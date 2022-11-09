Read full article on original website
What if Aaron Judge leaves the Yankees? Here's what their next moves could be
Plunging into the free-agent pool, Aaron Judge’s actions will shape the course of the Yankees’ offseason and impact their future decision making.
Yankees free agent Aaron Judge’s first day on market is rewarding
There were no new juicy Aaron Judge rumors Thursday, no word that the Yankees, San Francisco Giants or anyone else made a big offer on the day the free agent market opened. This eventual day for Judge was satisfying. For the third time, Judge is a Silver Slugger winner. Louisville...
Yankees could sign familiar bullpen arm in free agency
The Yankees are losing a few bullpen pieces this off-season to free agency, notably Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro. With Scott Effross also expected to miss all of 2023, having undergone Tommy John surgery, the team may be looking for a piece to add this off-season. The Yankees...
How Much Older Is Justin Verlander Than His Wife Kate Upton?
Here are a few things you may not have known about MLB pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton including their age difference.
New York Yankees fans going to puke after Brian Cashman’s comments
The amount of New York Yankees fans that want to see Josh Donaldson back in pinstripes can likely be counted on one hand. General manager Brian Cashman does not care. Cashman defended the embattled third baseman, saying that Donaldson will be starting at the hot corner in 2023. He lauded Donaldson’s defense and said that he feels that there is a lot more left in the bat than he showed in 2022.
This former Chicago Cubs superstar opted out of his contract
There are a lot of former Chicago Cubs All-Stars playing across the league for other teams. Some of them are having major success and some of them probably miss the good old days. One of them, however, is opting out of the contract that he had with an elite team.
Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement
The Houston Astros made a significant announcement regarding the future of manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday. The Astros confirmed that Baker has agreed to a contract extension with the team, ensuring he will return as manager for a fourth season in 2023. There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s...
Astros targeting big upgrade at catcher?
The Houston Astros are not wasting a second after their World Series win. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the Astros are one of the teams who are most involved in courting Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Morosi also mentions the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers as being in the mix.
The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here
The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner
Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
Jim Crane Gives Update On Justin Verlander’s Possible Return To Houston
Jim Crane Gives Update On Justin Verlander’s Possible Return To Houston
Dusty Baker reveals his plans for 2023 season
Dusty Baker is not under contract with the Houston Astros for the 2023 season, but the veteran manager says he is hopeful that will change in the near future. Baker told MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart on Tuesday that he and the Astros are working on a contract extension. The 73-year-old just became the oldest manager in history to win a World Series, but he said he already has his sights set on a second championship ring.
MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies
Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
'I meant what I said': Dusty Baker signs 1-year contract with Astros to win 2nd World Series
Coming off a World Series win, manager Dusty Baker said he signed a one-year deal with the club to keep his word about winning a second World Series.
What would a dream Red Sox starting lineup look like next season?
A look at what a dream Boston Red Sox starting lineup would look like for the 2023 season. The Boston Red Sox could look a lot different in 2023 than they did in 2022. They’re losing a lot of free agents, but that doesn’t mean they can’t invite some of the most important ones back.
Signing This Former Yankees Pitcher Could Be Game Changer For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox bullpen mightily struggled in 2022. Boston finished the 2022 season last in the American League East with an unimpressive 78-84 record and the squad's bullpen certainly was one of the many reasons why. The Red Sox had the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in all of baseball in...
Yankees’ biggest offseason need might catch you by surprise
These are the times that try men’s souls - Thomas Paine in 1776. More than 200 years later, those words ring true for the New York Yankees, who face perhaps the most important offseason in the club’s history. The future of the franchise is at stake, with outfielder...
Derek Jeter finally reveals the real reason behind No. 2 jersey number
A single-digit number seemed to predestine Derek Jeter for Yankees greatness, the real reason behind him getting that jersey number is shockingly ordinary. When Derek Jeter got No. 2 as his jersey number from the New York Yankees, it was one of the last single-digit numbers available. The rest of the single-digit numbers — save for 6 — had been worn by legends like Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and others, already retired by the organization.
Phillies claim 2 pitchers via waivers, remove 5 players from 40-man roster
The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason via waivers from the San Francisco Giants, claiming left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and right-hander Luis Ortiz. Vasquez is a 29-year-old reliever who has appeared in parts of four big-league seasons with the Twins, Dodgers, Blue Jays and Giants. He...
Cubs Pitcher Declines Mutual Option, Becomes Free Agent
The Chicago Cubs have another free agent as starting pitcher Drew Smyly has declined his mutual option.
