason need might catch you by surprise

These are the times that try men’s souls - Thomas Paine in 1776. More than 200 years later, those words ring true for the New York Yankees, who face perhaps the most important offseason in the club’s history. The future of the franchise is at stake, with outfielder...
FanSided

Derek Jeter finally reveals the real reason behind No. 2 jersey number

A single-digit number seemed to predestine Derek Jeter for Yankees greatness, the real reason behind him getting that jersey number is shockingly ordinary. When Derek Jeter got No. 2 as his jersey number from the New York Yankees, it was one of the last single-digit numbers available. The rest of the single-digit numbers — save for 6 — had been worn by legends like Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and others, already retired by the organization.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

FanSided

