Forte And Friends: Guest Chef Residency At Forte Tapas
The caviar queen and Forte Tapas owner, Nina Manchev and Chef Joshua Bianchi join Mercedes Martinez in the kitchen to tell us about Forte and Friends Chef residency series, where she let's guests chefs take over her restaurant with their concepts and menus.
