Dusty Baker is not under contract with the Houston Astros for the 2023 season, but the veteran manager says he is hopeful that will change in the near future. Baker told MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart on Tuesday that he and the Astros are working on a contract extension. The 73-year-old just became the oldest manager in history to win a World Series, but he said he already has his sights set on a second championship ring.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO