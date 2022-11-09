Kansas, Missouri Midterm Election results: Governor’s race, marijuana legalization, more

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters on both sides of the state line went to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election.

The 2022 general election features a number of high-profile races and measures, including the Kansas governor’s race , a Missouri amendment on marijuana legalization and an open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri .

There are dozens of other races at the federal, state and local level that FOX4 is following Tuesday. Check this page for the latest results after polls close at 7 p.m.

