ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Democrat Peter Welch wins election to U.S. Senate from Vermont

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Democrat Peter Welch wins election to U.S. Senate from Vermont.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Democrat Schatz re-elected to US Senate from Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Incumbent U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, a Democrat, on Tuesday was re-elected to another six-year term, defeating Republican state Rep. Bob McDermott. “We’ve got a tremendous amount of challenges across the state of Hawaii. Huge challenges, but also huge opportunities,” Schatz said at an election party held by the Democratic Party of Hawaii. “And we’re going to work together and we’re going to work for all the Democrats and all the independents and even the Republicans that didn’t vote for us.” Schatz was heavily favored to win the race in Democratic Party-dominated Hawaii. The candidates did not debate, and Schatz didn’t do much visible campaigning. Last month, Schatz traveled to Arizona to campaign on behalf of his Senate colleague Mark Kelly, a Democrat who is battling a close race for re-election against Republican Blake Masters. Schatz first joined in the Senate in 2012, when then-Gov. Neil Abercrombie appointed him to replace U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye, who died while in office. He later won election.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

Republican Ted Budd wins North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democrats campaigned for history while Republicans sought to extend a winning streak for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, as Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd competed to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr. Beasley, a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, would be North Carolina’s first Black senator if elected. Budd, a three-term congressman, has sought to capitalize on Donald Trump’s endorsement, soaring inflation and tens of millions of dollars spent by super PACs attacking Beasley’s judicial record on crime and her support for President Joe Biden’s policies. The race was one of several nationwide expected to determine which party would control what is now a 50-50 Senate. While statewide elections in North Carolina are usually closely divided, Democrats have had a poor run for the Senate in the 21st century. Republicans have won seven of the eight Senate elections, with only Democrat Kay Hagan coming out on top in 2008.
TENNESSEE STATE
TheDailyBeast

New Hampshire Democrat Fends Off MAGA Challenger in Senate Race

Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire secured re-election on Tuesday, narrowly defeating Republican challenger and on-again-off-again election denier Don Bolduc. Despite Hassan’s seat initially appearing to be one of the most vulnerable for Senate Democrats, Bolduc’s victory in the Republican primary changed the dynamic of the race and eventually his poor performance in polling led to GOP ad buys being pulled.
KENTUCKY STATE
Washington Examiner

Chris Sununu wins fourth term as governor of New Hampshire

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu won his fourth consecutive term as governor of New Hampshire on Tuesday, defeating Democratic challenger Tom Sherman. Sununu is the second New Hampshire governor in recent history to win four consecutive two-year terms, after Democrat John Lynch won his fourth term in 2010. The state has no term limits, but elections are held every two years on the even-numbered years, instead of every four like most governorships. Sununu disappointed Republicans earlier this year by announcing a fourth bid for governor instead of running to represent the state in the Senate.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
69K+
Followers
106K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy