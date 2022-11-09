ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas, Missouri Midterm Election results: Governor’s race, marijuana legalization, more

By Makenzie Koch
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z6376_0j3foDac00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters on both sides of the state line went to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election.

The 2022 general election features a number of high-profile races and measures, including the Kansas governor’s race , a Missouri amendment on marijuana legalization and an open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri .

Your Local Election Headquarters: Candidates, races and results on FOX4

There are dozens of other races at the federal, state and local level that FOX4 is following Tuesday. Check this page for the latest results after polls close at 7 p.m.

