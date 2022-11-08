Democrat Peter Welch wins election to U.S. Senate from Vermont.

HONOLULU (AP) — Incumbent U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, a Democrat, on Tuesday was re-elected to another six-year term, defeating Republican state Rep. Bob McDermott. “We’ve got a tremendous amount of challenges across the state of Hawaii. Huge challenges, but also huge opportunities,” Schatz said at an election party held by the Democratic Party of Hawaii. “And we’re going to work together and we’re going to work for all the Democrats and all the independents and even the Republicans that didn’t vote for us.” Schatz was heavily favored to win the race in Democratic Party-dominated Hawaii. The candidates did not debate, and Schatz didn’t do much visible campaigning. Last month, Schatz traveled to Arizona to campaign on behalf of his Senate colleague Mark Kelly, a Democrat who is battling a close race for re-election against Republican Blake Masters. Schatz first joined in the Senate in 2012, when then-Gov. Neil Abercrombie appointed him to replace U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye, who died while in office. He later won election.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO